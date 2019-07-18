The biggest pop culture event of the year — the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con — is here. From opening day on Thursday through the weekend, we will be treated to a smorgasbord of news, trailers, and reveals across the (American) entertainment spectrum. For those lucky enough to be in the city of San Diego, it means a real-life glimpse at the people behind their favourite movies, TV shows, comic books, and video games. But since SDCC is not interested in live streams, the rest of us at home must stay happy with the stuff we can find on the Internet, be it trailers released by the studios or trinkets of news pouring out on Twitter.

To make things easier for people like us, we've decided to compile the biggest film and TV trailers shown at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con in one place. And we will keep adding to the list as new ones keep coming in across the four-day event. So be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking in for the next few days. Here are the best film and TV trailers we've seen at Comic-Con 2019.

It Chapter Two

This sequel to the 2017 original — which was critically-acclaimed and stands as the highest-grossing horror film of all time — is set nearly three decades ahead, with The Losers Club now all grown up. The likes of James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, and Bill Hader play the adult versions, while Bill Skarsgård returns as Pennywise to terrorise them all over again.

Released outside Comic-Con

Not every pop culture property makes it to San Diego for several reasons, but with increased interest during the period, several studios and networks use the opportunity to unveil new looks at their upcoming films and TV series. Here are the best trailers released outside Comic-Con, which is the same thing for those that aren't attending anyway.

Ad Astra

Brad Pitt stars as an astronaut who's asked to search for his missing father (Tommy Lee Jones) in this space epic from The Lost City of Z writer-director James Gray. In the new trailer, Pitt's character thinks his father is dead, but the government believes he's hiding because he may be up to no good — an experiment that can have deadly consequences for everyone in the Solar System.

Mr. Robot

Before Rami Malek won an Oscar for playing Freddie Mercury, he was known for this breakthrough performance in this series that started as ‘What if Fight Club, but also a sequel?' and then became significantly weirder thanks to creator Sam Esmail. The first teaser doesn't give much away, but we shouldn't have to wait too long for another look if season 4 keeps its 2019 air date.