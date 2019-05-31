May was a big month for TV buffs, as Game of Thrones bid farewell for good, as did its HBO counterpart Veep, the deep-cutting satire starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a politician who would do anything to get the top job. And we also said (temporary) goodbyes to a few Emmy winners and contenders, as the likes of Barry, Fleabag, and Killing Eve aired the last of their sophomore runs. June will have a hard time living up to that, but it does promise a variety of tone and genre, for what it's worth. There's a showcase of sci-fi (Black Mirror), dystopia (Leila), superhero fare (Jessica Jones), rich-people suburban drama (Big Little Lies), high school drama (Euphoria), a revival of a 26-year-old show (Tales of the City), and more.

Here are upcoming TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and beyond in the month of June.

Black Mirror

When: June 5

Where: Netflix

A little over five months on from the wacky, interactive Bandersnatch, Charlie Brooker is bringing back his sci-fi anthology series for three new stories that feature the likes of Miley Cyrus and Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Infinity War) and tackles artists' rights, virtual assistants, pornography, fidelity, and attention spans in the modern era among other topics.

Tales of the City

When: June 7

Where: Netflix

Ellen Page joins the cast as Mary Ann's (Laura Linney) daughter in this 10-part revival of the original 1993 miniseries based on a book series, which finds the mother returning to present-day San Francisco after she left it behind to pursue her career. Lauren Morelli (Orange Is the New Black) has written the new batch of episodes, with author Armistead Maupin serving as an executive producer.

Mind the Malhotras

When: June 7

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon's next original series from India is a licensed remake of Israeli comedy series La Famiglia, centred on a modern, suburban married couple (Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar) who are working on the kinks in their marriage with an eccentric therapist (Denzil Smith), while also balancing their family life that involves three kids and the husband's mother. Dia Mirza is one of the producers.

Designated Survivor

When: June 7

Where: Netflix

The Kiefer Sutherland-starring political drama about a housing secretary (Sutherland) rising to the post of US President after a terrorist attack kills everyone in the line of succession ahead of him moves into its third season — now airing directly on Netflix — which finds him having to deal with political campaigning for a new term in office. Anthony Edwards (ER) and Lauren Holly (NCIS) join the cast.

Big Little Lies

When: June 10

Where: Hotstar

So successful as a miniseries that it decided to shed that label for a seven-episode second season which adds Meryl Streep to an overflowing-talent ensemble cast of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, and Adam Scott, who return from the first season. David E. Kelley is still the writer, but Andrea Arnold (American Honey) is in the director's chair.

Jessica Jones

When: June 14

Where: Netflix

The third season of the Krysten Ritter-led series was already deep into production when Netflix began cancelling its Marvel shows, which means it's now not only the final season of the titular superpowered alcoholic private investigator, but also the Netflix-Marvel partnership as a whole. It involves Jessica (Ritter) and Trish (Rachael Taylor) taking on a new highly-intelligent psychopath. Not Kilgrave, of course.

Leila

When: June 14

Where: Netflix

Deepa Mehta (Elements Trilogy) is the creative executive producer on this dystopian series based on former journalist Prayaag Akbar's 2017 novel of the same name, about a mother (Huma Qureshi) looking for her daughter who was taken from her, set in a totalitarian regime that has divided society along the tenet of ‘purity'. Siddharth (Rang De Basanti), Seema Biswas (Bandit Queen), Akash Khurana (Barfi!), Sanjay Suri (My Brother... Nikhil), and Arif Zakaria (Nanak Shah Fakir) also star.

Too Old to Die Young

When: June 14

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn hasn't lived up to his billing since but early reviews paint a slightly more promising picture for this Los Angeles-based crime drama that follows a grieving police officer (Miles Teller) whose double life as a killer-for-hire is pushed to the edge after he crosses paths with a budding drug kingpin in a criminal underworld filled with the Yakuza, Russian mafia, and Mexican cartels.

Kaafir

When: June 15

Where: ZEE5

Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina (Uri: The Surgical Strike) star in this inspired-by-a-true-story tale of a young Pakistani woman (Mirza) and her daughter who are stuck in Kashmir and seek help from a lawyer (Raina) to get them back home, all while their lives are increasingly politicised. From Raazi co-writer Bhavani Iyer.

Los Espookys

When: June 15

Where: Hotstar

Set in a “strange and dreamy version” of present-day Mexico City, this Spanish-language series is about a group of friends who “turn their love for horror into a peculiar business”. Fred Armisen (Portlandia) is the co-creator and he will also guest star on the show, alongside a Mexican cast of Ana Fabrega, Julio Torres, Cassandra Ciangherotti and Bernardo Velasco.

Euphoria

When: June 17

Where: Hotstar

Based on the Isareli series of the same name, this high school HBO drama about students navigating drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship stars Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming) in the lead as a 17-year-old recovering drug addict, alongside model Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi (The Kissing Booth), Algee Smith (The Hate U Give), and Sydney Sweeney (The Handmaid's Tale). Drake is one of the producers.

Years and Years

When: June 25

Where: Hotstar

Russell T Davies is behind this six-part British miniseries that follows a Manchester-origin family, which includes an outspoken celebrity turned politician (Emma Thompson) and a London-based financial advisor (Rory Kinnear) among several others. It kicks off in 2019 and follows them over the next 15 years, in a future where Trump is re-elected. Has already been praised during its BBC run in the UK.

Beyond June

We'll have a detailed round-up of upcoming shows each month, but we do know a fair bit about the future already.

Stranger Things 3 / July 4, Netflix

Money Heist: Part 3 / July 19, Netflix

The Boys / July 26, Amazon Prime Video

Orange is the New Black: Season 7 / July 26, Netflix