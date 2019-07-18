Technology News
loading

San Diego Comic-Con 2019: All the Movie and TV Show Trailers

It’s that time of the year, again.

By | Updated: 18 July 2019 21:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
San Diego Comic-Con 2019: All the Movie and TV Show Trailers

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Pennywise in It Chapter Two

Highlights
  • San Diego Comic-Con is taking place from July 18-21
  • A lot of movie, TV show trailers will be released
  • We will update this list across the weekend

The biggest pop culture event of the year — the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con — is here. From opening day on Thursday through the weekend, we will be treated to a smorgasbord of news, trailers, and reveals across the (American) entertainment spectrum. For those lucky enough to be in the city of San Diego, it means a real-life glimpse at the people behind their favourite movies, TV shows, comic books, and video games. But since SDCC is not interested in live streams, the rest of us at home must stay happy with the stuff we can find on the Internet, be it trailers released by the studios or trinkets of news pouring out on Twitter.

To make things easier for people like us, we've decided to compile the biggest film and TV trailers shown at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con in one place. And we will keep adding to the list as new ones keep coming in across the four-day event. So be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking in for the next few days. Here are the best film and TV trailers we've seen at Comic-Con 2019.

It Chapter Two

This sequel to the 2017 original — which was critically-acclaimed and stands as the highest-grossing horror film of all time — is set nearly three decades ahead, with The Losers Club now all grown up. The likes of James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, and Bill Hader play the adult versions, while Bill Skarsgård returns as Pennywise to terrorise them all over again.

 

Released outside Comic-Con
Not every pop culture property makes it to San Diego for several reasons, but with increased interest during the period, several studios and networks use the opportunity to unveil new looks at their upcoming films and TV series. Here are the best trailers released outside Comic-Con, which is the same thing for those that aren't attending anyway.

Ad Astra

Brad Pitt stars as an astronaut who's asked to search for his missing father (Tommy Lee Jones) in this space epic from The Lost City of Z writer-director James Gray. In the new trailer, Pitt's character thinks his father is dead, but the government believes he's hiding because he may be up to no good — an experiment that can have deadly consequences for everyone in the Solar System.

 

Mr. Robot

Before Rami Malek won an Oscar for playing Freddie Mercury, he was known for this breakthrough performance in this series that started as ‘What if Fight Club, but also a sequel?' and then became significantly weirder thanks to creator Sam Esmail. The first teaser doesn't give much away, but we shouldn't have to wait too long for another look if season 4 keeps its 2019 air date.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Comic Con, Comic Con 2019, SDCC, SDCC 2019, Warner Bros, Ad Astra, Mr Robot, Mr Robot season 4
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Redmi K20 Price in India: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Explains ‘High’ Price, Writes Open Letter to Mi Fans
Honor Smartphones
San Diego Comic-Con 2019: All the Movie and TV Show Trailers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Camera Debuts in India, Sales Open August 1
  2. Viral Sensation FaceApp Seems to Be Now Blocking Users From India
  3. Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z
  4. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Best Offers Available on the Last Day
  5. Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Opens Up on Redmi K20 India Price After Fans Complain
  6. Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro vs Samsung M40: Our Pick?
  7. Vivo Y7s With 4,500mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  8. PSA: You Might Want to Read FaceApp’s Legal Terms Before Using It
  9. Mi A3 Debuts With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC
  10. Realme X Hate-to-Wait Sale to Be Held in India Today at 8pm
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K20 Price in India: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Explains ‘High’ Price, Writes Open Letter to Mi Fans
  2. New Ad Astra Trailer Finds Brad Pitt’s Astronaut Reflecting on His Missing Father
  3. Realme X Hate-to-Wait Sale Today on Flipkart, Realme Online Store at 8pm: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Start Receiving a Software Update With AR Emoji Enhancements, Call and Message Continuity: Report
  5. FaceApp, the Viral Photo Editing App, Seems to Be Blocking Users From India
  6. Huawei Rolls Out EMUI 9.1 Open Beta for Mate 9 Series, P10 Series, Nova 2s, More Phones
  7. Samsung Galaxy A10s Tipped to Feature Dual Cameras, Helio P22 SoC, 4,000mAh Battery
  8. Nintendo Switch Refresh Promises Much Better Battery Life, Available Mid-August
  9. Japan-South Korea Dispute Spurs Worries of 'Never Seen Before' Chip Price Spike
  10. EU Fines Chipmaker Qualcomm $271 Million for 'Predatory' Pricing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.