The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was the big winner at the 2018 Emmys, picking up a total of five awards including best comedy. The Amazon series finished ahead of Game of Thrones on the night, which won the other big award of the night — best drama — quelling any thoughts of an upset, but ended one behind the HBO epic fantasy overall, due to Thrones’ seven-award haul at last week’s Creative Arts ceremony. Amongst networks, Netflix led with seven wins on the night, followed by HBO with six.

Here is the complete list of winners from the 2018 Emmys, as they were presented:

2018 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Henry Winkler, Barry — WINNER

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

2018 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

2018 Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

Alec Berg, Silicon Valley

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Stefani Robinson, Atlanta

Liz Sarnoff, Barry

2018 Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Mike Judge, Silicon Valley

Hiro Murai, Atlanta

Jesse Peretz, GLOW

2018 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

2018 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry — WINNER

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

2018 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Merritt Wever, Godless — WINNER

Sarah Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Letitia Wright, Black Mirror: Black Museum

2018 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Jeff Daniels, Godless — WINNER

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

John Leguizamo, Waco

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

2018 Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series

William Bridges and Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror: USS Callister — WINNER

Scott Frank, Godless

David Lynch and Mark Frost, Twin Peaks

Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus, American Vandal

David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose

Tom Rob Smith, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

2018 Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series

Ryan Murphy, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — WINNER

Edward Berger, Patrick Melrose

Scott Frank, Godless

David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Barry Levinson, Paterno

David Lynch, Twin Peaks

Craig Zisk, The Looming Tower

2018 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Regina King, Seven Seconds — WINNER

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

2018 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — WINNER

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister

2018 Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

John Mulaney, Kid Gorgeous — WINNER

Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Mike Drucker, Eric Drysdale, Mathan Erhardt, Miles Kahn and Nicole Silverberg, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American Puerto Rico (It’s Complicated)

Michelle Wolf, Nice Lady

Patton Oswalt, Annihilation

Steve Martin and Martin Short, An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

2018 Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Glenn Weiss, The Oscars — WINNER

Michael Bonfiglio, Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld

Hamish Hamilton, Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake

Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Marcus Raboy, Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

2018 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones — WINNER

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Matt Smith, The Crown

2018 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Thandie Newton, Westworld — WINNER

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

2018 Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, The Americans — WINNER

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things

Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale

Peter Morgan, The Crown

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve

2018 Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Stephen Daldry, The Crown — WINNER

Jason Bateman, Ozark

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things

Jeremy Podeswa, Game of Thrones

Daniel Sackheim, Ozark

Kari Skogland, The Handmaid’s Tale

Alan Taylor, Game of Thrones

2018 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Matthew Rhys, The Americans — WINNER

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

2018 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown — WINNER

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

2018 Emmy for Outstanding Reality-Competition Programme

RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER

The Amazing Race

America Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

Top Chef

The Voice

2018 Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live — WINNER

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Tracey Ullman’s Show

2018 Emmy for Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — WINNER

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

2018 Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — WINNER

The Alienist

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

2018 Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Silicon Valley

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

2018 Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series

Game of Thrones — WINNER

The Americans

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld