With everyone stuck at home as the pandemic rages across the country, working parents can use all the distraction in the world for their kids, who might be busy now for a few hours in virtual classrooms, but are headed straight for summer holidays with nothing to fill up their calendar. Add to that the fact parents have nothing to do on weekends too, which means more movie-watching together. That's why we've compiled this list, to give you the best kids & family movies for all that free time, across Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

To pick the best kids & family movies on streaming in India, we relied on Rotten Tomatoes, Metacritic, and IMDb ratings to create a shortlist. Additionally, we used our own editorial judgement to add or remove a few. This list will be updated once every few months if there are any worthy additions or if some movies are removed from the service, so bookmark this page and keep checking in. Here are the best kids & family films currently available on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video in India, sorted alphabetically and divided by platform.

The Best Movies on Hotstar in India

Aladdin (1992)

Disney puts its animation flavour onto the famous folk tale of a street urchin who disguises himself as a wealthy prince after finding a genie in a magic lamp, in an attempt to impress the Sultan's daughter. Don't bother with the 2019 live-action remake, also on Disney+ Hotstar.

Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Lewis Carroll's classic tale, about the titular young girl who falls down and enters the alternate world of Wonderland, where she encounters the strangest individuals, gets the Disney musical treatment. Ignore the 2010 Tim Burton live-action remake, also on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bambi (1942)

A young mule deer comes of age in the forest with the help of his parents and friends: his pink-nosed rabbit, a skunk, and his childhood friend and future mate. Based on Felix Salten's 1923 eponymous book.

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Largely based on Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont's eponymous fairy tale, a prince transformed into a monster must earn the love of a young woman who's imprisoned in his castle, before the last petal falls off an enchanted rose. The Emma Watson-starrer live-action remake is also on Disney+ Hotstar, but it's not as good.

Big Hero 6 (2014)

A 14-year-old robotics prodigy teams up with his closest companion, a robot called Baymax, and his friends — a comic-book fan, an adrenaline junkie, a laser-expert neatnik, and a chemistry whiz — to form a superhero team to take down a masked villain.

A Bug's Life (1998)

In the search for “tough warriors” to protect his colony from greedy grasshoppers, a misfit ant hires a group of insects for the job, only to realise they are a down-on-their-luck traveling circus. Kevin Spacey, who voices the lead grasshopper, stands accused in the #MeToo movement. From Pixar.

Cinderella (1950)

Based on Charles Perrault's eponymous fairytale — though it's much sweeter and simpler than on the page — a good-hearted, downtrodden young woman is helped by her fairy godmother after her abusive stepmother and stepsisters prevent her from going to a royal ball.

Coco (2017)

A young Mexican boy's pursuit of music, in defiance of a family ban, transports him to the literal Land of the Dead, where he seeks his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer, to return home to the living. From Pixar.

Dumbo (1941)

Mocked and ridiculed for his ears are too big, a circus baby elephant gets an unlikely friend in a small mouse, who encourages him to prove a point to everyone. Don't bother with the 2019 live-action remake, also on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Emperor's New Groove (2000)

Transformed into a llama by his manipulative, diabolical and self-serving ex-advisor and stranded in the jungle, a selfish, arrogant and young Incan emperor must become friends with a kind and caring village leader (John Goodman) if he wants to survive and turn back into a human.

Fantasia (1940)

There's no overarching plot to this experimental feature that consists of eight segments, all animated to pieces of classical music. Features Mickey Mouse, dinosaurs, water sprites, dancing mushrooms, ballet-dancing ostriches, hippopotamuses, and alligators. A landmark of its time.

Finding Nemo (2003)

After his son gets abducted in the Great Barrier Reef, a meek overprotective clownfish sets out to rescue him from Sydney, learning to take risks along the way with the help of a regal blue tang named Dory. From Pixar.

Finding Dory (2016)

In this follow-up to the preceding entry, the titular regal blue tang, who suffers from short-term memory loss, sets out in search for her long-lost parents with the help of Nemo and his dad, Marlin. From Pixar.

Frozen (2013)

In this deconstruction of fairytale tropes from the home of fairytale movies that's inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale “The Snow Queen”, a fearless optimist princess sets off with a rugged iceman, his loyal reindeer, and a naïve talking snowman to find her aloof sister queen who's accidentally trapped the kingdom in eternal winter. The 2019 sequel isn't as good.

Hercules (1997)

Stripped of his immortality and left on the human world of Earth, the titular son of the Greek god Zeus must prove himself as a true hero to return to his home on Mount Olympus. Has many parallels to Superman.

Home Alone (1990)

An eight-year-old boy must keep a pair of burglars at bay after he is mistakenly left behind at home during Christmas by his family, who take off for France on a holiday.

The Incredibles (2004) & Incredibles 2 (2018)

With a government ban on superheroes, a heavyweight father of three itches to get back to his crime-fighting ways in the Pixar original, which forces the family into action. The ultra-flexible mother is the focus of the sequel as she sets out to restore faith in superheroes, while the father must take care of the kids.

Inside Out (2015)

Set largely inside the mind of an 11-year-old girl, her five personified emotions — Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust — try to cope with a new life after the family moves thousands of miles west to San Francisco in this excellent Pixar film. Swept awards for best animated movie.

The Jungle Book (2016)

Inspired by the 1967 animated musical and based on Rudyard Kipling's works, an orphan boy called Mowgli, brought up by wolves in the jungle, confronts the Bengal tiger Shere Khan, with the help of his black panther mentor, Bagheera, and the brown bear friend, Baloo. One of the rare live-action Disney remakes that improved on the original.

Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Falsely blamed and muzzled, a female American Cocker Spaniel who lives with an upper middle-class family runs from home and falls in love with her rescuer, a street-wise stray mutt. Ignore the live-action remake, also on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

Batman must work together with a teenage orphan Robin he accidentally adopted and the new police commissioner, Barbara Gordon, in this frenetic animated comedy, to stop the Joker from taking over Gotham City.

Lilo & Stitch (2002)

An extraterrestrial genetic experiment runs away to Earth, is adopted by a Hawaiian girl after it disguises itself as a dog, and learns about ‘ohana — the Hawaiian concept of extended family — as it wreaks havoc and destruction on the island.

The Lion King (1994)

Tricked into thinking he caused his father's death, a lion cub runs away from home and grows up with a pair of carefree wastrels, only to be reminded of his rightful place later in life and why he must return. Don't bother with the 2019 live-action remake, also on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Little Mermaid (1989)

Hans Christian Andersen's 19th-century tale about a young mermaid Ariel who makes a bargain with the sea witch Ursula and gives up her life in the sea to meet a human prince got the Disney animation treatment, which signalled the studio's return to form.

Mary Poppins (1964)

Based on P.L. Travers' book series of the same name, a disciplined father hires a loving woman (Julie Andrews) — who he doesn't know is capable of magic — to be the nanny for his two mischievous children. Won five Oscars, including best actress for the debutant Andrews.

Moana (2016)

After a curse incurred by a legendary demigod (Dwayne Johnson) reaches her home-island, the titular daughter of a Polynesian village chief sets out to find him and a mystical relic that will make things right.

Monsters, Inc. (2001)

In a world where monsters must scare children they believe to be toxic to power their city, a very unafraid human girl upends the life of two such monsters — a giant furry one and his tiny one-eyed best friend — who must do their best to get her back without anyone noticing. From Pixar.

Mulan (1998)

To save her weak father from conscription and death in a war, a young Chinese maiden disguises herself as a man in this Disney animated musical, with comedic relief provided by a small dragon.

The Muppets (2011)

A Muppet fanatic, his human brother Gary, and Gary's girlfriend (Amy Adams) help Kermit the Frog to reunite the disbanded Muppets and save the Muppet Theater from a businessman who plans to demolish and drill for oil.

Onward (2020)

After a magic spell brings back half of their father for 24 hours, two teenage elf brothers (voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland) set off on a Dungeons & Dragons-style quest in search of an artefact to restore the rest of him before time runs out. From Pixar.

Pinocchio (1940)

Made by a wood-carver and brought to life by a fairy, the titular wooden puppet must prove himself as “brave, truthful, and unselfish” to be a real boy, with the help of a cricket who serves as his conscience.

The Princess and the Frog (2009)

A hardworking waitress, who dreams of having her own restaurant, is roped into kissing a frog prince to make him human again but ends up becoming a frog herself. Now, she must find a way to return to her body before it's too late.

Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)

In this sequel to the original, also on the list, the titular video game villain and his princess racer best friend (Sarah Silverman) end up in the crazy world of the Internet, while trying to save the latter's game.

Ratatouille (2007)

An anthropomorphic rat (Patton Oswalt) who longs to be a chef tries to achieve his dream by making an alliance with a young garbage boy at a Parisian restaurant. From Pixar.

Sleeping Beauty (1959)

Cursed by a witch to die on her sixteenth birthday, a princess is taken under the care of three fairies, who weaken the curse to let her fall into a long sleep, which can only be broken by the kiss of a true love.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Forced into exile by her evil stepmother, the titular princess is rescued by seven dwarf miners in Disney's oldest animated feature film. Includes a controversial kiss that involves a lack of consent, which parents might wish to talk about with their kids.

Tangled (2010)

Locked up by her overly protective mother, a young long-haired girl finally gets her wish to escape into the world outside thanks to a good-hearted thief, and discovers her true self.

Togo (2019)

Based on a true story from 1925, the titular Siberian Husky dog is the star of this heart-warming drama as he, despite being considered small and weak, helps his musher-owner Leonhard Seppala (Willem Dafoe) deliver an antitoxin serum through a thousand kilometres of harsh winter.

Toy Story tetralogy (1995-2010)

Some of Pixar's best work is set in a world where anthropomorphic toys pretend to be lifeless around humans, and follows a group of toys as they are faced by challenges on their unexpected adventures. Gave birth to “To infinity and beyond!” From Pixar.

Up (2009)

To keep a promise to his late wife, an elderly widower ties thousands of balloons to his house to carry him to the wilds of South America, unknowingly taking a young and earnest stowaway. From Pixar.

WALL·E (2008)

In a far-off future where humans have long abandoned Earth and reside on starliners, a small trash compactor robot living on the surface falls in love with a visiting probe, and embarks on a space journey that will determine the fate of mankind. From Pixar.

Winnie the Pooh (2011)

Though it leaves you wanting more due to its short runtime, Disney's latest hand-drawn animated tale offers plenty of charm, as the titular bear searches for honey, while he and his friends set out to save his seven-year-old human best friend from an imaginary threat.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

In this predecessor to Ralph Breaks the Internet, also on the list, a video game villain sets out to fulfil his dream of becoming a hero but ends up bringing havoc to the entire arcade where he lives.