Technology News
loading

Why Bard of Blood Creators Don’t Think the Shah Rukh Khan-Produced Show Is Political

“It's not making a statement on world politics, or anything right now.”

By | Updated: 26 September 2019 11:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Why Bard of Blood Creators Don’t Think the Shah Rukh Khan-Produced Show Is Political

Photo Credit: Aditya Kapoor/Netflix

(L-R): Sobhita Dhulipala, Emraan Hashmi, and Viineet Kumar Singh in a promo still for Bard of Blood

Highlights
  • Bard of Blood release date is September 27 on Netflix
  • Indo-Pak relations, Baloch independence part of its themes
  • The Netflix series also plays into Indian stereotypes of Pakistanis

Due to the very nature of what it's dealing with, Bard of Blood — Netflix's latest original series from India, produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies and based on Bilal Siddiqi's book of the same name — is an inherently political show. It's primarily set in the Pakistani province of Balochistan, a region that has witnessed insurgency ever since the country's independence. Bard of Blood also prominently features members of the Balochistan Azad Force (BAF), a fictitious parallel to the many Baloch separatist groups that have called for the region's own independence over the years. And its narrative involves rogue Indian agents going up against (Taliban) terrorists being supported by the Pakistani intelligence services, which hits at a major contentious point of Indo-Pak relations in the 21st century.

Additionally, Bard of Blood also paints most of its Pakistani and Afghani characters as devoid of any moral code, depicting them either as adulterers, paedophiles, or fanatics who behead people the instant someone angers them. Meanwhile, most of the Indian characters are upright citizens and just trying to do the right thing. It's simplistic storytelling essentially, which shows the villains as all black and the heroes as all white, and plays into stereotypes. But despite all of that, the creative team behind the Netflix series — including first-time creator and co-writer Siddiqi, and director, (uncredited) writer and showrunner Ribhu Dasgupta (Te3n) — doesn't think Bard of Blood is political at all.

Bard of Blood Cast and Crew on Challenges and Changes

“I think it is a fictional narrative,” Siddiqi tells Gadgets 360 on Monday in Mumbai. “Every storyteller will have his point of view. Probably on that side of the border [in Pakistan], they have their point of view. We have not tried to make any political statement through the show. Pretty clear about that. It's supposed to be fiction, enjoyed as an action-thriller adventure. If you step into this terrain of a story, there are going to be some trappings that come along with it. There was no conscious decision to do any of that when we were writing the story. We just wanted to write the best possible and dramatic version of the story.”

bilal siddiqi Bilal Siddiqi

Bard of Blood author and creator Bilal Siddiqi
Photo Credit: Netflix

“We don't know [the Taliban leader],” Dasgupta chimes in, sitting next to Siddiqi. “We have never met a [Pakistani intelligence agent]. [Siddiqi] has never met [a radical Islamic terrorist] in his life. But we wanted to write interesting characters, characters who are equally or maybe stronger than the hero. That was the idea. And we are responsible filmmakers. Netflix is a responsible platform, Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies is a responsible producer. So, at the end of the day, we are here to tell a story which entertains, and you take back characters from the story.”

“I'm sure every show that is in a similar genre will start a conversation like that,” Siddiqi adds. “So we're aware of that. Every country might have its own villain, or heroes. It's like, ‘One man's spy is another man's terrorist.' It's broad. It's the basis of many fiction novels since time immemorial. In that sense, we've played with that same structure to make a show of our own. It's definitely not [political], it's a fictional show. It's not making a statement on world politics, or anything right now. It's just ‘what could help us dramatically tell the story of these characters at this point of time in the show' is what kind of was fictionalised, to make that backdrop of the show. That's how we looked at it. We've not looked at it as anything else.”

Bard of Blood is out Friday, September 27 on Netflix worldwide.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bard of Blood, Bilal Siddiqi, Ribhu Dasgupta, Netflix, Netflix India, Shah Rukh Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Facebook’s Oculus Launches Horizon, a Virtual World
Amazon Echo (3rd Gen), Echo Dot With Clock, Echo Studio Launched in India, Pre-Orders Open
Honor Smartphones
Why Bard of Blood Creators Don’t Think the Shah Rukh Khan-Produced Show Is Political
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Renders Leak Hours Before Official Launch
  2. What to Expect from Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales This Year
  3. Mi AirDots Pro 2 With Up to 14-Hour Battery Life, New Power Bank Launched
  4. Google Unveils Android 10 (Go Edition) With Focus on Speed and Security
  5. BSNL’s New Broadband Plan Offers Free Hotstar Premium Subscription: Report
  6. Airtel Rs. 97 Prepaid Plan Revised: Everything You Need to Know
  7. iPad (2019) With 10.2-Inch Display Starts Shipping
  8. Realme X2 Goes Official With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  9. Canon EOS M200 Entry-Level Mirrorless Camera Launched
  10. Samsung Galaxy A50s Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung May Be Working on an Affordable Variant of Galaxy Note 10
  2. Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone May Hit Stores As Early As October
  3. Samsung Galaxy S11 Tipped to Pack 108-Megapixel Camera, Might Offer 5x Optical Zoom Support
  4. Oppo K5 With Quad Rear Cameras Set to Launch on October 10, Specifications Tipped
  5. Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With IP55 Water Resistance, 8-Hour Playback Launched
  6. Nubia Red Magic 3S Gaming Smartphone to Go on Sale Internationally Starting October 16
  7. BSNL Super Star 500 Broadband Plan Launched, Offers 500GB Data and Hotstar Premium Subscription: Report
  8. iPhone 11 Will Alert You When a Non-Genuine Display Is Used
  9. Airtel Rs. 97 Prepaid Plan Revised, Now Offers 500MB Data With 14-Day Validity
  10. eBay CEO Devin Wenig Steps Down, Cites Differences With Board
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.