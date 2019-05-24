Out next week, Chopsticks is Netflix's latest original film from India. It has been directed by Sachin Yardi (Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum) and stars the likes of Abhay Deol (Dev.D), and Mithila Palkar (Little Things). Chopsticks is about “an under-confident but talented girl, sidestepped at every stage of her life, who seeks out an enigmatic con to help recover her stolen car from a goat-loving, crazy Mumbai gangster. In the process, she finds her confidence and place in the sun.” The film has been produced by Viniyard Productions' Ashvini Yardi, the director's wife.

In some of its marketing, Netflix has billed Chopsticks as its “first Indian original film” because it has been involved from the beginning, unlike past efforts such as Soni, Lust Stories, Firebrand, Rajma Chawal, Brij Mohan Amar Rahe, 15 August, and The Music Teacher, which were simply acquired by Netflix. From release date to cast, here's everything you need to know about Chopsticks.

Chopsticks is out May 31 on Netflix worldwide.

Chopsticks cast

Palkar and Deol star in the lead, as we noted before. Palkar plays a young woman named Nirma Sahastrabuddhe who lacks in confidence, while Deol plays an unnamed veteran conman who's been only referred to as the Artist in trailers and other marketing materials.

Vijay Raaz (Gully Boy) stars as an unnamed “a goat-loving gangster” and there's an undisclosed role for former MTV India VJ Benafsha Soonawalla as well, according to the film's IMDb page.

Chopsticks running time

The film's Netflix title page lists the running time for Chopsticks as an hour and 40 minutes.

Chopsticks trailer

Earlier in May, Netflix released a character tease for Palkar's Nirma, which also set up (half of) the film's premise, in that she will lose a newly-bought car. The full-length trailer released over a week later contained the character tease in its entirety, but added to it with the introduction of Deol and Raaz's characters, and how they play a part in the film.

Chopsticks review

Netflix has set a review embargo for Chopsticks till Wednesday, May 29.

Chopsticks poster

Here you go: