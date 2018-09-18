Photo Credit: Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was the big winner at the 2018 Emmys, picking up a total of five awards including best comedy. The Amazon series finished ahead of Game of Thrones on the night, which won the other big award of the night — best drama — quelling any thoughts of an upset, but ended one behind the HBO epic fantasy overall, due to Thrones’ seven-award haul at last week’s Creative Arts ceremony. Amongst networks, Netflix led with seven wins on the night, followed by HBO with six.
Here is the complete list of winners from the 2018 Emmys, as they were presented:
Henry Winkler, Barry — WINNER
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER
Alec Berg, Silicon Valley
Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Stefani Robinson, Atlanta
Liz Sarnoff, Barry
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER
Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Mike Judge, Silicon Valley
Hiro Murai, Atlanta
Jesse Peretz, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Bill Hader, Barry — WINNER
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless
Merritt Wever, Godless — WINNER
Sarah Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Letitia Wright, Black Mirror: Black Museum
Jeff Daniels, Godless — WINNER
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
John Leguizamo, Waco
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
William Bridges and Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror: USS Callister — WINNER
Scott Frank, Godless
David Lynch and Mark Frost, Twin Peaks
Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus, American Vandal
David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose
Tom Rob Smith, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ryan Murphy, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — WINNER
Edward Berger, Patrick Melrose
Scott Frank, Godless
David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Barry Levinson, Paterno
David Lynch, Twin Peaks
Craig Zisk, The Looming Tower
Regina King, Seven Seconds — WINNER
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — WINNER
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister
John Mulaney, Kid Gorgeous — WINNER
Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Mike Drucker, Eric Drysdale, Mathan Erhardt, Miles Kahn and Nicole Silverberg, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American Puerto Rico (It’s Complicated)
Michelle Wolf, Nice Lady
Patton Oswalt, Annihilation
Steve Martin and Martin Short, An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
Glenn Weiss, The Oscars — WINNER
Michael Bonfiglio, Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld
Hamish Hamilton, Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake
Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Marcus Raboy, Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones — WINNER
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Matt Smith, The Crown
Thandie Newton, Westworld — WINNER
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, The Americans — WINNER
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things
Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale
Peter Morgan, The Crown
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve
Stephen Daldry, The Crown — WINNER
Jason Bateman, Ozark
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things
Jeremy Podeswa, Game of Thrones
Daniel Sackheim, Ozark
Kari Skogland, The Handmaid’s Tale
Alan Taylor, Game of Thrones
Matthew Rhys, The Americans — WINNER
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Claire Foy, The Crown — WINNER
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER
The Amazing Race
America Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
Top Chef
The Voice
Saturday Night Live — WINNER
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman
Portlandia
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — WINNER
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — WINNER
The Alienist
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Silicon Valley
The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Game of Thrones — WINNER
The Americans
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement