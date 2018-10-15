Delayed due to The Defenders miniseries that brought all the Marvel-Netflix superheroes together, Daredevil season 3 arrives over two years after the previous chapter of his standalone show. Erik Oleson, who worked as an executive producer on the likes of Arrow and The Man in the High Castle, is the new showrunner at the helm, who has drawn — in tonal not plot terms — on Frank Miller’s “Born Again” and Kevin Smith’s “Guardian Devil” comic book arcs to mould the new Daredevil season. The story kicks off with Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) being released from prison to become an FBI informant, while a recovering Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) — a building collapsed on him in The Defenders finale, if you remember — starts to fully embrace his vigilante side. From release date to trailer, here’s all you need to know about Daredevil season 3.

All 13 episodes of Daredevil season 3 will release Friday, October 19 on Netflix worldwide.

Daredevil season 3 cast

In addition to Cox as Murdock and D’Onofrio as Fisk, returning main cast members for Daredevil season 3 include Deborah Ann Woll as former assistant and now reporter Karen Page; Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Murdock’s close friend and former law partner who’s now working with Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss) from Jessica Jones. After appearances in The Defenders, Page had an extended role in The Punisher, while Nelson was seen briefly in Luke Cage season 2.

Wilson Bethel (Hart of Dixie) and Jay Ali (The Fosters) are the two new additions to the main cast. Bethel will play FBI agent Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter, known as Bullseye in the comics, who has been previously played by Colin Farrell in the 2003 Daredevil movie. Ali, on the other hand, portrays an FBI agent named Rahul “Ray” Nadeem, who is tasked with keeping an eye on Fisk. Oleson has revealed that he has a big role.

Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Jay Ali as Ray Nadeem in Daredevil season 3

Photo Credit: Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

That brings us to guest stars, which includes a few returning ones in Danny Johnson as crooked defence attorney Benjamin Donovan, Geoffrey Cantor as Page’s newspaper editor Mitchell Ellison, and Annabella Sciorra as gangster Rosalie Carbone from Luke Cage season 2. Joanne Whalley (The Borgias) plays Sister Maggie, who is Murdock’s mother in the comics.

Amy Rutberg, Andrew Sensening, Antoni Corone, Ayelet Zurer, Bill Winkler, Bruce Faulk, David Anthony Buglione, David Walcott, Don Castro, Holly Cinnamon, John Nania, Matt Gerald, Max Baker, Ned Van Zandt, Richard Prioleau, Royce Johnson, and Sunita Deshpande have roles in Daredevil season 3 as well.

Daredevil season 3 trailer

Netflix began marketing Daredevil season 3 with the end of Iron Fist season 2, whose final episode included a 30-second teaser showcasing Murdock in his old home-made costume sitting in a church confessional.

A second teaser followed less than two weeks later, announcing the release date and further emphasising the dark tone that would be omnipresent in Daredevil season 3. That was followed by a full-length trailer (below) earlier in October, setting up the renewed conflict between Murdock and Fisk and introducing a copycat Daredevil who’s trying to malign his image.

Lastly, Poindexter got a character featurette that sketched out his background as a brash FBI agent, who somehow ends up working for Fisk. The short clip all but confirmed that Poindexter is the copycat Daredevil.

Daredevil season 3 villain

Fisk is the obvious big villain in Daredevil season 3, while Poindexter looks like a real match for Murdock in combat terms, going by what is shown in the trailers.

Daredevil season 3 directors

While we don’t know the directors for all 13 episodes, here are some who have worked on Daredevil season 3 along with their past credits:

Marc Jobst — Daredevil, Luke Cage, and The Punisher

Lukas Ettlin — Aquarius (TV series), and Battle Los Angeles

Alex Garcia Lopez — Cloak & Dagger, and upcoming The Witcher series

Julian Holmes — Iron Fist, and Strike Back

Toa Fraser — Into the Badlands

Jet Wilkinson — Jessica Jones, The Punisher, and How to Get Away with Murder

What about Daredevil season 4?

Though Netflix hasn’t greenlit a fourth season, Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb revealed in an interview that they “already have an idea as to what [seasons] 4, 5, or 6 could be”.