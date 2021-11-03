Technology News
loading

Marvel's Eternals Release Date, Review, Cast, Trailer, Tickets, and More

Eternals will be released in India on November 5.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 3 November 2021 09:00 IST
Marvel's Eternals Release Date, Review, Cast, Trailer, Tickets, and More

Photo Credit: Marvel Studios

From left to right: Lia McHugh as Sprite and Gemma Chan as Sersi

Highlights
  • Eternals will be released in India on November 5
  • Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao directed the movie
  • Eternals is the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Eternals, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero film, is set to hit cinemas in India and around the world this week. The film is based on Marvel's superhero comic book series of the same name, and is the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a part of its Phase Four. The movie is directed by Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao and has an ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and Kit Harington. The filming of the movie took place in Pinewood Studios in England as well as on location in London and Oxford in England and in the Canary Islands.

Eternals director Zhao had said earlier that will run for over two-and-a-half hours. The official runtime of Eternals is 2 hours and 36 minutes, making it the second longest Marvel movie, coming only behind Avengers: Endgame which had a running time of 3 hours and 2 minutes.

The characters in Eternals are all new characters to the MCU, making it a standalone movie from the rest of the MCU. Eternals will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in India.

With that, let's take a look at all that you need to know about Eternals, including the release date, cast, trailer, music, and more.

Eternals release date

Eternals releases in India on November 5. The movie was first slated to be released towards the end of October, ahead of its US release. The date was later pushed to the current release date, a day after Diwali.

The movie will be released on November 3 in countries including Germany, France, South Korea, and Indonesia among others. Eternals will hit the theatres on November 4 in countries including UAE, Singapore, and Thailand. The USA, UK, and Japan are some of the other countries other than India that will see Eternals' release on November 5.

Eternals ticket bookings

Eternals tickets have been live in India since the last weekend of October in India. The tickets can be pre-booked on the official websites of PVR, INOX, Cinépolis, Carnival Cinemas, and SPI Cinemas, and platforms including BookMyShow and Paytm. The movie will be released in 2D, 4DX, 3D, 4DX 3D, IMAX 3D, IMAX 2D formats. Depending on the format you pick, your location and the time of screening you choose, the price of the tickets vary from Rs. 140 to almost Rs. 1,650.

Eternals cast

The main cast includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Don Lee, Lia McHugh, Kumail Nanjiani, Harish Patel, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, and Barry Keoghan.

Chan essays the role of Sersi, an empathetic Eternal who has a strong connection with the Earth and to humans. She can manipulate inanimate matters and pretends to be a museum curator on Earth while dating Dane Whitman, played by Kit Harington. In an interview with Variety, Eternals producer Kevin Feige said about casting Chan, “...and if there was a lead in this ensemble, it is Sersi, it is Gemma Chan — we looked at and read all sorts of women for that part. And ended up really believing that Gemma was best for it. And thankfully, she's proven that to be the case in the final movie.”

Madden plays Ikaris, a powerful Eternal who can fly. He also has the power to project energy beams from his eyes. His other strengths include super-strength and teleportation. Together with Ikaris is Sersi, whose relationship Madden describes as “a through-the-ages love story.”

Angelina Jolie portrays Thena, another Eternal who can form any weapon out of cosmic energy.

The Eternals primary cast also includes Hayek as Ajak, the spiritual leader of Eternals, Lee as Gilgamesh, the strongest Eternal who harbours a deep connection to Thena, and McHugh as Sprite, an Eternal who has the appearance of a 12-year-old child and projects life-like illusions.

salma hayek eternals marvel s

Salma Hayek as Ajak
Photo Credit: Marvel Studios

Nanjiani appears as Kingo, an Eternal who can project cosmic energy projectiles from his hand and Patel appears as Kingo's manager, Karun.

Henry stars as Phastos, an Eternal who is an intelligent weapons inventor. Phastos is the MCU's first gay superhero. Ridloff plays Makkari, an Eternal who possesses the power of super-speed and is the first deaf actor to star as a Marvel superhero. Keoghan plays Druig, an Eternal who can manipulate the minds of others.

Eternals director, writers, producers

Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao dons the cap of the director for Eternals. Talking about the movie, Zhao said, “I would say I pay tribute to many films and filmmakers that had great influence on me in this movie. It becomes fanfare for me. I try to let them inspire me in different parts of the movie because the film is so diverse, visually. I could do a lot of different things.”

Zhao revealed that she along with the visual effects team, the action team, and the design team watched movies including Terrence Malick's The Tree of Life (2011) and The New World (2005), Alejandro González Iñárritu's Revenant (2015), Christopher Nolan's Interstellar (2014), and Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) among others.

The story of Eternals was developed and the first draft of the script was written by Ryan Firpo and Matthew K. Firpo. The script was later re-written by Zhao and Patrick Burleigh, who has written screenplays for movies including Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (2021) and Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018). The final version of the screenplay was written by Zhao herself.

Eternals is produced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Marvel executive Nate Moore.

German music composer Ramin Djawadi who composed music for films including Iron Man (2008) and Clash of The Titans (2010) scored the music for the film. Two tracks from Djawadi's score for the movie titled “Eternaks Theme” and “Across Oceans of Time” were shared on the Marvel Music VEVO channel on YouTube.

Eternals synopsis

After an unexpected tragedy following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Eternals — an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7,000 years — reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

Eternals trailer

Marvel Studios unveiled a two-minute teaser trailer for Eternals in May this year.

The first trailer RELEASED WHEN showed the Eternals' arrival on planet Earth and their range of powers.

The final trailer of Eternals came out in August 2021. The final trailer gave a first proper glimpse of Eternals' evil counterpart Deviants.

Eternals review

Eternals holds an approval rating of only 58 percent based on 142 critics reviews on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. On Metacritic, Eternals has a metascore of 54 out of 100, based on 36 critics reviews, indicating ‘mixed or average reviews'.

The Gadgets 360 review of the Marvel superhero film will be available later this week.

Eternals 2?

Eternals director Zhao said that Eternals has two post credit scenes — one a mid-credits scene and the other a post-credits scene. Talking about both of the post credit scenes Zhao said, “They are equally as important in weight, and both have big surprises for you.” There is a possibility that the post-credit scenes are setting up a potential Eternals 2, keeping in line with the rest of Marvel post credit scenes.

Eternals poster

Here is the official poster of Eternals from Disney and Marvel Studios:

052421 Eternals teaser

Eternals

Eternals

  • Release Date 5 November 2021
  • Language English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama
  • Cast
    Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie
  • Director Chloé Zhao
  • Writer Chloé Zhao, Chloé Zhao & Patrick Burleigh, Kaz Firpo & Ryan Firpo
  • Cinematography Ben Davis
  • Music Ramin Djawadi
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Nate Moore
  • Production Marvel Studios
It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Eternals, Marvels, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Chloe Zhao, Eternals cast, Eternals release date, Eternals ticket booking, Eternals release date in India, Eternals synopsis, Eternals trailer, Eternals review, Eternals 2, Eternals poster
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in ...More
Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Thinks Crypto's Anonymous Nature Can Be Worked Around
Google Photos Getting 'More Like This' Button to Help Users Find Similar Images: Report

Related Stories

Marvel's Eternals Release Date, Review, Cast, Trailer, Tickets, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. From Eternals to Dhamaka, What to Watch in November
  2. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  3. Moto G51 5G Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, Hints at Imminent Launch
  4. Shiba Inu Payments Are Now Accepted at This Parisian Bistro
  5. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  6. Vivo V23e Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Ends Tonight: Best Offers
  9. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price and Specifications Leak, 25W Fast Charging Tipped
  10. WhatsApp 'Delete for Everyone' Feature May Get Indefinite Time Limit
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Internet Registers India Unit, Targets Rural Districts
  2. Netflix Introduces 5 Mobile Games, including a Couple Based on Stranger Things
  3. Oppo A95 Renders, Promo Images Surface Online; Shows Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras, More
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Back Panel Design Tipped Again, Could Come in Four Colour Options
  5. Chromebook, Tablet Shipments Decline for First Time Since Pandemic Began: IDC
  6. Yahoo Leaves China for Good Due to ‘Increasingly Challenging Business and Legal Environment'
  7. OnePlus, Oppo, Poco, Realme, Vivo Tipped to File Trademark Application in India for Electric Vehicles
  8. Airtel Says It Added 8.1 Million 4G Users in Q2, Posts Higher Revenue on Data Usage
  9. Moto G51 5G Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, Hints at Imminent Launch
  10. Google Photos Getting 'More Like This' Button to Help Users Find Similar Images: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com