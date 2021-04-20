Technology News
loading

Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India

From Moonlight to The Godfather.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 20 April 2021 16:05 IST
Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India

Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/Gadgets 360

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Video has over 3,300 movies in India
  • Christopher Nolan has three titles on the list
  • The oldest film on the list is from 1972

What are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video? The two dozen odd titles below star the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, Brie Larson, Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Russell Crowe, Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Keanu Reeves, Hugh Jackman, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chris Pine, and Gal Gadot. And they come from directors such as Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg, Greta Gerwig, Patty Jenkins, Francis Ford Coppola, James Cameron, Peter Jackson, Paul Greengrass, George Miller, Ron Howard, Sean Baker, Vishal Bhardwaj, Barry Jenkins, Fernando Meirelles, Sebastián Lelio, Bong Joon-ho, Céline Sciamma, and Asghar Farhadi.

Of course, this list cannot possibly cover everything. And that's why we have separate recommendations for some select genres that you should also check out.

The Best Crime Movies on Amazon Prime Video

The Best Drama Movies on Amazon Prime Video

The Best Romantic Movies on Amazon Prime Video

The Best Thriller Movies on Amazon Prime Video

  1. A Beautiful Mind (2001)

    The life of John Nash (Russell Crowe), a brilliant but asocial mathematician, from his spiral into paranoid schizophrenia and working on a secret project he made up, to regaining control over his life and becoming a Nobel Laureate. Ron Howard directs.

  2. The Bourne trilogy (2002–07)

    Technically not a trilogy, but the first three chapters — Identity, Supremacy, and Ultimatum — starring Matt Damon in the lead as the titular CIA assassin suffering from amnesia were so good that they changed the longest-running spy franchise of all-time: James Bond.

  3. Capernaum [Capharnaum] (2018)

    In the award-winning, highest-grossing Arabic film of all time, a 12-year-old from the slums of Beirut recounts his life leading up to a five-year sentence he's handed for stabbing someone, and in turn, his decision to sue his parents for child neglect. Nadine Labaki directs.

  4. City of God (2002)

    The rise of organised crime in the Rio de Janeiro suburb of Cidade de Deus — that's Portuguese for the film's title — between the end of the 1960s and the beginning of the 1980s, depicted with the help of non-professional actors hailing from the favelas itself.

    city of god city of god

  5. The Dark Knight (2008)

    In the second part of Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, regarded as the greatest comic book movie ever, Batman (Christian Bale) faces a villain, the Joker (Heath Ledger), he doesn't understand, and must go through hell to save Gotham and its people.

  6. A Fantastic Woman (2017)

    Chile's first openly transgender actor Daniela Vega stars as a trans waitress and singer in this socially aware and compelling character study film, who feels the full wrath of society after the unexpected and sudden death of her older male lover. She must fight for the right to be herself: a woman. Won the Oscar for best international film.

  7. The Florida Project (2017)

    Set in the shadow of Disney World, a precocious six-year-old girl (Brooklynn Prince) makes the most of her summer with her ragtag playmates, while her rebellious mother tries to make ends meet with the spectre of homelessness always hanging over them. Willem Dafoe stars alongside.

  8. The Godfather (1972)

    In what is considered one of the greatest films of all-time, an aging leader (Marlon Brando) of a New York mafia transfers control of his empire to his youngest son (Al Pacino), who goes from a reluctant outsider to a ruthless boss.

  9. The Godfather Part II (1974)

    Francis Ford Coppola's follow-up to his original, centring on Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) at the top of the pecking order while offering a look back at his father's (Robert De Niro) past, is considered by some to be better than its predecessor.

  10. Inception (2010)

    From the mind of Christopher Nolan, Leonardo DiCaprio stars as a thief who has the power to enter other's dreams and steal their ideas, and is then given the mission of his life if he wants to be reunited with his family. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy co-star.

  11. Jurassic Park (1993)

    It might be over 25 years old at this point but watching the very first Jurassic film from Steven Spielberg — based on Michael Crichton's novel, which he co-adapted — is a great way to remind yourself why the new series, Jurassic World, has no idea why it's doing.

    jurassic park jurassic park

  12. Little Women (2019)

    Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, and Meryl Streep lead the ensemble cast of writer-director Greta Gerwig's clever metatextual ode to Louisa May Alcott, whose 1868 novel of the same name, about four young women who live life on their terms, this seventh live-action adaptation is based on.

  13. The Lord of the Rings trilogy (2001–03)

    Peter Jackson brought J.R.R. Tolkien's expansive Middle-Earth to life in these three three-hour epics, which charts the journey of a meek hobbit (Elijah Wood) and his various companions, as they try to stop the Dark Lord Sauron by destroying the source of his power, the One Ring.

  14. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

    Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron star in director George Miller's reboot of his own franchise, which finds a woman (Theron) rebelling against a tyrannical ruler of postapocalyptic desert, and giving us some of the best action sequences in the process.

  15. Maqbool (2004)

    Vishal Bhardwaj kicked off what would become his Shakespeare trilogy with this adaptation of Macbeth set in the Mumbai underworld, starring Irrfan Khan in the conflicted titular role, Tabu in the role of the ambitious Lady Macbeth, Pankaj Kapur as the king, and Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah in the gender-flipped roles of the Weird Sisters.

  16. The Matrix (1999)

    A computer hacker (Keanu Reeves) starts to question the nature of his reality in the Wachowskis' seminal work, and with help from a group of rebels (Laurence Fishburne and Carrie-Anne Moss), he begins the fight against the machines that now rule the world.

  17. Moonlight (2016)

    Oscar winner for best picture, the story of a young black man through three defining chapters of his life, all while he grapples with his sexuality, and the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love. Heralded for its moving portrait of the African-American experience. Mahershala Ali, who co-stars, won the Oscar for best supporting actor.

  18. Newton (2017)

    Winner of the National Award for best Hindi film, in which Rajkummar Rao stars as a government clerk who tries to run a free and fair election in the Naxal-controlled conflict-ridden jungles of India.

    newton newton movie

  19. Parasite (2019)

    A poor street-smart family of four ingratiate themselves into the lives of a much wealthier one, before running into something wholly unexpected that threatens to undo their newly-developed symbiotic relationship. A biting, satirical look at classism and capitalism. Won the Oscar for best picture, becoming the first South Korean film to do so.

  20. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

    Set in 18th-century in the northwesternmost region of France, a painter (Noémie Merlant) falls in love with the aristocratic reluctant bride-to-be (Adèle Haenel) she's been secretly commissioned to paint. Powered by the captivating direction of Céline Sciamma, who won two Cannes awards for her work.

  21. The Prestige (2006)

    Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale are rival magicians in late 19th-century London who are obsessed with creating the best stage illusion, in what some consider Christopher Nolan's best movie, and a metaphor for the art of filmmaking itself.

  22. Room (2015)

    Having been born in captivity, a five-year-old boy (Jacob Tremblay) gets to experience the outside world after a miraculous escape thanks to his mother (Brie Larson), who must deal with her own monsters after getting out. Larson won the Oscar and BAFTA for best actress. Based on writer Emma Donoghue's novel of the same name.

  23. A Separation (2011)

    Asghar Farhadi's Oscar-winning drama follows an Iranian middle-class couple, whose 14-year-old marriage begins to dissolve after they reach a crossroads over the wife's wishes to leave the country and the husband's concerns for his elderly Alzheimer's father.

  24. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

    Arnold Schwarzenegger returns as the android, now reprogrammed and sent back in time (again) to protect a younger version of a resistance leader, in James Cameron's sequel to the original that is considered one of the greatest films of all time.

  25. Wonder Woman (2017)

    After a pilot (Chris Pine) crashes and informs them about an ongoing World War, an Amazonian princess (Gal Gadot) leaves her secluded life to enter the world of men and stop what she believes to be the return of Amazons' nemesis.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video India, Jason Bourne, The Dark Knight, Inception, Jurassic Park, The Lord of the Rings, LOTR, Mad Max Fury Road, The Matrix, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Terminator 2 Judgment Day, Wonder Woman, Christian Bale, Brie Larson, Charlize Theron, Keanu Reeves, Hugh Jackman, Gal Gadot, Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg, Patty Jenkins, James Cameron, Peter Jackson, George Miller, Barry Jenkins
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Realme RMX3161 Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 750G SoC
Best Crime Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India

Related Stories

Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch
  2. Watch the First Trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi
  3. Elongate: Elon Musk's March Joke Is Now a Cryptocurrency
  4. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion With Snapdragon 732G Launched in India
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Suspend Non-Essential Orders in Delhi
  6. Oppo A74 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Realme Q3 Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of April 22 Launch
  8. The Best Movies on Netflix
  9. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  10. Oppo A54 With Triple Rear Cameras, Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. China Plans $3-Billion Supercomputing Centre to Analyse Data From Space
  2. Amazon Gets 9 ULA Satellite Launch Vehicles for Project Kuiper Broadband Internet Programme
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 2 Details Surface, Battery Capacity, IP Rating Tipped
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Suspend Non-Essential Deliveries in Delhi Owing to Coronavirus Lockdown
  5. Realme RMX3161 Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 750G SoC
  6. Scientists Bake Meteorites to Understand Atmospheres of Rocky Alien Planets
  7. Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and ZTE Tipped to Launch Smartphones With Under-Display Selfie Cameras Later This Year
  8. Flipkart Quick Expands to Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, 3 More Cities for Under-90 Minute Deliveries
  9. Realme to Launch Its First Phone Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC in India ‘Very Soon’: Madhav Sheth
  10. Samsung Galaxy Jump Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing, Could Be Powered by Dimensity 720
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com