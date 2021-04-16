The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5 brought the new Marvel Cinematic Universe series' first post-credits scene, just one episode away from the series finale. As such, it would be completely understandable if you missed it given there has been not a single scene during the credits for the first four The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episodes. It's not a major or lengthy scene anyway, though it does hint at what to expect from a certain dishonoured super soldier in episode 6. I'm not going to say any more until after the spoiler warning.

Spoilers ahead for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5 “Truth”.

Falcon and Winter Soldier episode 5 mid-credits scene

The latest The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode ends on Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as he opens that Wakandan package he received from Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). Given how he reacts, it clearly contains Falcon's new suit that has already been leaked through Disney merchandise. After all, the Wakandans made Bucky a vibranium arm, so when Bucky calls in an additional favour from Ayo (Florence Kasumba), I'm pretty sure his next words were, “My buddy Sam needs a vibranium suit, please and thank you.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 Recap: Black Captain America

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5 cuts to black instead, leaving the suit reveal for the series finale next week. But that's not the actual end of the episode. A couple of minutes into the credits after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier title card drops, we hear a clanking sound followed by a photo of John Walker (Wyatt Russell) and Lemar Hoskins (Clé Bennett) during their military days. It's the same photo Walker got from Lemar's family when he visited them earlier in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5.

Walker is hammering away at some metal, before he pulls out an angle grinder to shape it, and then dons a welder helmet to protect himself. He then picks up his Medal of Honor which he places atop a circular sheet of metal. Is he making his own shield? That is confirmed in the next shot as he fuses together multiple metal sheets. And as Walker brings out a red spray can to coat it, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5 shows the middle blue-and-steel star portion of the shield in the background. It's unlikely that this one is made of vibranium though, which the original one is.

John Walker's new ‘Captain America' shield in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

And that's it. Sam and Bucky took the Captain America shield from Walker in episode 5, so he has built one for himself. After all, Walker still believes himself to be Captain America, as he uttered multiple times in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5. The post-credits scene suggests Walker will have a role to play in the finale next week. Though it's unclear if this has anything to do with Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), the surprise character who introduced herself to Walker and his wife earlier in episode 5.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5 is now streaming on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 6 releases on April 23 at 12am PT / 12:30pm IST.

