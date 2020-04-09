Technology News
Apollo 13's Most Famous Quotes Originated in Hollywood

Screenwriters for the 1995 film Apollo 13 wanted to punch things up.

By Associated Press | Updated: 9 April 2020 13:54 IST
Apollo 13's Most Famous Quotes Originated in Hollywood

Photo Credit: NASA

Apollo 13 Flight Directors applaud the successful splashdown of the Command Module "Odyssey"

  • Apollo 13's best-known quotes originated not in space but in Hollywood
  • Their spacecraft was wrecked by an explosion on April 13, 1970
  • Astronauts urgently radioed, “Houston, we’ve had a problem here”

Apollo 13's best-known quotes originated not in space or Mission Control, but in Hollywood.

Their moon-bound spacecraft wrecked by an oxygen tank explosion on April 13, 1970, the astronauts urgently radioed, “Houston, we've had a problem here.”

Screenwriters for the 1995 film Apollo 13 wanted to punch that up. Thus was born “Houston, we have a problem.”

Even more artistic license was taken with NASA flight director Gene Kranz' mobilizing speech to his team in Houston.

Kranz never declared, “Failure is not an option.”

Ask Kranz what he actually told flight controllers, and he rattles it off without a moment's hesitation a half-century later.

“I have never lost an American in space, sure as hell aren't going to lose one now. This crew is coming home. You got to believe it. Your team must believe it. And we must make it happen.”

Kranz said the moviemakers came up with “Failure is not an option.”

Does he wish he'd said it? “No — I'm satisfied with what I said.”

Kranz constantly finds himself setting the record straight — “in fact, every time I speak.”

“I try not to plagiarize,” he said with a laugh.

He did borrow the phrase for the title of his 2000 autobiography.

Director Ron Howard's film starring Ed Harris as Kranz and Tom Hanks as mission commander Jim Lovell was based on Lovell's 1994 autobiography, Lost Moon. Actors Bill Paxton and Kevin Bacon portrayed Apollo 13 astronauts Fred Haise and Jack Swigert.

