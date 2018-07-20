The biggest annual pop culture event, San Diego Comic-Con, kicked off its 2018 iteration on Thursday and will last through the weekend. For those lucky enough to be in the city of San Diego, it means a real-life glimpse at the people behind their favourite TV shows, movies, comic books, and video games. Given the event does not have live streams, the rest of us at home have to be content with the stuff we can find on the Internet, be it video clips released by the studios or trinkets of news pouring out on Twitter.

To make things easier for people like us, we've decided to compile the biggest trailers shown at San Diego Comic-Con, and will keep adding to the list as new ones keep coming in. So be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking in for the next few days. Here are the best film and TV trailers we've seen at Comic-Con.

When the show returns in October, Jodie Whittaker will become the first woman to don the title role in the history of the show, one that stretches back to 1963. Doctor Who's companions are diverse as well – people of Indian and African descent – plus a new showrunner in Chris Chibnall (Broadchurch).

In what came as a total surprise, Disney has revived the animated series it cancelled when it purchased Lucasfilm over half a decade ago, which means Ahsoka Tano – in addition to Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi – will soon return to the small screen.

From the mind of George R.R. Martin, this sci-fi psychological thriller is set nearly eighty years into the future, with the crew of an advanced starship having to battle some unique horrors as they try to save Earth from destruction.

The first season of Iron Fist wasn't just the worst of the Marvel-Netflix lot, it was terribly boring TV. That means the bar for the second season is quite low, which finds Danny Rand (Finn Jones) dealing with a new war that we don't know much about yet. It arrives September 7.