What are the best series to watch on Netflix India? The streaming service became the biggest subscription-based offering with 183 million members on the back of its strong performance in TV shows, after all. That's plain from the fact that half of the list below is made up of “Netflix originals”, even if the term is used liberally by Netflix. And on top of that, Netflix holds licenses to some all-time popular shows — it's got Friends. Unfortunately, the side-effect of making so many originals is that it recommends them more than the ones it licenses. That's why we took up this mission; the series below come from the US, the UK, India, Japan, Korea, France, Australia, Spain, Germany, Canada, Iceland, and Israel.

To pick the best TV shows on Netflix, we relied on Rotten Tomatoes, Metacritic, and IMDb ratings to draw up a shortlist. The last of these was preferred for non-English programming given the shortfalls of reviews aggregators in that department. Additionally, we used our own editorial judgement to add or remove a few. This list will be updated once every few months if there are any worthy additions or if some TV shows are removed from the service, so bookmark this page and keep checking in. Here are the best series currently available on Netflix in India, sorted alphabetically.

The Affair (2014 – 2019) Winner of the Golden Globe for Best Drama in 2015, a struggling novelist (Dominic West) and a young waitress (Ruth Wilson) embark on an extramarital affair that changes their lives, and those around them. Final season not yet available, use Amazon or Hotstar. Early seasons are the good years.

Alias Grace (2017) Margaret Atwood's 1996 novel of the same name, about a 19th-century Canadian woman convicted of a double murder who becomes the subject for a criminal psychologist — a profession that didn't exist in name then — adapted for screen as a six-part miniseries.

American Crime Story (2016 – Present) A true crime anthology series from prolific producer Ryan Murphy, which follows well-known events that dominated the US media, from the trial of former sportsman O.J. Simpson to the assassination of fashion designer Gianni Versace. Season one (The People vs. O.J. Simpson) is better than two (The Assassination of Gianni Versace).

Archer (2009 – Present) The suave, titular spy and his colleagues at an intelligence agency spend more time bickering with each other than they do solving cases. Evolved in later years to take on an anthology format, allowing the adult animated series to experiment with new settings and new characteristics for its ensemble. Seasons 2 – 5 & 7 are the good ones.

Ash vs. Evil Dead (2015 – 2018) Bruce Campbell reprises his role from the original trilogy in this sequel series set three decades ahead, who takes up arms again with his loyal sidekick, a moody young woman, and a mysterious figure.

Better Call Saul (2015 – Present) This spin-off prequel to Breaking Bad follows a small-time lawyer (Bob Odenkirk) with the tendencies of a con artist as he transforms into the morally-challenged criminal lawyer most knew him as, Saul Goodman. Some consider it superior to the original. Has steadily improved to become one of the best TV shows.

The Big Bang Theory (2007 – 2019) Loved and hated in equal measure, this long-running sitcom is about the lives of two physicists, their aspiring actress neighbour, and their fellow geek friends: an aerospace engineer, and an astrophysicist. Added two women — a neuroscientist and a microbiologist — as it went on. Seasons two through six were the good years.

Big Mouth (2017 – Present) A bunch of middle schoolers navigate the wonders and horrors of puberty in this adult animated comedy, with ‘hormone monsters' serving as over-sexualised shoulder angels that personify their thoughts and fears.

Black Mirror (2011 – Present) Charlie Brooker's anthology series consisting of standalone episodes — which means an ever-changing cast, in addition to new settings and storylines — explores the unanticipated consequences of new technologies, often in dark and satirical ways. Seasons one through four are good.

Bodyguard (2018 – Present) After preventing a terrorist attack, a British Army war veteran (Richard Madden) working with the London police is assigned to protect a senior government official (Keeley Hawes), whose politics stands completely at odds with his.

BoJack Horseman (2014 – 2020) Set in a world where humans and anthropomorphic animals live alongside each other, a washed-up sitcom star plans a comeback to fame with help from a ghostwriter, his ex-girlfriend who's also his agent, and his freeloading roommate, while dealing with his rival who's dating the ghostwriter. The show had a stellar run after a rocky season 1.

Breaking Bad (2008 – 2013) Diagnosed with lung cancer, a struggling high school chemistry teacher (Bryan Cranston) decides to get into the business of making and selling meth to secure his family's financial future, with the help of his former student (Aaron Paul). Slow season 1, before it blossomed into one of the all-time best.

Broadchurch (2013 – 2017) A look at how violent crimes affect a small seaside town in Britain, through the eyes of two investigators (David Tennant and Olivia Colman), and the impact of media attention, suspicion and grief on the close-knit community. You've got two terrific seasons sandwiching an okay second season.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013 – Present) The lives of a group of detectives in a fictional New York precinct — an ensemble featuring Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, and Terry Crews — get the sitcom treatment from The Office co-creator Michael Schur. Hard to pick the best of its seven seasons, the last of which is not on Netflix yet.

Call My Agent! (2015 – Present) Monica Bellucci, Isabelle Huppert, and Juliette Binoche are among the many guest stars in this self-deprecating comedy about the personal and professional lives of a dysfunctional Parisian talent agency. It's been praised as both sharp and warm. Upcoming season 4 will be its last.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (2006 – 2012) In an alternate timeline where the all-powerful Holy Britannian Empire has conquered Japan, this anime follows a teenager bestowed with the power to make anyone obey himself, as he sets out to take revenge and put an end to the tyranny.

Crash Landing on You (2019 – Present) Praised for its authenticity and humanising portrayal, a South Korean Chaebol heiress accidentally crash-lands in North Korea, where she falls in love with a Korean People's Army captain who hails from a powerful family.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015 – 2019) A successful young female lawyer (Rachel Bloom, also co-creator) who suffers from depression and anxiety uproots her life in New York and moves to a suburb in California to find love and happiness.

The Crown (2016 – Present) A look at the life of Britain's longest-ruling monarch Queen Elizabeth II, from her wedding in 1947 to the present day, including the political rivalries, romances and world-changing events during her reign.

Daredevil (2015 – 2018) A blind man fights injustice as an attorney by day and a masked vigilante by night in present-day New York, while struggling to deal with the Catholic guilt that arises from his actions. A good opening season, followed by a mediocre second, before a return to form in third and final year.

Dark (2017 – 2020) Initially described as a German Stranger Things, it follows four families across three generations and three time periods as they frantically search for two missing children. All of it is connected to a supernatural mystery.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (2019 – Present) A star-studded ensemble voice cast powers this prequel to the 1982 Jim Henson film that channels the original's aesthetic by relying only on puppets. There's no use of CGI. Set on the planet Thra, it's about three exploited Gelflings who rebel against the taxing Skeksis destroying their world.

Dear White People (2017 – Present) Set in a fictional predominantly white Ivy League college, Justin Simien turns his successful satirical film into a broader series about black students dealing with social injustice while figuring out who they are. Dipped in the third season after two good ones.

Death Note (2006 – 2007) In this Japanese anime, a high school student starts to erase those who he deems unworthy after coming into possession of a supernatural notebook that allows him to kill anyone by simply writing their name in it, prompting an elite police force to find and stop him.

Delhi Crime (2019 – Present) An anthology series — starring Shefali Shah and Rajesh Tailang — whose first season follows the Delhi police's investigation into the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape case, which saw all six suspects nabbed in less than a week.

Derry Girls (2018 – Present) Set against the backdrop of Northern Ireland's political tensions in the 1990s, five high school friends navigate the challenges of being a teenager.

The End of the F***ing World (2017 – 2019) Two teenage outsiders — a budding psychopath and a rebel hungry for adventure — embark on a road trip in search of the latter's real father and become involved in a series of increasingly violent events. Second and final season couldn't live up to the first.

Fargo (2014 – Present) The Coen brothers' acclaimed film of the same name is the inspiration for this black comedy/crime anthology series, featuring quirky characters across different eras dealing with deception, intrigue and murder amidst the cold of the American Midwest.

Fauda (2015 – Present) A former expert Israeli agent comes out of retirement to hunt a Palestinian militant, with the show cleverly following both sides of the conflict and drawing from real world events.

Feel Good (2020 – Present) A recovering addict and Canadian stand-up comic (Mae Martin, also co-creator and a writer) based in London tries to get rid of her addictive behaviours and get a handle on her new relationship with a woman who's only dated men previously. Lisa Kudrow has a recurring role.

Flowers (2016) Olivia Colman leads this short-lived black comedy that follows the titular, dysfunctional family: a music teacher (Colman), her depressed children's author husband, their adult twin children — an inventor and a musician — and the husband's senile mother.

Friends (1994 – 2004) The show that needs no introduction follows six 20-something pals living an impossible life in the New York suburb of Manhattan dealing with the misadventures of love and the pitfalls of work. Bumpy start, blossomed into a hit, and finished on a high, barring an ill-advised ninth season.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (2009 – 2010) This direct adaptation of the famous manga centres on two brothers looking for a Philosopher's Stone to restore their bodies after a failed experimental attempt to resurrect their mother goes awry. But they're not the only ones after the stone.

GLOW (2017 – Present) An exploration of the real-life 1980s women's professional wrestling — the Gorgeous Ladies Of Wresting, or GLOW — by focusing on the personal and professional lives of the fictionalised Hollywood misfits involved in it.

Godless (2017) In the 19th century, a murderous outlaw and his notorious gang hunt for the ex-protégé who betrayed them, and find themselves in conflict with the town that gives him refuge, whose residents are mainly women. A seven-episode miniseries.

The Good Place (2016 – 2020) The Office co-creator Michael Schur spun his sitcom web into the afterlife with this series, following a woman (Kristen Bell) who's mistakenly assigned to a Heaven-like utopia and then tries to be a better person to hide herself. The fourth and final season isn't on Netflix yet.

Grand Hotel [Gran Hotel] (2011 – 2013) Not the American remake of the same name, this is the Spanish original that is set in early 1900s during the reign of King Alfonso XIII. It follows a working-class man who disguises himself as a waiter at a family-owned aristocratic hotel to investigate his sister's disappearance, who served as a maid.

The Haunting of Hill House (2018 – Present) In this modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel that alternates between two timelines, five adult siblings confront the ghosts of their past that stem from growing up in the most famous haunted house in the country.

Hilda (2018 – Present) A fearless, blue-haired girl (Bella Ramsey) moves from her home in the wilderness to a bustling city that feels like it's in late 20th-century Scandinavia, where she befriends humans and monsters alike, in this animated series.

House of Cards (2013 – 2018) A betrayed US Congressman works with his equally conniving wife to climb the political ladders in Washington, doing anything that is needed — manipulation, deceit, and even murder — to achieve their goals. Good till season 4. Star Kevin Spacey stands accused in the #MeToo movement.

The Inbetweeners (2008 – 2010) A coming-of-age sitcom that follows four British teenagers during their final year at school through a series of misadventures involving the uncaring school staff, male bonding, and failed sexual encounters. Its success led to two movies; the first is on Netflix but it's not good.

The IT Crowd (2006 – 2013) This cult hit British sitcom follows two socially-awkward IT professionals and their tech-oblivious manager, who are stuck in a drab and untidy basement, in stark contrast to the modern offices enjoyed by their upstairs colleagues.

Jane the Virgin (2014 – 2019) Gina Rodriguez (Annihilation) stars as a devout Catholic and working young Latina virgin who becomes pregnant after an accidental artificial insemination in this rom-com satire.

Jessica Jones (2015 – 2019) Suffering from PTSD, a super-powered woman rebuilds her life as a private investigator in New York and is forced to battle her past demons every step of the way when all she wants is to look past them. The first season was the only good year.

Kingdom (2019 – Present) With a mysterious plague sweeping medieval Korea and an ill king powerless to stop it, the Crown Prince (Ju Ji-hoon) must set on a new mission to figure out what's going on while battling a coup that puts the rest of his family in danger.

Line of Duty (2012 – Present) Before he made Bodyguard, Jed Mercurio's best-performing show was this police procedural set in an anti-corruption unit, following a demoted counter-terrorism officer who partners with an undercover specialist. Ranks among the top cop TV shows.

Little Things (2016 – Present) Starring Mithila Palkar in the lead, this comedy-drama about a 20-something couple — creator Dhruv Sehgal is the other — living in Mumbai and dealing with life's ups and downs has consistently improved over its three-season run, having begun frivolously.

Lovesick (2014 – 2018) After a 20-something romantic discovers that he has chlamydia, he must — albeit with the help of his two friends and housemates in the Scottish capital of Glasgow — contact all his previous sexual partners and inform them, reliving the past in the process.

Mad Men (2007 – 2015) Set in 1960s New York, a slow-burn drama that offers a peek inside a fictional ad agency, focusing on one of its extremely talented executives (Jon Hamm) who's bored by his simple personal life. Seasons four and five are considered the show's high point.

Master of None (2015 – Present) Loosely based on Aziz Ansari's own life experiences, a 30-year-old struggling actor tries to get his life in order on personal and professional fronts, some of which is affected by his Indian ancestry.

The Midnight Gospel (2020 – Present) From the creator of Adventure Time, an adult animated series about a space caster (Duncan Trussell) — a podcaster in space — who travels the universe using his malfunctioning universe simulator to interview people living in dying worlds. Podcast material comes from Trussell's actual podcast.

Mindhunter (2017 – Present) In the late 1970s, two FBI agents push their superiors to expand research into criminal science, which involves them getting up close and personal with imprisoned serial killers to understand how they think. The show is currently on “indefinite hold” despite two good seasons.

Money Heist [La Casa de Papel] (2017 – Present) A criminal mastermind sets his eyes on the biggest bank heist in history: enter the Royal Mint of Spain in Madrid and print 2.4 billion euros. All while they hold several hostages and deal with the Spanish police. Later, they attempt a second heist at the Bank of Spain.

Monty Python's Flying Circus (1969 – 1974) The influential British comedy group got their start with this surreal sketch series that targeted life on the island in an intellectual fashion, with humour so wide-ranging and unique that it gave birth to the term “Pythonesque”.

Narcos (2015 – 2017) A gripping look at the violent and powerful drug cartels of Colombia, including the infamous Pablo Escobar, and the corroborative efforts of various law enforcement whose job was to bring them down.

Narcos: Mexico (2018 – Present) Serving under the parent label and from the same creators, this sister series moves the focus to the titular country in the 1980s, as it chronicles the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel under Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna), who unites the small-time traffickers with something big in mind.

Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995 – 1996) In this beloved anime that ended quite controversially, a teenage boy, living in post-apocalyptic times, is pushed by his father to join an elite team of pilots who operate giant mechs and battle giant extraterrestrial evil forces.

On My Block (2018 – Present) Four American teens, of African, Latinx, and Mexican descent, must deal with the evolving nature of their lifelong friendships as they start high school in the rough inner-city of South Los Angeles.

One Day at a Time (2017 – Present) This reimagination of Norman Lear's ‘70s original sitcom follows a Hispanic family — an Army vet single mother, her feminist teenage daughter and baseball-playing son, and her Cuban mother (Rita Moreno) — and navigates mental illness, immigration, homophobia, and more. Available until season 3, future seasons won't be as it's moved off Netflix./p>

One-Punch Man (2015 – Present) Saitama, a superhero who can defeat any enemy with a single punch, seeks a worthy opponent as he battles boredom and depression in this Japanese anime.

Orange Is the New Black (2013 – 2019) The lives of incarcerated women at a minimum-security federal prison in upstate New York, including a normally law-abiding privileged woman who's sentenced for a decade-old crime. Peaked in season four, but managed to recover for the seventh and final one.

Orphan Black (2013 – 2017) A con artist (Tatiana Maslany) assumes the identity of a woman who committed suicide and looked just like her, and is then pulled into a conspiracy where she learns she's a clone.

Outlander (2014 – Present) Diana Gabaldon's best-selling books about a married nurse in World War II who's transported back in time to 1743, and finds herself caught in the Jacobite risings and between two very different men. Current high point is season three.

Peaky Blinders (2013 – Present) The exploits of the Shelby crime family in Birmingham, England between the two World Wars, with elements borrowed from the 19th-century gang of the same name, which legend goes used to sew razor blades into their caps.

Peep Show (2003 – 2015) The lives of two very different, dysfunctional twenty-somethings sharing a flat in South London, and their day-to-day farcical antics that made it a cult favourite. Seasons three and four are considered the best.

People Just Do Nothing (2014 – 2018) This award-winning British mockumentary follows four men in their early thirties running a pirate radio station called Kurupt FM from a tiny flat in west London.

Please Like Me (2013 – 2016) After being dumped by his girlfriend, an Australian man living in Melbourne realises that he's gay. But that's just one new challenge alongside taking care of his depressed, suicidal mother. At least his ex-girlfriend is being supportive.

Pose (2018 – Present) Set in the eighties and nineties, prolific creator Ryan Murphy offers a look at the underground LGBT culture booming in New York, alongside the rise of the affluent youth and the evolving social and literary scene. Second season available June 12 on Netflix.

Rake (2010 – 2018) A smart defence lawyer (Richard Roxburgh), addicted to cocaine, gambling, and women, takes up the most outrageous cases — from cannibals to sex offenders — available in Sydney, Australia.

Rick and Morty (2013 – Present) An adult animated sci-fi series in which a cynical and alcoholic mad scientist Rick and his weak-willed easily influenced grandson Morty go on a series of misadventures across dimensions and universes.

River (2015) Drowning in guilt over the tragic death of his partner, who now appears as a ghost to the eponymous detective Inspector (Stellan Skarsgård), this six-part British miniseries delivers a psychological study and a police procedural.

Russian Doll (2019 – Present) Amy Poehler co-created this comedy-drama in which a 36-year-old woman (Natasha Lyonne, also co-creator) keeps dying and reliving the night of her birthday party, and must figure out how to break the time loop.

Sacred Games (2018 – Present) Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui lead the cast of this adaptation of Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel, which follows an honest cop (Khan) trying to save Mumbai from the plans set in motion by a gang lord (Siddiqui). Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane are at the helm. Suffered in season 2.

Schitt's Creek (2015 – 2020) After a wealthy family loses their fortune, they — a video store magnate, a former soap opera star, and their two adult children — must rebuild their lives in the tiny town they once purchased as a joke gift for the son. Created by stars and father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy.

Sex Education (2019 – Present) Lacking in lovemaking experience but full of advice thanks to his sex therapist mom (Gillian Anderson), a socially awkward British teenager (Asa Butterfield) agrees to start a school sex therapy clinic with a rebel (Emma Mackey) in need of money.

A Series of Unfortunate Events (2017 – 2019) Three resourceful orphans — an inventor, a reader, and a baby with sharp teeth — must outsmart an evil distant relative who's after their sizeable fortune, while trying to uncover the mystery behind a secret society that their parents were involved in. Based on Lemony Snicket's popular series of children's books.

Shetland (2013 – Present) Set on the eponymous remote Scottish archipelago, which lies as north as the Norwegian capital, a local detective inspector and his team of police officers battle corruption and the weather as they investigate murders. Five seasons have aired, two more are guaranteed.

Shtisel (2013 – Present) The daily lives of a Jewish family — centred on a pious patriarch who teaches at a local traditional institution, and his artistic, unmarried son — living in a strictly orthodox, Internet-free neighbourhood of Jerusalem, Israel.

Sherlock (2010 – 2017) Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman play the famous detective and his doctor sidekick in this modern-day adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's stories. Terrific and compelling in first few years, though it derailed in its fourth season.

The Sinner (2017 – Present) Bill Pullman's police detective has been the only constant for this anthology crime mystery drama that began life as a book adaptation but has since charted its own journey. Stars Jessica Biel (season 1), Carrie Coon (season 2), Matt Bomer and Chris Messina (season 3).

Skins (2007 – 2013) The likes of Dev Patel, Nicholas Hoult, Joe Dempsie, and Jack O'Connell came into prominence as teenagers in south-west England dealing with family problems, mental illness, sexuality, and substance abuse, in this comedy-drama that flipped its primary cast every two years. Seasons 1 and 3 are usually said to be the best of the lot.

Sky Castle (2018 – Present) Set in an eponymous luxurious neighbourhood in suburban Seoul, this Korean drama revolves around the lives of four housewives, who will do anything to get their children admitted into the city's top prestigious medical universities.

Star Trek (1966 – 1969) Gene Rodenberry's original series about the adventures of a starship in the 2260s led by Kirk, Spock and McCoy doesn't age well visually, but its storytelling endures, set aside a major dip in quality in the third season.

Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987 – 1994) Rodenberry took his vision to an even more far-off future — the 24th century — focusing on a new generation of Starfleet officers (Patrick Stewart among them) on a new ship with a recognisable name. Bad first season, slow second, and peaks in season 5.

Steins;Gate (2011) A self-proclaimed “mad scientist” chances upon time travel in this short-lived anime series, and then must journey through time and space to battle an evil, international organisation that will do anything to get their hands on the new tech.

Still Game (2002 – 2019) Two pensioners and best friends from Glasgow, Scotland get into all kinds of trouble as they cope with the trials and tribulations of modern life. A British cult hit. Seasons 3, 4, 1, and 6 have the highest number of best episodes.

Stories by Rabindranath Tagore (2015) Anurag Basu directed several episodes of this anthology series that draws from the Bengali writer and Nobel laureate's works, largely focused on confident women protagonists suffering in a conservative Indian society in pre-Independence 1920s Bengal.

Suburra: Blood on Rome (2017 – Present) Serving as a prequel to the 2015 film Suburra, Netflix's first Italian-language series centres on the battle for power between the Mafia, Rome's politicians, and the Vatican. Draws from the real-life Mafia Capitale investigation.

Stranger Things (2016 – Present) A nostalgia-heavy love letter to the 80s set in a suburban small town where secret scientific experiments into the paranormal and supernatural, at times with human subjects, starts to wreak havoc on the normal lives of its residents.

That '70s Show (1997 – 2006) The comedy that fueled the Hollywood careers of stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, about a group of six high school friends going through usual teenage problems and trying to figure out their identities. Peaked in season 5.

Top Boy (2011 – Present) Drake — yes, the rapper — helped revive this gritty crime drama about the life of two drug dealers in a public housing estate in north-east London borough of Hackney. Now a Netflix original, its first two seasons are available separately on the service as Top Boy: Summerhouse.

Trapped [Ófærð] (2015 – Present) The chief of police in a tiny, remote Icelandic town must battle the weather as he tries to solve a murder involving a dismembered, mutilated body. It's the most expensive TV series to be ever made in Iceland.

Trollhunters (2016 – 2018) Guillermo del Toro turns his love for monster stories into an animated series for all ages, following a teenage boy who stumbles onto a mystic amulet, and then must protect the world of humans and trolls. First part of del Toro's Tales of Arcadia trilogy.

Unbelievable (2019) Based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning news article that chronicled the 2008–2011 series of rapes in two US states, a dramatisation that follows a teenage victim charged with lying about rape and the two detectives (Toni Collette and Merritt Wever) who find a way to her truth through other cases. An eight-episode miniseries.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015 – 2020) Rescued from a doomsday cult after 15 years, a young woman armed with a positive attitude decides to start a new life in New York, with help from a gay wannabe-Broadway actor roommate, a street-wise landlady, and a depressed out-of-touch socialite. The show ended after four seasons, but then returned for an interactive special that's not available everywhere due to the pandemic.

Unorthodox (2020) Inspired by Deborah Feldman's 2012 autobiography, an unhappily-married teenager decides to run away from her ultra-orthodox Jewish community in New York to Berlin, where she discovers a vibrant, secular life among a group of musicians. Except her past life hasn't given up on her. A four-part miniseries.

Violet Evergarden (2018 – Present) With a ghastly war behind her, a young girl — with bionic arms — raised to be a living weapon, decides to become a ghost-writer as she tries to uncover her past and the meaning of the last words spoken to her by her adoptive father in this anime series. A 13-episode anime followed by a “Violet Evergarden Special” and spin-off film “Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll”, both also on Netflix.

The Walking Dead (2010 – Present) Based on the popular comic series, a horror drama set in a post-apocalyptic future where the survivors search for a safe haven in a world overrun by zombies. Hit its peak in the fifth season, and never recovered. Season 10 not on Netflix, use Disney+ Hotstar.

Wentworth (2013 – Present) Locked up while awaiting trial for the attempted murder of her husband, a woman adjusts to life in Australian prison and rises through the ranks. Gripping till season 4, post which the lead actress left.