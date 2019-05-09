Though it's doing its fair share internationally, Amazon Prime Video has not been investing in original films in India at all. Instead, the Seattle-headquartered ecommerce giant has focused on acquiring India's best films across languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam among others. The list of best movies on Amazon Prime Video is, as a result, quite diverse. In fact, of all streaming services in India, Amazon Prime Video has the highest share of films from IMDb's top 100 Indian films chart. That makes us wonder if Amazon's ownership of IMDb has a part to play in the service deciding what to acquire in India.

IMDb ratings of Indian films also played a large part in deciding which films to include in our list. We also looked at Rotten Tomatoes scores, more so for international releases since it has a paucity of critics' reviews for local ones. Additionally, we used our editorial judgement to excise those we felt didn't deserve a place. This list will be updated once every few months if there are any worthy additions or if some movies are removed from the service, so bookmark this page and keep checking in. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video in India, sorted alphabetically.

Agantuk [The Stranger] (1991)

In Satyajit Ray's last film, a mysterious and world-weary explorer returns to India after 35 years to see his only surviving relative, his niece, but has trouble convincing the family who he claims to be.

Aladdin (1992)

Disney puts its animation flavour onto the famous folk tale of a street urchin who disguises himself as a wealthy prince after finding a genie in a magic lamp, in an attempt to impress the Sultan's daughter.

Amal (2007)

After a poor Delhi auto-rickshaw driver (Rupinder Nagra) is named as the sole inheritor by a local billionaire (Naseeruddin Shah) just before his death, he must decide whether to keep it.

Anand (1971)

Rajesh Khanna stars as the eponymous happy-go-lucky man, who doesn't let his diagnosis of a rare form of cancer get in the way of enjoying what's in front of him. Told from the viewpoint of his doctor friend (Amitabh Bachchan). Hrishikesh Mukherjee directs.

Anbe Sivam (2003)

Kamal Haasan and R. Madhavan star in this Tamil cult film, in which the two are stranded over a thousand kilometres from home after heavy rain cancels all flights and strike up an unlikely friendship on their way back. Haasan also wrote the script.

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Two slackers (Aamir Khan and Salman Khan) who belong to middle-class families vie for the affections of an heiress, and inadvertently become her protectors from a local gangster in Rajkumar Santoshi's cult comedy favourite.

Ankhon Dekhi (2014)

After an eye-opening experience involving his daughter's marriage, a man in his late 50s (Sanjay Mishra) resolves that he won't believe anything he can't see, which naturally leads to some dramatic complications.

Aparajito (1956)

In this second part of Satyajit Ray's acclaimed The Apu Trilogy, the film picks up where the original ended with the family moving to Varanasi, and then charts Apu's life from childhood to teenage years, right up to the death of his mother.

Argo (2012)

Ben Affleck directs and stars in this film about a CIA agent posing as a Hollywood producer scouting for location in Iran, in order to rescue six Americans during the US hostage crisis of 1979.

Aruvi (2016)

A social satire from a debutante writer-director, which follows an eponymous young woman (Aditi Balan), who going through a bout of existential crisis, decides to shine a light on the consumerist and misogynistic behaviours in her society.

Back to the Future (1985)

Not many films come close to the worldwide appeal and legacy left by this sci-fi entry featuring the iconic DeLorean that Michael J. Fox's character uses to (accidentally) time travel to when his parents were his age. Strange then that it didn't get the green light for years.

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

The life of John Nash, a brilliant but asocial mathematician, from his spiral into paranoid schizophrenia and working on a secret project he made up, to regaining control over his life and becoming a Nobel Laureate.

The Big Sick (2017)

Kumail Nanjiani stars as himself in this rom-com loosely based on his romance with his wife, in which an aspiring comedian connects with his girlfriend's parents after she falls into a mysterious coma.

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Ridley Scott's iconic 1982 original gets a follow-up starring Ryan Gosling as a blade runner who uncovers a secret that sends him in the search for another blade runner (Harrison Ford) who has been missing for three decades.

Blood Diamond (2006)

Set during the Sierra Leone Civil War at the turn of the century, an arms smuggler (Leonardo DiCaprio) promises to help a fisherman (Djimon Hounsou) find his family in exchange for a priceless diamond the latter found in a river.

Bombay (1995)

Set during the 1992-93 Bombay riots, writer-director Mani Ratnam offers a look at the communal tensions that cause a strain on the relationship between a Muslim woman (Manisha Koirala) and a Hindu man (Arvind Swamy).

The Bourne trilogy (2002-07)

Technically not a trilogy, but the first three chapters — Identity, Supremacy, and Ultimatum — starring Matt Damon in the lead as the titular CIA assassin suffering from amnesia were so good that they changed the longest-running spy franchise of all-time: James Bond.

Brazil (1985)

Terry Gilliam blends social satire with his signature visual inventiveness in this dystopian sci-fi set in a retro-future world, which follows a lowly clerk who becomes an enemy of the state after trying to correct an administrative error.

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Based on André Aciman's 2007 novel of the same name, a 17-year-old student (Timothée Chalamet) starts a romantic relationship with a 24-year-old graduate student (Armie Hammer) who's working as an assistant for the former's father during the summer of 1983 in northern Italy.

Cast Away (2000)

After his plane crash-lands in the Pacific, a FedEx employee (Tom Hanks) wakes up on a deserted island and must use everything at his disposal and transform himself physically to survive living alone.

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks star in Steven Spielberg's biopic of Frank Abagnale (DiCaprio), who forged millions of dollars' worth of cheques as a teenager, while being pursued by an FBI agent (Hanks).

Chak De! India (2007)

Ostracised and vilified by the press and public, a former Muslim men's hockey captain (Shah Rukh Khan) plans to redeem himself by coaching the unpolished Indian women's hockey team to glory.

Charade (1963)

After her husband is murdered while trying to leave Paris, a young woman (Audrey Hepburn) is pursued by three men, who want a fortune he had stolen, and seeks the help of a stranger (Cary Grant). Known as “the best Hitchcock movie that Hitchcock never made”.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Frequent collaborators Tim Burton and Johnny Depp are behind this ‘remake' of the 1971 original based on Roald Dahl's 1964 book, in which the title character — a young boy (Freddie Highmore) — wins a tour of an imaginative chocolatier's chocolate factory with four other kids.

Chupke Chupke (1975)

Hrishikesh Mukherjee's remake of the Bengali film Chhadmabeshi, in which a newly-wedded husband (Dharmendra) decides to play pranks on his wife's (Sharmila Tagore) supposedly smart brother-in-law, released in the same year as Sholay. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan also star.

Collateral (2004)

Tom Cruise plays a hitman who takes a taxi driver, played by Jamie Foxx, hostage in Michael Mann's neo-noir crime thriller, in which the latter must figure out how to stop the former.

The Conjuring (2013)

A pair of paranormal investigators (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) are hired by a family who have been experiencing increasingly disturbing events at their farmhouse, in this effective horror from James Wan.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Based on the novel of the same name, a Chinese-American professor travels halfway around the world to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's extremely-rich family, where she must contend with weird relatives, jealous socialites, and the boyfriend's disapproving mother (Michelle Yeoh).

The Dark Knight trilogy (2005-12)

Christopher Nolan delivers the most realistic rendition of Gotham City's hero Batman (Christian Bale), which gave audiences Oscar-winning performances (Heath Ledger as Joker) and possibly the best comic book of all time with its middle chapter. Too bad the conclusion didn't have the same finesse.

A Death in the Gunj (2016)

In Konkona Sen Sharma's feature-length directorial debut, a shy and sensitive Indian student (Vikrant Massey) pays a heavy price for his gentleness, while on a road trip with his conceited relatives and family friends. Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Koechlin star alongside.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut about three inseparable childhood friends whose wildly different approach to relationships creates a strain on their friendship remains a cult favourite. Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta star.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's characters fall in love during a trip to Europe with their friends in this now iconic film — which is still playing over two decades later in a single-screen Mumbai theatre — but face hurdles as the woman's conservative father has promised her hand in marriage to someone else.

Dunkirk (2017)

Christopher Nolan's first historical war movie chronicles the evacuation of Allied soldiers from the French beaches of Dunkirk in World War II, using his love for non-linear storytelling by depicting three fronts – land, sea, and air – in time-shifted ways.

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

In this coming-of-age comedy, the life of an awkward young woman gets more complex after her older brother starts dating her best friend, though she finds solace in an unexpected friendship and a teacher-slash-mentor (Woody Harrelson).

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Tom Cruise stars as an officer with no combat experience who is caught in a time loop during an alien invasion, and then trains under an experienced colleague (Emily Blunt) to win the day for mankind.

The Exorcist (1973)

One of the greatest horror films of all time, that has left a lasting influence on the genre and beyond, is about the demonic possession of a 12-year-old girl and her mother's attempts to save her with the help of two priests who perform exorcisms.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Roald Dahl's children's novel about a fox who steals food from three mean and wealthy farmers gets the stop-motion treatment from Wes Anderson, featuring the voices of George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Bill Murray, Willem Dafoe, and Michael Gambon.

Fight Club (1999)

Brad Pitt and Edward Norton star in this cult hit from David Fincher, about a white-collared insomniac disappointed with his capitalistic lifestyle, who forms an underground fight club with a devil-may-care soapmaker, which evolves into something much more.

Forrest Gump (1994)

A slow-witted but kind-hearted man (Tom Hanks) takes part in a series of defining events of the second half of the 20th century in the US, while pining for his childhood love.

Forushande [The Salesman] (2016)

Oscar-winner Asghar Farhadi uses Arthur Miller's play “Death of a Salesman” as his story within a story, to depict thematic parallels with the deteriorating relationship of an Iranian couple after an assault on the wife. The husband wants to find out who the attacker is against her wishes, while she deals with post-trauma stress.

The Fugitive (1993)

Falsely convicted for his wife's murder, a prominent surgeon (Harrison Ford) escapes from prison, sets out to prove his innocence and find the real killer, while being the target of a nationwide manhunt.

Ghare Baire (1984)

Based on Rabindranath Tagore's novel of the same name, and set in the chaotic aftermath of the partition of Bengal, writer-director Satyajit Ray tells the story of a woman married to a forward-thinking man whose lives are upended by the appearance of the husband's radical friend.

Gladiator (2000)

Winner of five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe, this Ridley Scott-directed film tells a moving story of a Roman general (Crowe) who loses everything — his family and rank —to end up as a slave and then seeks vengeance on the perpetrator (Joaquin Phoenix).

The Godfather (1972)

In what is considered one of the greatest films of all-time, an aging leader (Marlon Brando) of a New York mafia transfers control of his empire to his youngest son (Al Pacino), who goes from a reluctant outsider to a ruthless boss.

The Godfather Part II (1974)

Francis Ford Coppola's follow-up to his original, centering on Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) at the top of the pecking order while offering a look back at his father's (Robert De Niro) past, is considered by some to be better than its predecessor.

Gol Maal (1979)

A chartered accountant (Amol Palekar), with a knack for singing and acting, falls deep down the rabbit hole after lying to his boss that he has a twin, in this Hrishikesh Mukherjee comedy.

Gravity (2013)

Two US astronauts, a first-timer (Sandra Bullock) and another on his final mission (George Clooney), are stranded in space after their shuttle is destroyed, and then must battle debris and challenging conditions to return home.

Gully Boy (2019)

An aspiring, young street rapper (Ranveer Singh) from the slums of Mumbai sets out to realise his dream, while dealing with the complications that arise out of his personal life and the socioeconomic strata to which he belongs. Zoya Akhtar directs, and Alia Bhatt stars alongside.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

In this final thrilling chapter, the famous trio – Harry, Ron, and Hermione – face a race against time to find and destroy Voldemort's remaining Horcruxes, while the students and teachers of Hogwarts unite to defend the school.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Alfonso Cuarón stepped behind the camera for what many consider to be the best Harry Potter film, as the boy who lived enters his third year at Hogwarts, and is told that Sirus Black, an escapee from the wizarding world prison Azkaban, is after his life.

Heat (1995)

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro star on opposite sides of the law – the former a detective, the latter a thief – in Michael Mann's stylistic crime drama, with a group of bank robbers planning a heist unaware the police are onto them.

Hera Pheri (2000)

Unemployed and struggling with money, a landlord and his two tenants (Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Sunil Shetty) chance on a ransom phone call and plan to collect the ransom for themselves in this remake of the 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Brought up in a world where Vikings have a tradition of being dragon slayers, a young teenager becomes an unlikely friend with a young dragon and learns there may be more to the creatures than everyone thinks.

Hugo (2011)

In 1930s Paris, a boy who lives alone in the walls of a train station tries to figure out the mystery involving his late father and his most treasured possession, an automaton, that needs a key to function. Martin Scorsese directs.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

Before Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi made this terrific adventure comedy about a young kid who finds himself on the run with his bad-tempered foster uncle, and how they form a close bond while a national manhunt looks for them across New Zealand.

Inception (2010)

From the mind of Christopher Nolan, Leonardo DiCaprio stars as a thief who has the power to enter other's dreams and steal their ideas, and is then given the mission of his life if he wants to be reunited with his family.

Indian (1996)

An Army veteran turned vigilante (Kamal Haasan) uses an ancient Tamil martial arts technique to tackle corrupt officials, ministers and bureaucrats. The director S. Shankar and Haasan are working on a sequel due for release in 2019, which will be the latter's final film.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Directed by Steven Spielberg off a story by George Lucas, an eponymous archaeologist (Harrison Ford) travels the world and battles a group of Nazis while looking for a mysterious artefact, in what is now often considered as one of the greatest films of all-time.

Into The Wild (2007)

Based on Jon Krakauer's nonfiction book, Sean Penn goes behind the camera to direct the story of a top student and athlete who gives up all possessions and savings to charity, and hitchhikes across America to live in the Alaskan wilderness.

Iruvar (1997)

Aishwarya Rai made her acting debut with a dual supporting role in Mani Ratnam's biographical film, which is inspired by the real-life rivalry of 1980s Tamil Nadu political icons M.G. Ramachandran (Mohanlal) and M. Karunanidhi (Prakash Raj).

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983)

In this satire of politics, bureaucracy, and the media, two photographers (Naseeruddin Shah and Ravi Baswani) inadvertently capture a murder while trying to expose the rich. A Mahabharata dramatisation in the third act is a renowned highlight.

Jalsaghar [The Music Room] (1958)

Satyajit Ray's adaptation of Tarasankar Bandyopadhyay's short story is about the vain attempts of a self-indulgent landlord in Bengal to keep up the facade of his family's prestige, while suffering from acute money problems.

JFK (1991)

When a New Orleans district attorney (Kevin Costner) tries to unearth the mystery and possibly conspiracy behind the assassination of former US President John Kennedy, he's faced with considerable pressure from the government. Tommy Lee Jones, Gary Oldman co-star. Oliver Stone directs.

Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959)

Guru Dutt directed and starred in what is regarded as one of the greatest films of all time, about a famous director (Dutt) who casts an unknown woman (Waheeda Rehman) in his next film, and the opposing trajectories of their careers thereon.

Kannathil Muthamittal (2002)

Upon learning that she is adopted, a young girl embarks on a journey across civil war-ravaged Sri Lanka to find her biological mother who is part of the revolutionaries. Mani Ratnam directs.

Kapoor & Sons (2016)

After their grandfather (Rishi Kapoor) suffers a cardiac arrest, two estranged brothers return to their childhood home where they must deal with several more family problems. Alia Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah also star.

The Karate Kid (1984)

Bullied by boys at school in a new town, a teenager decides to learn karate from martial arts master Mr. Miyagi and learns there's more to the art from than just fighting.

The King of Comedy (1982)

In Martin Scorsese's overlooked satire of celebrity worship and media culture, an aspiring comic (Robert De Niro) stalks his late-night talk show idol to earn a big break, and then kidnaps him when things don't work out.

L.A. Confidential (1997)

As corruption brews in post-war Los Angeles, three police officers – one sordid (Kevin Spacey), one brutal (Russell Crowe) and one moralistic (Guy Pearce) – investigate a series of murders in their own way, and form an uneasy alliance.

La La Land (2016)

In this musical from Damien Chazelle, a struggling jazz pianist (Ryan Gosling) and an aspiring actress (Emma Stone) meet and fall in love while pursuing their respective dreams in Los Angeles, and explore the accompanying joy and pain of it.

The Lego Movie (2014)

An ordinary, rules-following Lego minifigure (Chris Pratt) is mistakenly identified as the most extraordinary person and the key to saving the world from an evil tyrant, for which he is hilariously underprepared. It spawned the hit single, "Everything Is Awesome".

Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016)

Denied for a release for six months, this black comedy centres on four women in small town India who set out on a journey to discover freedom and happiness in a conservative society.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy (2001-2003)

Peter Jackson brought J.R.R. Tolkien's expansive Middle-Earth to life in these three three-hour epics, which charts the journey of a meek hobbit (Elijah Wood) and his various companions, as they try to stop the Dark Lord Sauron by destroying the source of his power, the One Ring.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron star in director George Miller's reboot of his own franchise, which finds a woman (Theron) rebelling against a tyrannical ruler of postapocalyptic desert, and giving us some of the best action sequences in the process.

The Matrix (1999)

A computer hacker (Keanu Reeves) starts to question the nature of his reality in the Wachowskis' seminal work, and with help from a group of rebels, he begins the fight against the machines that now rule the world.

Mean Girls (2004)

Tina Fey's cult hit teen comedy follows a home-schooled 16-year-old (Lindsay Lohan) who's an instant hit with A-list girl clique at her new school, until she makes the mistake of falling for the ex-boyfriend of the clique's alpha.

Men in Black (1997)

Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones star as two agents of an eponymous secret organisation, whose job is to monitor extraterrestrial life on Earth and hide their presence from humans, using neuralysers to erase memories if need be.

Minority Report (2002)

Steven Spielberg loosely adapts Philip K. Dick's short story of a future where a special police unit can catch criminals before a crime is committed thanks to a technology, and what happens when an officer from that unit (Tom Cruise) is himself accused of a murder.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

After the agency he works for is wrongly implicated in the bombing of the Kremlin, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and a new team are forced to go rogue and clear their employer's name in this fourth entry of the franchise.

Munich (2005)

After a Palestinian terrorist group kills 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics in Munich, the latter's government launches a secret retaliation, tasking five men to hunt and kill those responsible for the massacre. Steven Spielberg directs, based on a true story.

Mustang (2015)

Set in a remote Turkish village, this debut feature by a Turkish-French director depicts the lives of five young orphaned sisters and the challenges they face growing up in a conservative society.

Nayakan (1987)

Inspired by The Godfather — though good luck getting writer-director Mani Ratnam to admit it — and the life of Bombay (now Mumbai) crime boss Varadarajan Mudaliar, it depicts and the life and death of Velu (Kamal Haasan) who becomes a gangster and builds an empire.

Newton (2017)

Winner of the National Award for best Hindi film, in which Rajkummar Rao stars as a government clerk who tries to run a free and fair election in the Naxal-controlled conflict-ridden jungles of India.

No Country for Old Men (2007)

In this Coen brothers' neo-Western that's often called their best work, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin engage in a cat and mouse thriller across eighties Texas, for two million dollars that cause a lot of bloodshed.

Once Upon A Time in America (1984)

Spanning four decades, Sergio Leone's final sprawling film about a kid in a Jewish slum (Robert De Niro) who rises to prominence in New York's world of organised crime remains one of the greatest gangster films of all-time.

Padosan (1968)

Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Mehmood, and Kishore Kumar star in this remake of the 1952 Bengali film Pasher Bari, about a young man (Dutt) who falls in love with his new neighbour (Banu) and then enlists the help of his singer-actor friend (Kumar) to woo her away from her music teacher (Mehmood).

Peranbu (2019)

After his wife abandons him and their cerebral palsy daughter for another man, a single father (Mammooty) working as a cab driver in Dubai must return home and raise his only kid, while on the brink of homelessness.

The Prestige (2006)

After a tragic accident, two fellow magicians (Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale) turn bitter enemies in this thriller from Christopher Nolan, and engage in a battle to create the ultimate illusion, while sacrificing everything they have.

Pyaasa (1957)

Guru Dutt directed and starred in this classic set in then-Calcutta which follows a struggling, anguished poet named Vijay (Dutt) who is unable to get recognition for his work until he meets Gulab (Waheeda Rehman), a prostitute with a heart of gold.

A Quiet Place (2018)

In a post-apocalyptic world filled with monstrous creatures that are blind but can hear you from afar, a family is forced to live out their lives in silence if they wish to survive. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski star, with the latter also as director.

The Revenant (2015)

Leonardo DiCaprio and director Alejandro G. Iñárritu won Oscars for their work on this semi-biographical Western film set in the 1820s, which tells the story of frontiersman Hugh Glass and his quest for survival and justice amidst severe winters.

The Rider (2017)

After suffering severe brain damage in a horse-riding incident, a young cowboy who was once a rising star in the rodeo circuit sets out to discover a new sense of identity and what it means to be a man in America's heartland.

Roja (1992)

Before Dil Se.. and Bombay, Mani Ratnam's exploration of human relationships against the backdrop of politics began with this Tamil-language film, about a newly-wed woman who moves to Kashmir and struggles to find her husband after he is kidnapped by Kashmiri separatists.

Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962)

Based on Bimal Mitra's similarly-titled 1953 Bengali novel and set during the fall of British Raj feudalism, a part-time servant (Guru Dutt) develops a close, platonic bond with the ignored, lonely wife (Meena Kumari) of an aristocrat (Rehman). Waheeda Rehman also stars.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

In Steven Spielberg's World War II drama, while war rages on in Normandy, an army captain (Tom Hanks) is given the task of searching for a particular private (Matt Damon), whose three brothers have already been killed.

Shutter Island (2010)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese collaborate for this adaptation of Dennis Lehane's 2003 novel, about two US Marshals (DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo) investigating the disappearance of a criminally-insane patient, who was imprisoned for drowning her three children.

Siddharth (2013)

After a poor Delhi man's (Rajesh Tailang) 12-year-old son goes missing while away on work hundreds of kilometres away in Punjab, he sets out across the country to find him, fearing he's been trafficked.

Sonar Kella (1974)

Based on Satyajit Ray's own 1971 novel, a story of a young boy who claims to remember his past life that involved a golden fortress and lots of gems, which subsequently attracts the attention of criminals looking to dig up the hidden treasure. Won two National Awards.

Superman (1978)

Groundbreaking for its time, director Richard Donner brought together an ensemble cast to tell the tale of Superman's origin: as an infant on Krypton, growing up in Smallville, and being a reporter and falling in love with Lois Lane in Metropolis, while battling Lex Luthor.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Arnold Schwarzenegger returns as the android, now reprogrammed and sent back in time (again) to protect a younger version of a resistance leader, in James Cameron's sequel to the original that is considered one of the greatest films of all time.

Titli (2014)

Set in the badlands of Delhi's underbelly, the youngest member of a violent car-jacking brotherhood tries to escape his family business, and finds an unexpected confidant in his new wife, chosen for him by his unruly brothers.

Tumbbad (2018)

While looking for a secret treasure in a village in 20th-century Maharashtra, a man and his son face the consequences of building a temple for a legendary demon who's not supposed to be worshipped in this psychological horror film.

The Untouchables (1987)

With mobster Al Capone (Robert De Niro) making use of the rampant corruption during the Prohibition period in the US, federal agent Eliot Ness (Kevin Costner) hand picks a team to expose his business and bring him to justice. Brian De Palma directs.

Up in the Air (2009)

A corporate downsizing expert (George Clooney) who loves living out of a suitcase finds his lifestyle threatened due to a potential love interest (Vera Farmiga) and an ambitious new hire (Anna Kendrick).

The Usual Suspects (1995)

A small-time con man (Kevin Spacey) lays out an elaborate story during a police investigation of how he got mixed up in a massacre, telling them about the legend of a crime lord known as Keyser Söze.

Vaastav: The Reality (1999)

Loosely based on the life of Mumbai gangster Chhota Rajan, a young man (Sanjay Dutt) from the ghettos accidentally murders someone, which leads him into a life of crime where he swiftly climbs up the ladder — before launching into a spiral.