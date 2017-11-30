Black Mirror, The Crown, Bright, and More on Netflix This December

Will Infinity War Be the Ultimate Payoff We All Have Been Waiting For?
Photo Credit: Arnaldur Halidorsson, Stuart Hendry, Scott Garfield/Netflix
November on Netflix gave us a new Marvel series in The Punisher – which split critics with its grim depiction of veteran affairs, PTSD, and vengeance – in addition to the second well-received adaptation of a Margaret Atwood book this year, Alias Grace, as well as Sundance hit and awards contender Mississippi-set WWII racial tension drama Mudbound, and Steven Soderbergh co-produced Western mini-series Godless. Now though, we're headed into the cold months of winter.
The fourth season of Charlie Brooker's acclaimed sci-fi anthology series, Black Mirror, which looks at the wonders and dangers of technology, is supposed to be out in 2017. There's only one month left in the calendar, and we're getting teaser trailers for specific episodes, so it seems that we'll (hopefully) get to see it sometime in December. Jodie Foster, Tim Van Patten (Boardwalk Empire), and David Slade (American Gods) have each directed one episode in Black Mirror season 4.
On December 8, fans of Netflix original series can look forward to the second season of the hit British period royal drama The Crown. Then there's Dark, Netflix's first German original, which has been described as Twin Peaks meets Stranger Things, and arrives December 1. Fuller House, the critically-panned but much-watched follow-up to the two-decade-old sitcom, is getting a third season on December 22.
Ashton Kutcher-starrer The Ranch gets a Part 4 on December 15, while the second season of Joe Swanberg's Chicago-based anthology comedy Easy, and Mexican drug kingpin crime series El Chapo, alongside the live-action version of Japanese anime Erased, also release in December. Manhunt: Unabomber, the Discovery Channel mini-series about FBI tracking the serial criminal, releases December 12.
Russell Peter's comedy-drama The Indian Detective, where he plays a Canadian police officer who starts an investigation while visiting his father in India, hits Netflix on December 18. Elsewhere, Netflix's first Spanish original – Las Chicas del Cable – will get its second season on Christmas Day, followed by season 2 of its Canadian co-production Travelers on December 26.
On the Netflix original film front, the biggest name is sci-fi Bright, from Suicide Squad director David Ayer. It stars Will Smith and Joel Edgerton as human and orc cops, and it arrives December 22. The slate is filled by El Camino Christmas, with Jessica Alba and Vincent D'Onofrio (Daredevil), Sundance's Georgian entry My Happy Family, love story Christmas Inheritance, and mountaineering adventure The Climb.
If you appreciate documentaries, December on Netflix will give you three options: Wormwood from Errol Morris, which looks at a man's sixty-year quest to figure out his father's mysterious death; Voyeur, which looks at journalist Gay Talese's controversial reporting on Gerald Foos, the motel owner who secretly watched his guests for decades, and The Toys That Made Us, an eight-part look at the history of important toy lines.
For stand-up comedy viewers, Netflix is brining the talents of Dave Chappelle (second time this year), Judd Apatow, Craig Ferguson, Russell Howard, and Todd Barry. For the kids on holiday this Christmas, they can choose from Trollhunters: Part 2, A StoryBots Christmas, All Hail King Julien season 5, and Dreamworks Home: For the Holidays.
With that, here are our five picks for December 2017 that you should watch out for, and the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India after that.
The Crown: Season 2 / December 8
The second season of Netflix's lavish multimillion-dollar production will enter the second decade of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, from the Suez Crisis in 1956 to the Profumo affair scandal in 1963, which led to the resignation of the Queen's third Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan. This will also be the final season for Claire Foy's portrayal of the Queen, who will be replaced by Olivia Colman for the next two years.
Early reviews paint a highly favourable view of The Crown season 2, praising the work of Foy, and the execution of vision and the quality of writing from creator and writer Peter Morgan.
Steve Jobs (2015) / December 9
Written by Aaron Sorkin, and directed by Danny Boyle, this 2015 biopic starring Michael Fassbender as the Apple co-founder remains the best feature production that chronicles the personal and professional life of Steve Jobs, set around three major product launches – the Apple Macintosh, the NeXT Computer, and the iMac – between 1984 and 1998.
The film also stars Kate Winslet as marketing executive and Jobs' confidant Joanna Hoffman, Seth Rogen as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Katherine Waterston as Jobs' former girlfriend Chrisann Brennan, and Jeff Daniels as former Apple CEO John Sculley in supporting roles.
Fahrenheit 9/11 (2004) / December 15
The highest-grossing documentary of all time, and winner of the Palme d'Or, Michael Moore's stirring Fahrenheit 9/11 offered a humorous, extremely one-sided scathing look at the presidency of George W. Bush, from how he got elected in a controversial fashion to using the media to further the War on Terror, which contributed to more loss of life for the US than 9/11 itself. All the way, it casts a spotlight on the ties between Saudis and Bush family, plus the zero ethics of companies who profit from the violence.
Moore is currently working on Fahrenheit 11/9, which takes its name from the date Donald Trump was elected.
The Stanford Prison Experiment (2015) / December 20
Based on the real-life study conducted by psychology professor Philip Zimbardo, The Stanford Prison Experiment took student volunteers and randomly assigned them the roles of guards and prisoners, to understand the psychological effects of perceived power. The indie film offered those same thought-provoking ideas, along with the acting talents of Billy Crudup, Ezra Miller, and Tye Sheridan.
Black Mirror: Season 4 / December X
Charlie Brooker's anthology series may not have a defined release date just yet, but whenever it does arrive (most likely in December), it's bound to generate a lot of excitement. Given its anthology nature, the conversation will no doubt centre on specific episodes. The contenders include extreme helicopter-parenting Arkangel, Star Trek-inspired USS Callister, memory-reader Crocodile, and app-dating-based Hang the DJ among others.
Here's a full list of all the new content coming to Netflix India in November 2017:
December 1
8MM
A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale
A Good Man
A StoryBots Christmas
Abnormal Summit: 2017
All Hail King Julien: Season 5
And Now for Something Completely Different
Angels in the Snow
Barbie Dolphin Magic
Bhouri
Black: Season 1, weekly
Blue Streak
Breaking the Cycle
Cheapest Weddings: Season 1
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Dark: Season 1
Dream Boat
DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays
Easy: Season 2
Eh Janam Tumhare Lekhe
Enough
First Sunday
Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story
Friends with Money
Gallows
Glory
Harry & Bunnie: Season 1
Hired Gun
Hisss
In the Line of Fire
Kantaro: The Sweet Tooth Salaryman: Season 1
Kung Fu Yoga
Limitless
Little Women
Marie Antoinette
Men on a Mission: 2017
Monster Island
Motivation 3: The Next Generation
My Happy Family
Night of the Living Dead
Pan
Playing for Time
Prague
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Rudy
Sardaar ji
Saving Silverman
See No Evil, Hear No Evil
Sense and Sensibility
Stomp the Yard: Homecoming
Stripes
Sugar Mountain
Tezz
The Craft
The Dark Crystal
The Gods Must Be Crazy
The Last King
The Legend of 420
The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle
The Swan Princess Christmas
The Transporter Refueled
Voyeur
December 2
Chelsea: Season 2 (2017), weekly
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1
Jab Harry Met Sejal
December 4
In the Heart of the Sea
Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1
Outlander: Season 3, weekly
December 5
Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight
December 6
Monte Carlo
Trolls Holiday Special
December 7
Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 1, weekly
Designated Survivor: Season 2, weekly
Dynasty: Season 1, weekly
The Secret
December 8 El Camino Christmas
Sisters
The Crown: Season 2
December 9
Steve Jobs
December 11
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 1-2
December 12
Manhunt: Unabomber
Judd Apatow: The Return
December 13
Maid in Manhattan
December 14
Transformers: Age of Extinction
December 15
A Five Star Life
Bianca come il latte, rossa come il sangue
Christmas Inheritance
Crimson Peak
Dark Chocolate (Hindi Version)
Discovering Bigfoot
Erased: Season 1
Europa Report
Fahrenheit 9/11
Fiore
Freeway: Crack in the System
HOURS
Il giovane favoloso
L'estate addosso
Mission: Impossible 5
Neverlake
Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Seoul Searching
Terminator Genisys
The Haunting of Helena
The Mafia Kills Only in Summer
The Ranch: Part 4
They Call Me Jeeg
Trollhunters: Part 2
Ultimate Beastmaster Brasil: Season 2
Ultimate Beastmaster China: Season 1
Ultimate Beastmaster France: Season 1
Ultimate Beastmaster India: Season 1
Ultimate Beastmaster Italy: Season 1
Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico: Season 2
Ultimate Beastmaster South Korea: Season 2
Ultimate Beastmaster Spain: Season 1
Ultimate Beastmaster: Season 2
Under an Arctic Sky
We Were Soldiers
Wormwood
December 18
Mona Lisa Smile
December 19
The Indian Detective: Season 1
Miss Me This Christmas
Russell Howard: Recalibrate
You Can’t Fight Christmas
December 20
La Casa de Papel: Season 1
The Stanford Prison Experiment
December 21
Jane The Virgin: Season 3
Peaky Blinders: Season 4
December 22
72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1
Bright
Dope: Season 1
Fuller House: Season 3
Krampus
The Toys That Made Us: Season 1
December 23
Captive
Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent
Myths & Monsters: Season 1
December 24
The Darkest Hour
December 25
Las Chicas del Cable (Cable Girls): Season 2
December 26
All Hail King Julien: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
El Vato: Season 2
Larva: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Pororo the Little Penguin: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Puffin Rock: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Skylander's Academy - New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Todd Barry: Spicy Honey
Travelers: Season 2
Trollhunters: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Word Party: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
December 27
Bibi & Tina: Tohuwabohu Total
Towies: Season 1
December 29
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1
La Mante: Saison 1
The Climb
December 30
Goon: the Last of the Enforcer
December 31
Ace Ventura Pet Detective Jr.
Capture the Flag
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Born Strong
Fun Mom Dinner
Note: All titles and dates are subject to change.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.