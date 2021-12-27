The Book of Boba Fett — set to release on Wednesday — will herald the return of one of the most popular bounty hunters from the Star Wars universe to TV and mobile screens on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. Boba Fett, who featured in the original Star Wars trilogy starting with Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, was believed to have been killed when he fell into a Sarlacc pit. However, the rumours that Boba Fett survived turned out to be true, after he was brought back on The Mandalorian season 2, where he helped Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) save the Jedi (and Mandalorian foundling) Grogu aka Baby Yoda.

In The Mandalorian season 2, Boba Fett also saved fellow bounty hunter and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) in the Tatooine desert. They then briefly joined Din Djarin on his adventures, helping rescue Grogu from the clutches of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), before departing for Tatooine again. According to Disney's teasers and trailers for The Book of Boba Fett so far, Shand is expected to assist Boba Fett as he governs Tatooine after killing Bib Fortuna for the throne. Viewers should definitely watch The Mandalorian, especially season 2 and its sixth episode “Chapter 14”, before diving into The Book of Boba Fett on Wednesday.

Disney+ Hotstar to Dub The Book of Boba Fett in 4 Languages

The Book of Boba Fett is expected to be an “in-depth” study of the popular bounty hunter, and showrunner Robert Rodriguez (of Spy Kids fame) recently revealed why he decided to work on a big-ticket franchise like this one. “I usually avoid premier properties — you'll never be able to please everybody, it's a losing game…I'd rather go do something I've created so nobody can say, ‘Hey, that's wrong because …' I created it, so it can be anything I want it to be. I love that freedom. That changed with Boba because he was a character that was always underserved. It was a character way more popular than he should have been, based on [his limited screen time]. So it's almost like starting with an original character. You can kind of do anything you want, so long as you make him cool and don't make him a buffoon,” he says.

Rodriguez also says that The Book of Boba Fett teaser trailer was just a sneak peek into the start of the series, as showing anything more would “give so much away”. He directed “Chapter 14”, an important episode in The Mandalorian season 2, after being approached by producer Jon Favreau. According to Favreau, Rodriguez “crushed it” and they loved his interpretation of the idea, after which the idea for the new show was created. Meanwhile, Rodriguez promises big surprises in every episode of The Book of Boba Fett. “Things turn up you don't expect, you see things we couldn't believe we got to do. Every episode has big surprises,” he says.

With that, here's all you need to know about the new live-action Star Wars series.

The Book of Boba Fett arrives on Wednesday, December 29, at 12am PT / 1:30pm IST.

Like other Disney+ shows, new The Book of Boba Fett episodes will drop every Wednesday with the season finale airing on February 9.

In India, The Book of Boba Fett will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The Book of Boba Fett episodes

The Book of Boba Fett will have seven episodes in total, but Disney+ has not yet revealed the names of these episodes.

Showrunner Robert Rodriguez has directed three out of seven episodes for the upcoming series. Thanks to Lucasfilm playing their cards close to their vest for The Book of Boba Fett, there's very little known about the episodes so far — including their titles and who is directing them.

The Book of Boba Fett cast

The Book of Boba Fett is led by Temuera Morrison, who plays the famous bounty hunter in the upcoming mini-series. Morrison first played Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones, and takes over the role of Boba Fett from Jeremy Bulloch. Jango and Boba are clones of one another in the Star Wars galaxy.

“We're going to see his past and where he's been since The Empire Strikes Back. Somebody pointed out he's been kind of stuck in this one place, and now's the time to actually go back in time and check out his journey and find out more about him,” Morrison revealed in an interview, earlier this year.

Morrison is joined by Ming-Na Wen, who plays Fennec Shand, the mercenary that Fett rescues in The Mandalorian season 2. Shand is loyal to him and the trailer shows her helping him establish his rule on Tatooine in the upcoming series.

The actor recently revealed how she and The Mandalorian director Deborah Chow ended up discussing Star Wars. “(We) ended up talking and we had a lot in common. And then we eventually got around talking about Star Wars. Now events like this, when someone says, 'you would be amazing' for a part that they're looking for, nine times out of 10, you're just like, 'OK, great, thank you.' But lo and behold, Dave Filoni calls my team and says they wanted to offer me a part. As they say, the rest is history,” she says.

The Book of Boba Fett Trailer Immerses Us in the Star Wars Underworld

Jennifer Beals is also part of the cast. She plays Twi'lek, the Rylothian Tail-Head in The Book of Boba Fett. Beals recently explained how good the producers were at keeping the series' story under wraps. “I knew about the character. But this is how good they are at the lockdown of secrets: Even when I first stepped onto the set, I didn't realise that I was in The Book of Boba Fett. I just knew that I was getting to be part of this story,” she says.

It is currently unclear whether Pedro Pascal will also feature in The Book of Boba Fett as Din “Mando” Djarin, and there is no official word on any other cast members from Lucasfilm at this point.

The Book of Boba Fett synopsis

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Book of Boba Fett trailer

The first teaser for The Book of Boba Fett was revealed at the end of The Mandalorian season 2 last December, with a sneak peek at the upcoming series. The reveal even caught some Disney+ executives by surprise, showing how much secrecy Favreau and Rodrigues have been allowed as part of The Mandalorian spin-off.

The trailer (below) for The Book of Boba Fett arrived in November. It shows the bounty hunter taking the place of Jabba the Hutt, as he deals with the underworld after taking over the latter's domain. However, as Fett says, he plans to rule with respect, unlike Jabba, who ruled with fear. The trailer also shows him talking to Jabba's former captains to work together.

A sneak peek at The Book of Boba Fett followed later in November, and was released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

And then on Christmas Eve, Disney+ Hotstar unveiled another special look in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

The Book of Boba Fett review

There is no word on when reviews for The Book of Boba Fett are expected ahead of the Star Wars series' premiere on Wednesday, December 29 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

The Book of Boba Fett season 2?

Will there be a season 2 of The Book of Boba Fett? The Star Wars show is designed as a mini-series and could wrap up after the upcoming seven-episode offering. There is no word on whether Disney+ will renew The Book of Boba Fett for a second season. We will likely have a better idea after we see the full season.

The Book of Boba Fett poster

Here's the official poster for The Book of Boba Fett from Lucasfilm:

Photo Credit: Disney/ Lucasfilm