July might have been light on quantity, but its biggest offerings delivered (thanks to Netflix) with Stranger Things season 3 continuing the Hawkins saga while Orange Is the New Black season 7 wrapped up its tale. And we also got a new addition with Amazon's The Boys, which proposed corporatisation and capitalism as the evils in its superhero black comedy. In August, TV buffs can look forward to sophomore runs for the popular Sacred Games, the critically-acclaimed Mindhunter, and the BAFTA-winning, Emmy-nominated Succession. And there's more in August, be it a prequel to a three decade-old property or genres such as neo-noir fantasy, period horror, and comic book fare.

Waiting for Sacred Games 2? Netflix Has a Lot More to Offer in August

Here are upcoming TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hotstar in the month of August.

Dear White People

When: August 2

Where: Netflix

In season 3, writer-director Justin Simien will continue to offer social commentary with his exploration of racism, white privilege, and cultural appropriation and assimilation at a fictional Ivy League university. Giancarlo Esposito jumps from narrator to on-screen character, as the end of season 2 showed, with Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Blair Underwood (When They See Us), rapper Flavor Flav, and Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) joining him as season 3 guests.

A Black Lady Sketch Show

When: August 3

Where: Hotstar

Insecure creator Issa Rae is an executive producer on this half-hour sketch comedy series that will feature several well-known African-Americans in Lena Waithe, Angela Bassett, Gina Torres, Yvette Nicole Brown, Laverne Cox, and Larry Wilmore among others. Robin Thede (The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore) is creator and star.

Preacher

When: August 5

Where: Amazon Prime Video

While the other Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg-developed Garth Ennis comic book adaptation — The Boys — has just kicked off, this original one about a heavy-drinking, chain-smoking priest is now at its end with the fourth and final season. The show's central trio (Dominic Cooper, Joseph Gilgun, and Ruth Negga) will have to deal with God's endgame and an all-out nuclear war among other concerns.

GLOW

When: August 9

Where: Netflix

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling — Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin among them — are headed to ‘80s Las Vegas for the third season, where they will be joined by Geena Davis (Thelma & Louise) as Sandy Devereaux St. Clair — now that's what you call a name — the entertainment director of the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino. That's the Vegas venue where said ladies will do said wrestling.

Succession

When: August 12

Where: Hotstar

The satirical look at a dysfunctional family-owned media empire that began as a parallel to the Rupert Murdoch clan will offer more of the same in its second season, with the Roy family struggling to maintain control as they battle internal and external threats, while the four bickering children pursue their own agendas. Holly Hunter and Cherry Jones are new additions on season 2.

The Terror: Infamy

When: August 13

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Derek Mio and George Takei are part of the cast for the second season of AMC's horror anthology series that is set in a Japanese internment camp in the US during World War II. Takei is also a consultant on the series, given he spent time as a child in the actual camps. The show is also all-new behind the scenes as well, with producer Ridley Scott one of the only commonalities.

Sacred Games

When: August 15

Where: Netflix

Netflix's first original series from India is back for a sophomore run that will span beyond the Indian borders and feature the likes of Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey. Both their characters will be part of the present-day timeline, as Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) meets his mentor Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi) while Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) tries to thwart a potential nuclear attack in Mumbai.

Mindhunter

When: August 16

Where: Netflix

David Fincher returns as director and executive producer for the eight-episode return — nearly two years after the first season — of this look at the early days of criminal psychology and profiling at the FBI, with the two special agents (Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany) and professor (Anna Torv) studying the Atlanta murders of 1979-81. Charles Manson and the Son of Sam might feature.

On Becoming a God in Central Florida

When: August 26

Where: Hotstar

Set in the ‘90s, Kirsten Dunst stars as a minimum-wage water park employee who will do anything to climb the ladder of a multi-level marketing structure — essentially a disguise for a pyramid scheme — to get revenge on the thing that brought financial ruin to her family in this hour-long dark comedy. YouTube originally ordered the series, but it ended up at Showtime later.

Carnival Row

When: August 30

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Orlando Bloom (Lord of the Rings) and Cara Delevingne (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets) lead the cast as a human detective and a fairy, respectively, of this neo-noir Victoriana fantasy where mythological creatures live as immigrants with limited rights after men invaded their exotic homelands. Already renewed for a second season.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

When: August 30

Where: Netflix

A star-studded ensemble voice cast featuring Game of Thrones, Marvel, Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Mission: Impossible alums — among others such as Alicia Vikander and Awkwafina — powers this prequel to the 1982 Jim Henson film that channels the original's aesthetic by relying only on puppets and no use of CGI. Set on the world of Thra, it's about three Gelflings rebelling against the Skeksis.

Beyond August

We'll have a detailed round-up of upcoming TV shows each month, but we do know a fair bit about the future already.

The Deuce: Season 3 / September 10, Hotstar

American Horror Story: 1984 / September 19, Hotstar

Disenchantment: Season 2 / September 20, Netflix

This Is Us: Season 4 / September 25, Hotstar

The Politician / September 27, Netflix