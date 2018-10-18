The 80 Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India

Prime Video is just one of several benefits alongside free shipping and Prime Music that make up Amazon's Prime subscription service, which really makes the whole Rs. 999-per-year thing quite a no-brainer if streaming constitutes even a tiny chunk of your entertainment viewing. Amazon, for its part, is intent on delivering the best possible slate, and we've seen the number of movies on offer grow by nearly 30 percent in the last few months. Of course, the quality of content is arguable, which is why we saw fit to round up the best movies on Prime Video in India, with the help of aggregate ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb.

Unlike with Netflix though, Amazon still doesn't have enough great films to warrant a top-100 list, which is why we dropped a couple of rows to 80. We will update this list once every few months if there are any worthy additions or if some movies are removed from the service, so bookmark this page and keep checking in. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video in India, sorted alphabetically.

20th Century Women (2016)

Set in 1970s Southern California, and based in part on the writer-director's own childhood, this dramedy is the story of a teenage boy who was brought up by his mother and two other women: a free-spirited punk artist, and a teenage neighbour.

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

The life of John Nash, a brilliant but asocial mathematician, from his spiral into paranoid schizophrenia and working on a secret project he made up, to regaining control over his life and becoming a Nobel Laureate.

Agantuk [The Stranger] (1991)

In Satyajit Ray’s last film, a mysterious and world-weary explorer returns to India after 35 years to see his only surviving relative, his niece, but has trouble convincing the family who he claims to be.

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Two slackers (Aamir Khan and Salman Khan) who belong to middle-class families vie for the affections of an heiress, and inadvertently become her protectors from a local gangster in Rajkumar Santoshi's cult comedy favourite.

Aparajito (1956)

In this second part of Satyajit Ray's acclaimed The Apu Trilogy, the film picks up where the original ended with the family moving to Varanasi, and then charts Apu's life from childhood to teenage years, right up to the death of his mother.

Argo (2012)

Ben Affleck directs and stars in this film about a CIA agent posing as a Hollywood producer scouting for location in Iran, in order to rescue six Americans during the US hostage crisis of 1979.

Baby Driver (2017)

Coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), a young, getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) who syncs his driving to the perfect soundtrack find himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail. Edgar Wright directs.

Batman Begins (2005)

Before Christopher Nolan struck gold with The Dark Knight, he gave us Bruce Wayne’s (Christian Bale) origin as the Caped Crusader, from the death of his parents at a young age, travelling halfway across the world to train under a mentor, and returning to Gotham City to fight crime.

Birdman (2014)

Alejandro G. Iñárritu won three Oscars including Best Picture for this tale of a washed-up superhero actor (Michael Keaton) who struggles to revive his career with a Broadway play. Known for appearing as if it was shot in a single take, it also starred Edward Norton, Zach Galifianakis, and Emma Stone.

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Ridley Scott’s iconic 1982 original gets a follow-up starring Ryan Gosling as a blade runner who uncovers a secret that sends him in the search for another blade runner (Harrison Ford) who has been missing for three decades.

Blood Diamond (2006)

Set during the Sierra Leone Civil War at the turn of the century, an arms smuggler (Leonardo DiCaprio) promises to help a fisherman (Djimon Hounsou) find his family in exchange for a priceless diamond the latter found in a river.

Brazil (1985)

Terry Gilliam blends social satire with his signature visual inventiveness in this dystopian sci-fi set in a retro-future world, which follows a lowly clerk who becomes an enemy of the state after trying to correct an administrative error.

Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

Audrey Hepburn lights up the screen as a young, broke socialite who takes a fancy to a young, struggling writer after he moves into her apartment building, as she tries to keep her ugly past buried.

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Based on André Aciman’s 2007 novel of the same name, a 17-year-old student (Timothée Chalamet) starts a romantic relationship with a 24-year-old graduate student (Armie Hammer) who’s working as an assistant for the former’s father during the summer of 1983 in northern Italy.

Cast Away (2000)

After his plane crash-lands in the Pacific, a FedEx employee (Tom Hanks) wakes up on a deserted island and must use everything at his disposal and transform himself physically to survive living alone.

Chak De! India (2007)

Ostracised and vilified by the press and public, a former Muslim men's hockey captain (Shah Rukh Khan) plans to redeem himself by coaching the unpolished Indian women's hockey team to glory.

Chinatown (1974)

A private detective (Jack Nicholson) hired to investigate an adultery case stumbles onto a murder plot involving incest and privatisation of water, and uncovers a vast conspiracy despite threat of legal action against him.

Collateral (2004)

Tom Cruise plays a hitman who takes a taxi driver, played by Jamie Foxx, hostage in Michael Mann's neo-noir crime thriller, in which the latter must figure out how to stop the former.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut about three inseparable childhood friends whose wildly different approach to relationships creates a strain on their friendship remains a cult favourite. Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta star.

Dunkirk (2017)

Christopher Nolan’s first historical war movie chronicles the evacuation of Allied soldiers from the French beaches of Dunkirk in World War II, using his love for non-linear storytelling by depicting three fronts – land, sea, and air – in time-shifted ways.

Easy A (2010)

Emma Stone delivers a winning performance as an average clean-cut high school student who uses the school's gossip-driven rumour mill to advance her social and financial standing, landing herself in trouble on every front.

Elle (2016)

Isabelle Huppert stars as the successful CEO of a video game company in this French psychological thriller, who is raped in her home and then tries to learn the man's identity without any help from the police, due to her past experience.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Roald Dahl's children's novel about a fox who steals food from three mean and wealthy farmers gets the stop-motion treatment from Wes Anderson, featuring the voices of George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Bill Murray, Willem Dafoe, and Michael Gambon.

Fences (2016)

A working-class African-American father (Denzel Washington), who missed the opportunity to be a baseball player in his youth due to racism, takes out his frustration on his loved ones in this family drama set in the 1950s.

Fight Club (1999)

Brad Pitt and Edward Norton star in this cult hit from David Fincher, about a white-collared insomniac disappointed with his capitalistic lifestyle, who forms an underground fight club with a devil-may-care soapmaker, which evolves into something much more.

Forrest Gump (1994)

A slow-witted but kind-hearted man (Tom Hanks) takes part in a series of defining events of the second half of the 20th century in the US, while pining for his childhood love.

Gandhi (1982)

The life of M.K. Gandhi (Ben Kingsley), India's iconic leader in its non-violent independence movement against the British, from his days in South Africa to his assassination in 1948 won eight Oscars including Best Picture and Best Actor.

Ghare Baire (1984)

Based on Rabindranath Tagore's novel of the same name, and set in the chaotic aftermath of the partition of Bengal, writer-director Satyajit Ray tells the story of a woman married to a forward-thinking man whose lives are upended by the appearance of the husband's radical friend.

Gone Girl (2014)

Based on Gillian Flynn's best-selling novel and directed by David Fincher, a confounded husband (Ben Affleck) becomes the primary suspect in the sudden mystery disappearance of his wife (Rosamund Pike).

Gravity (2013)

Two US astronauts, a first-timer (Sandra Bullock) and another on his final mission (George Clooney), are stranded in space after their shuttle is destroyed, and then must battle debris and challenging conditions to return home.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

In this final thrilling chapter, the famous trio – Harry, Ron, and Hermione – face a race against time to find and destroy Voldemort's remaining Horcruxes, while the students and teachers of Hogwarts unite to defend the school.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Alfonso Cuarón stepped behind the camera for what many consider to be the best Harry Potter film, as the boy who lived enters his third year at Hogwarts, and is told that Sirus Black, an escapee from the wizarding world prison Azkaban, is after his life.

Heat (1995)

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro star on opposite sides of the law – the former a detective, the latter a thief – in Michael Mann's stylistic crime drama, with a group of bank robbers planning a heist unaware the police are onto them.

Hugo (2011)

In 1930s Paris, a boy who lives alone in the walls of a train station tries to figure out the mystery involving his late father and his most treasured possession, an automaton, that needs a key to function. Martin Scorsese directs.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

Before Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi made this terrific adventure comedy about a young kid who finds himself on the run with his bad-tempered foster uncle, and how they form a close bond while a national manhunt looks for them across New Zealand.

Inception (2010)

From the mind of Christopher Nolan, Leonardo DiCaprio stars as a thief who has the power to enter other's dreams and steal their ideas, and is then given the mission of his life if he wants to be reunited with his family.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Directed by Steven Spielberg off a story by George Lucas, an eponymous archaeologist (Harrison Ford) travels the world and battles a group of Nazis while looking for a mysterious artefact, in what is now often considered as one of the greatest films of all-time.

Into The Wild (2007)

Based on Jon Krakauer's nonfiction book, Sean Penn goes behind the camera to direct the story of a top student and athlete who gives up all possessions and savings to charity, and hitchhikes across America to live in the Alaskan wilderness.

It's A Wonderful Life (1946)

As a desperately frustrated businessman contemplates suicide on Christmas Eve, a guardian angel descends from Heaven to show him how different life in his community would be if he had never existed, in Frank Capra's personal favourite that's now screened around Christmas every year around the world.

L.A. Confidential (1997)

As corruption brews in post-war Los Angeles, three police officers – one sordid (Kevin Spacey), one brutal (Russell Crowe) and one moralistic (Guy Pearce) – investigate a series of murders in their own way, and form an uneasy alliance.

La La Land (2016)

In this musical from Damien Chazelle, a struggling jazz pianist (Ryan Gosling) and an aspiring actress (Emma Stone) meet and fall in love while pursuing their respective dreams in Los Angeles, and explore the accompanying joy and pain of it.

Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016)

Denied for a release for six months, this black comedy centres on four women in small town India who set out on a journey to discover freedom and happiness in a conservative society.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron star in director George Miller's reboot of his own franchise, which finds a woman (Theron) rebelling against a tyrannical ruler of postapocalyptic desert, and giving us some of the best action sequences in the process.

The Matrix (1999)

A computer hacker (Keanu Reeves) starts to question the nature of his reality in the Wachowskis' seminal work, and with help from a group of rebels, he begins the fight against the machines that now rule the world.

Mean Girls (2004)

Tina Fey's cult hit teen comedy follows a home-schooled 16-year-old (Lindsay Lohan) who's an instant hit with A-list girl clique at her new school, until she makes the mistake of falling for the ex-boyfriend of the clique's alpha.

Minority Report (2002)

Steven Spielberg loosely adapts Philip K. Dick's short story of a future where a special police unit can catch criminals before a crime is committed thanks to a technology, and what happens when an officer from that unit (Tom Cruise) is himself accused of a murder.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

After the agency he works for is wrongly implicated in the bombing of the Kremlin, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and a new team are forced to go rogue and clear their employer's name in this fourth entry of the franchise.

Munich (2005)

After a Palestinian terrorist group kills 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics in Munich, the latter’s government launches a secret retaliation, tasking five men to hunt and kill those responsible for the massacre. Steven Spielberg directs, based on a true story.

Mustang (2015)

Set in a remote Turkish village, this debut feature by a Turkish-French director depicts the lives of five young orphaned sisters and the challenges they face growing up in a conservative society.

Newton (2017)

Winner of the National Award for best Hindi film, in which Rajkummar Rao stars as a government clerk who tries to run a free and fair election in the Naxal-controlled conflict-ridden jungles of India.

No Country for Old Men (2007)

In this Coen brothers' neo-Western that's often called their best work, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin engage in a cat and mouse thriller across eighties Texas, for two million dollars that cause a lot of bloodshed.

Ocean's Eleven (2001)

In this first of Steven Soderbergh's trilogy, which features an ensemble cast including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon, Danny Ocean (Clooney) and his eleven associates plan to rob three Las Vegas casinos at the same time.

Once Upon A Time in America (1984)

Spanning four decades, Sergio Leone's final sprawling film about a kid in a Jewish slum (Robert De Niro) who rises to prominence in New York's world of organised crime remains one of the greatest gangster films of all-time.

Pyaasa (1957)

Guru Dutt directed and starred in this classic set in then-Calcutta which follows a struggling, anguished poet named Vijay (Dutt) who is unable to get recognition for his work until he meets Gulab (Waheeda Rehman), a prostitute with a heart of gold.

Rosemary's Baby (1968)

In this psychological horror based on Ira Levin's best-selling novel, a young pregnant woman (Mia Farrow) suspects an evil cult – involving her neighbours – wants to take her baby for use in their rituals.

Salaam Bombay! (1988)

Mira Nair's feature-length directorial debut, which won National Award for best Hindi film and two awards at Cannes, focuses on the day-to-day life of children living in the slums of Mumbai (then Bombay).

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

In Steven Spielberg's World War II drama, while war rages on in Normandy, an army captain (Tom Hanks) is given the task of searching for a particular private (Matt Damon), whose three brothers have already been killed.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

After a brief experience with the Avengers, Peter Parker returns home to New York, balancing his life as a high school student with his superhero alter-ego, all under the watchful eye of his mentor, Tony Stark aka Iron Man.

Spotlight (2015)

Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, and Rachel McAdams star as Boston Globe journalists in this based-on-a-true-story, which explores how they uncovered a massive scandal of child molestation and cover-up within the local church.

Star Trek (2009)

J.J. Abrams reboots the Trek film franchise by taking it into an alternate timeline, where the young Kirk and Spock aboard USS Enterprise must combat a determined enemy from the future, who's creating black holes to destroy planets one by one.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Often considered the best Trek film ever, in which Admiral Kirk going through a midlife crisis must pull himself to stop an old nemesis, Khan Noonien Singh, who's on the hunt for revenge and a destructive device.

Superman (1978)

Groundbreaking for its time, director Richard Donner brought together an ensemble cast to tell the tale of Superman's origin: as an infant on Krypton, growing up in Smallville, and being a reporter and falling in love with Lois Lane in Metropolis, while battling Lex Luthor.

Taxi Driver (1976)

A mentally unstable Vietnam War vet (Robert de Niro) takes a job as a taxi driver, and turns to violent action after seeing the sleaze, dysfunction and prostitution in New York. Martin Scorsese directs.

The Big Sick (2017)

Kumail Nanjiani stars as himself in this rom-com loosely based on his romance with his wife, in which an aspiring comedian connects with his girlfriend's parents after she falls into a mysterious coma.

The Conjuring (2013)

A pair of paranormal investigators (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) are hired by a family who have been experiencing increasingly disturbing events at their farmhouse, in this effective horror from James Wan.

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

In this coming-of-age comedy, the life of an awkward young woman gets more complex after her older brother starts dating her best friend, though she finds solace in an unexpected friendship and a teacher-slash-mentor (Woody Harrelson).

The Fugitive (1993)

Falsely convicted for his wife's murder, a prominent surgeon (Harrison Ford) escapes from prison, sets out to prove his innocence and find the real killer, while being the target of a nationwide manhunt.

The Godfather (1972)

In what is considered one of the greatest films of all-time, an aging leader (Marlon Brando) of a New York mafia transfers control of his empire to his youngest son (Al Pacino), who goes from a reluctant outsider to a ruthless boss.

The Godfather Part II (1974)

Francis Ford Coppola's follow-up to his original, centering on Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) at the top of the pecking order while offering a look back at his father's (Robert De Niro) past, is considered by some to be better than its predecessor.

The King of Comedy (1982)

In Martin Scorsese's overlooked satire of celebrity worship and media culture, an aspiring comic (Robert De Niro) stalks his late-night talk show idol to earn a big break, and then kidnaps him when things don't work out.

The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

Batman must work together with a teenage orphan Robin he accidentally adopted and the new police commissioner, Barbara Gordon, in this frenetic animated comedy, to stop the Joker from taking over Gotham City.

The Lego Movie (2014)

An ordinary, rules-following Lego minifigure (Chris Pratt) is mistakenly identified as the most extraordinary person and the key to saving the world from an evil tyrant, for which he is hilariously underprepared. It spawned the hit single, "Everything Is Awesome".

The Lord of the Rings trilogy (2001-2003)

Peter Jackson brought J.R.R. Tolkien's expansive Middle-Earth to life in these three three-hour epics, which charts the journey of a meek hobbit (Elijah Wood) and his various companions, as they try to stop the Dark Lord Sauron by destroying the source of his power, the One Ring.

The Prestige (2006)

After a tragic accident, two fellow magicians (Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale) turn bitter enemies in this thriller from Christopher Nolan, and engage in a battle to create the ultimate illusion, while sacrificing everything they have.

The Untouchables (1987)

With mobster Al Capone (Robert De Niro) making use of the rampant corruption during the Prohibition period in the US, federal agent Eliot Ness (Kevin Costner) hand picks a team to expose his business and bring him to justice. Brian De Palma directs.

The Usual Suspects (1995)

A small-time con man (Kevin Spacey) lays out an elaborate story during a police investigation of how he got mixed up in a massacre, telling them about the legend of a crime lord known as Keyser Söze.

Titli (2014)

Set in the badlands of Delhi's underbelly, the youngest member of a violent car-jacking brotherhood tries to escape his family business, and finds an unexpected confidant in his new wife, chosen for him by his unruly brothers.

Up in the Air (2009)

A corporate downsizing expert (George Clooney) who loves living out of a suitcase finds his lifestyle threatened due to a potential love interest (Vera Farmiga) and an ambitious new hire (Anna Kendrick).

Wonder Woman (2017)

After a pilot crashes and informs them about an ongoing World War, an Amazonian princess (Gal Gadot) leaves her secluded life to enter the world of men, and stop what she believes to be the return of Amazons' nemesis.