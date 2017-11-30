Black Mirror, The Crown, Bright, and More on Netflix This December

November on Netflix gave us a new Marvel series in The Punisher – which split critics with its grim depiction of veteran affairs, PTSD, and vengeance – in addition to the second well-received adaptation of a Margaret Atwood book this year, Alias Grace, as well as Sundance hit and awards contender Mississippi-set WWII racial tension drama Mudbound, and Steven Soderbergh co-produced Western mini-series Godless. Now though, we're headed into the cold months of winter.

The fourth season of Charlie Brooker's acclaimed sci-fi anthology series, Black Mirror, which looks at the wonders and dangers of technology, is supposed to be out in 2017. There's only one month left in the calendar, and we're getting teaser trailers for specific episodes, so it seems that we'll (hopefully) get to see it sometime in December. Jodie Foster, Tim Van Patten (Boardwalk Empire), and David Slade (American Gods) have each directed one episode in Black Mirror season 4.

On December 8, fans of Netflix original series can look forward to the second season of the hit British period royal drama The Crown. Then there's Dark, Netflix's first German original, which has been described as Twin Peaks meets Stranger Things, and arrives December 1. Fuller House, the critically-panned but much-watched follow-up to the two-decade-old sitcom, is getting a third season on December 22.

Ashton Kutcher-starrer The Ranch gets a Part 4 on December 15, while the second season of Joe Swanberg's Chicago-based anthology comedy Easy, and Mexican drug kingpin crime series El Chapo, alongside the live-action version of Japanese anime Erased, also release in December. Manhunt: Unabomber, the Discovery Channel mini-series about FBI tracking the serial criminal, releases December 12.

Russell Peter's comedy-drama The Indian Detective, where he plays a Canadian police officer who starts an investigation while visiting his father in India, hits Netflix on December 18. Elsewhere, Netflix's first Spanish original – Las Chicas del Cable – will get its second season on Christmas Day, followed by season 2 of its Canadian co-production Travelers on December 26.

On the Netflix original film front, the biggest name is sci-fi Bright, from Suicide Squad director David Ayer. It stars Will Smith and Joel Edgerton as human and orc cops, and it arrives December 22. The slate is filled by El Camino Christmas, with Jessica Alba and Vincent D'Onofrio (Daredevil), Sundance's Georgian entry My Happy Family, love story Christmas Inheritance, and mountaineering adventure The Climb.

If you appreciate documentaries, December on Netflix will give you three options: Wormwood from Errol Morris, which looks at a man's sixty-year quest to figure out his father's mysterious death; Voyeur, which looks at journalist Gay Talese's controversial reporting on Gerald Foos, the motel owner who secretly watched his guests for decades, and The Toys That Made Us, an eight-part look at the history of important toy lines.

For stand-up comedy viewers, Netflix is brining the talents of Dave Chappelle (second time this year), Judd Apatow, Craig Ferguson, Russell Howard, and Todd Barry. For the kids on holiday this Christmas, they can choose from Trollhunters: Part 2, A StoryBots Christmas, All Hail King Julien season 5, and Dreamworks Home: For the Holidays.

With that, here are our five picks for December 2017 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.

The Crown: Season 2 / December 8

The second season of Netflix's lavish multimillion-dollar production will enter the second decade of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, from the Suez Crisis in 1956 to the Profumo affair scandal in 1963, which led to the resignation of the Queen's third Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan. This will also be the final season for Claire Foy's portrayal of the Queen, who will be replaced by Olivia Colman for the next two years.

Early reviews paint a highly favourable view of The Crown season 2, praising the work of Foy, and the execution of vision and the quality of writing from creator and writer Peter Morgan.

Steve Jobs (2015) / December 9

Written by Aaron Sorkin, and directed by Danny Boyle, this 2015 biopic starring Michael Fassbender as the Apple co-founder remains the best feature production that chronicles the personal and professional life of Steve Jobs, set around three major product launches – the Apple Macintosh, the NeXT Computer, and the iMac – between 1984 and 1998.

The film also stars Kate Winslet as marketing executive and Jobs' confidant Joanna Hoffman, Seth Rogen as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Katherine Waterston as Jobs' former girlfriend Chrisann Brennan, and Jeff Daniels as former Apple CEO John Sculley in supporting roles.

Fahrenheit 9/11 (2004) / December 15

The highest-grossing documentary of all time, and winner of the Palme d'Or, Michael Moore's stirring Fahrenheit 9/11 offered a humorous, extremely one-sided scathing look at the presidency of George W. Bush, from how he got elected in a controversial fashion to using the media to further the War on Terror, which contributed to more loss of life for the US than 9/11 itself. All the way, it casts a spotlight on the ties between Saudis and Bush family, plus the zero ethics of companies who profit from the violence.

Moore is currently working on Fahrenheit 11/9, which takes its name from the date Donald Trump was elected.

The Stanford Prison Experiment (2015) / December 20

Based on the real-life study conducted by psychology professor Philip Zimbardo, The Stanford Prison Experiment took student volunteers and randomly assigned them the roles of guards and prisoners, to understand the psychological effects of perceived power. The indie film offered those same thought-provoking ideas, along with the acting talents of Billy Crudup, Ezra Miller, and Tye Sheridan.

Black Mirror: Season 4 / December X

Charlie Brooker's anthology series may not have a defined release date just yet, but whenever it does arrive (most likely in December), it's bound to generate a lot of excitement. Given its anthology nature, the conversation will no doubt centre on specific episodes. The contenders include extreme helicopter-parenting Arkangel, Star Trek-inspired USS Callister, memory-reader Crocodile, and app-dating-based Hang the DJ among others.

Here's a full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in November 2017:

December 1

8MM

A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale

A Good Man

A StoryBots Christmas

Abnormal Summit: 2017

All Hail King Julien: Season 5

And Now for Something Completely Different

Angels in the Snow

Barbie Dolphin Magic

Bhouri

Black: Season 1, weekly

Blue Streak

Breaking the Cycle

Cheapest Weddings: Season 1

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Dark: Season 1

Dream Boat

DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays

Easy: Season 2

Eh Janam Tumhare Lekhe

Enough

First Sunday

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

Friends with Money

Gallows

Glory

Harry & Bunnie: Season 1

Hired Gun

Hisss

In the Line of Fire

Kantaro: The Sweet Tooth Salaryman: Season 1

Kung Fu Yoga

Limitless

Little Women

Marie Antoinette

Men on a Mission: 2017

Monster Island

Motivation 3: The Next Generation

My Happy Family

Night of the Living Dead

Pan

Playing for Time

Prague

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Rudy

Sardaar ji

Saving Silverman

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

Sense and Sensibility

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming

Stripes

Sugar Mountain

Tezz

The Craft

The Dark Crystal

The Gods Must Be Crazy

The Last King

The Legend of 420

The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle

The Swan Princess Christmas

The Transporter Refueled

Voyeur

December 2

Chelsea: Season 2 (2017), weekly

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1

Jab Harry Met Sejal

December 4

In the Heart of the Sea

Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1

Outlander: Season 3, weekly

December 5

Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight

December 6

Monte Carlo

Trolls Holiday Special

December 7

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 1, weekly

Designated Survivor: Season 2, weekly

Dynasty: Season 1, weekly

The Secret

December 8 El Camino Christmas

Sisters

The Crown: Season 2

December 9

Steve Jobs

December 11

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 1-2

December 12

Manhunt: Unabomber

Judd Apatow: The Return

December 13

Maid in Manhattan

December 14

Transformers: Age of Extinction

December 15

A Five Star Life

Bianca come il latte, rossa come il sangue

Christmas Inheritance

Crimson Peak

Dark Chocolate (Hindi Version)

Discovering Bigfoot

Erased: Season 1

Europa Report

Fahrenheit 9/11

Fiore

Freeway: Crack in the System

HOURS

Il giovane favoloso

L'estate addosso

Mission: Impossible 5

Neverlake

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Seoul Searching

Terminator Genisys

The Haunting of Helena

The Mafia Kills Only in Summer

The Ranch: Part 4

They Call Me Jeeg

Trollhunters: Part 2

Ultimate Beastmaster Brasil: Season 2

Ultimate Beastmaster China: Season 1

Ultimate Beastmaster France: Season 1

Ultimate Beastmaster India: Season 1

Ultimate Beastmaster Italy: Season 1

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico: Season 2

Ultimate Beastmaster South Korea: Season 2

Ultimate Beastmaster Spain: Season 1

Ultimate Beastmaster: Season 2

Under an Arctic Sky

We Were Soldiers

Wormwood

December 18

Mona Lisa Smile

December 19

The Indian Detective: Season 1

Miss Me This Christmas

Russell Howard: Recalibrate

You Can’t Fight Christmas

December 20

La Casa de Papel: Season 1

The Stanford Prison Experiment

December 21

Jane The Virgin: Season 3

Peaky Blinders: Season 4

December 22

72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1

Bright

Dope: Season 1

Fuller House: Season 3

Krampus

The Toys That Made Us: Season 1

December 23

Captive

Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent

Myths & Monsters: Season 1

December 24

The Darkest Hour

December 25

Las Chicas del Cable (Cable Girls): Season 2

December 26

All Hail King Julien: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

El Vato: Season 2

Larva: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Pororo the Little Penguin: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Puffin Rock: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Skylander's Academy - New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Todd Barry: Spicy Honey

Travelers: Season 2

Trollhunters: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Word Party: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

December 27

Bibi & Tina: Tohuwabohu Total

Towies: Season 1

December 29

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1

La Mante: Saison 1

The Climb

December 30

Goon: the Last of the Enforcer

December 31

Ace Ventura Pet Detective Jr.

Capture the Flag

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Born Strong

Fun Mom Dinner

Note: All titles and dates are subject to change.