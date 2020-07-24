San Diego Comic-Con 2020 has gone online-only thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — it's fittingly called Comic-Con@Home — with all its panels available free of cost to everyone. That's a massive shift to how San Diego Comic-Con has operated in the past. But the main attraction for many pop culture fans is the influx of new trailers that Comic-Con brings. And to make things easier for everyone, we've decided to compile the biggest film and TV trailers shown at Comic-Con@Home in one place. We will keep adding to this list as new ones keep coming in across the four-day event. So be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking in through the weekend. Here are the best film and TV trailers we've seen at Comic-Con 2020.

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Release date: 2020 (Cinemas)

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return in their titular roles nearly three decades later — this is the third entry in the film series — that finds them having to perform a song to save their reality. They decide to travel to the future and “steal” the song from their future counterparts, but things don't naturally go as you can imagine. Meanwhile, their daughters are doing some time travelling of their own.

His Dark Materials

Release date: Autumn 2020 (Disney+ Hotstar)

The one-minute trailer for His Dark Materials season 2 packs a lot in, and hence, it doesn't make a lot of sense. Lyra Silvertongue (Dafne Keen) is working with Will Parry (Amir Wilson) on season 2 as she's still being hunted by the Magisterium, which calls for more control — a slide towards authoritarianism. Lee Scoresby (Lin-Manuel Miranda) is disappointed that he failed to keep Lyra safe. And the knife that gives the second His Dark Materials book its name is also shown.

Utopia

Release date: Autumn 2020 (Amazon Prime Video)

John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, and Sasha Lane lead the cast of this adaptation of the British original, from Gone Girl and Sharp Objects writer Gillian Flynn. It centres on a group of comic book fans who discover that everything in the titular comic — a massive government conspiracy involving biological warfare and the possible end of the world — is real.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

Release date: August 7 (Netflix)

Executive producer Guillermo del Toro wraps up his animated trilogy with a time-bending adventure that takes them back to medieval Camelot, with the supernatural heroes — led by wizard-in-training Douxie (Colin O'Donoghue) — taking on supernatural enemies. O'Donoghue is joined by returning Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Emile Hirsch, Steven Yeun, and Clancy Brown in the voice cast. Stephanie Beatriz, Alfred Molina, and John Rhys Davies are new.