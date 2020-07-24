Technology News
loading

San Diego Comic-Con 2020: All the Movie and TV Series Trailers

From His Dark Materials to Bill & Ted Face the Music.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 24 July 2020 02:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
San Diego Comic-Con 2020: All the Movie and TV Series Trailers

Photo Credit: HBO, Orion, Netflix

(L-R): His Dark Materials, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

Highlights
  • San Diego Comic-Con 2020 runs from July 23–26
  • A lot of movie, TV series trailers will be released
  • We will update this list across the weekend

San Diego Comic-Con 2020 has gone online-only thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — it's fittingly called Comic-Con@Home — with all its panels available free of cost to everyone. That's a massive shift to how San Diego Comic-Con has operated in the past. But the main attraction for many pop culture fans is the influx of new trailers that Comic-Con brings. And to make things easier for everyone, we've decided to compile the biggest film and TV trailers shown at Comic-Con@Home in one place. We will keep adding to this list as new ones keep coming in across the four-day event. So be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking in through the weekend. Here are the best film and TV trailers we've seen at Comic-Con 2020.

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Release date: 2020 (Cinemas)

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return in their titular roles nearly three decades later — this is the third entry in the film series — that finds them having to perform a song to save their reality. They decide to travel to the future and “steal” the song from their future counterparts, but things don't naturally go as you can imagine. Meanwhile, their daughters are doing some time travelling of their own.

His Dark Materials

Release date: Autumn 2020 (Disney+ Hotstar)

The one-minute trailer for His Dark Materials season 2 packs a lot in, and hence, it doesn't make a lot of sense. Lyra Silvertongue (Dafne Keen) is working with Will Parry (Amir Wilson) on season 2 as she's still being hunted by the Magisterium, which calls for more control — a slide towards authoritarianism. Lee Scoresby (Lin-Manuel Miranda) is disappointed that he failed to keep Lyra safe. And the knife that gives the second His Dark Materials book its name is also shown.

Utopia

Release date: Autumn 2020 (Amazon Prime Video)

John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, and Sasha Lane lead the cast of this adaptation of the British original, from Gone Girl and Sharp Objects writer Gillian Flynn. It centres on a group of comic book fans who discover that everything in the titular comic — a massive government conspiracy involving biological warfare and the possible end of the world — is real.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

Release date: August 7 (Netflix)

Executive producer Guillermo del Toro wraps up his animated trilogy with a time-bending adventure that takes them back to medieval Camelot, with the supernatural heroes — led by wizard-in-training Douxie (Colin O'Donoghue) — taking on supernatural enemies. O'Donoghue is joined by returning Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Emile Hirsch, Steven Yeun, and Clancy Brown in the voice cast. Stephanie Beatriz, Alfred Molina, and John Rhys Davies are new.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Comic Con, Comic Con 2020, SDCC 2020, Comic Con at Home, His Dark Materials, Utopia
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Xbox Series X Games Event: The Biggest Trailers, From Halo Infinite to Stalker 2

Related Stories

San Diego Comic-Con 2020: All the Movie and TV Series Trailers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Offers on Mobile Phones Teased
  2. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31s Display, Colour Options, and More Tipped
  4. Sony WF-1000XM3 Earphones to Launch in India in August: Sources
  5. Airtel Takes on Jio With ‘Free Data Coupons’ Offer for Prepaid Users
  6. OnePlus Nord Goes on Sale in India Starting August 4: 10 Points
  7. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  8. OnePlus Nord Blue Marble 12GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale From August 6
  9. Dell Launches Four New Gaming Laptops in India Starting at Rs. 73,990
  10. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Kicks Off on August 6 in India: What to Expect
#Latest Stories
  1. Forza Motorsport 8 in ‘Early Development’ for Xbox Series X, Windows 10. Here’s a Trailer
  2. Halo Infinite Gameplay Trailer Gives Us Nine Minutes of Master Chief in Single-Player
  3. Airtel Discontinues Rs. 2,398 Recharge Plan, Brings ‘Free Data Coupons’ Offer
  4. LG Display Posts Widened Loss Amid Weak TV Demand
  5. MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G SoC Debuts for Mid-Range Smartphones
  6. Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Price in India Cut by Rs. 500, Now Retail at Rs. 3,999
  7. Twitter Reports Highest Ever Growth in Monetisable Daily Active Users, Reaches 186 Million
  8. Huawei Freebuds 3i Noise Cancelling Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 9,990, to Go on Sale During Amazon Prime Day
  9. BSNL Launches Rs. 151, Rs. 251 Data Packs, Rs. 108 Promotional Pack Reintroduced With 60 Days Validity
  10. Xbox Series X Games Event: Time in India, How to Watch Live Stream, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com