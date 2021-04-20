Technology News
From Raazi to Gone Girl.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 20 April 2021 16:05 IST
Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Ocean's Eleven

What are the best thriller movies on Amazon Prime Video? The 12 titles below star the likes of George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Jessica Chastain, Alia Bhatt, Abhay Deol, and Parvathy. And they come from directors such as David Fincher, Steven Soderbergh, Kathryn Bigelow, Mani Ratnam, Sriram Raghavan, Meghna Gulzar, and Lee Chang-dong. A “⭐” marks an editors' choice.

You might find more thriller movies in our list of best movies. If you're looking for more movies on Amazon Prime Video, we've recommendations for some select other genres as well that you should check out.

  1. Burning (2018)

    An aspiring young novelist (Yoo Ah-in) begins to fear for the safety of a childhood classmate (Jeon Jong-seo) he was recently reacquainted with, after she returns home from a foreign trip with an enigmatic young man (Steven Yeun) with a strange hobby. It's really about classism in modern-day Korea.

  2. Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru (2016)

    Writer-director Karthick Naren was just 22 when he delivered this Tamil-language neo-noir crime thriller about retired police officer (Rahman) recounting how he lost his leg while investigating the mysterious death of a couple. Praised for its direction and writing, and attention to visuals.

  3. Gone Girl (2014)

    Based on Gillian Flynn's best-selling novel and directed by David Fincher, a confounded husband (Ben Affleck) becomes the primary suspect in the sudden mystery disappearance of his wife (Rosamund Pike).

  4. Johnny Gaddaar (2007)

    A decade before he made Andhadhun, writer-director Sriram Raghavan gave us this neo-noir thriller adapted from the 1963 French film Symphony pour un Massacre. Neil Nitin Mukesh made his acting debut alongside Dharmendra, Rimi Sen, Vinay Pathak, and Zakir Hussain — no, not the tabla legend.

  5. Maanagaram (2017)

    Crises befall a few youngsters — a cab driver, a BPO interviewee, and a hot-headed lover — whose lives are interlinked after they arrive in a big city in this Tamil-language thriller. Feature-length debut for writer-director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

  6. Manorama Six Feet Under (2007)

    Abhay Deol leads the cast of this neo-noir thriller that openly acknowledges its Chinatown inspiration, as it follows a public works engineer and amateur detective (Deol) who is paid by a minister's wife to collect evidence of her husband's affair, unaware that he's being used as a pawn in a larger conspiracy. Praised by critics, though audiences failed to appreciate it.

  7. Ocean's Eleven (2001)

    In this first of Steven Soderbergh's trilogy, which features an ensemble cast including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon, Danny Ocean (Clooney) and his eleven associates plan to rob three Las Vegas casinos at the same time.

  8. Raazi (2018)

    Based on the real-life events depicted in Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel “Calling Sehmat”, Alia Bhatt stars as an undercover Kashmiri RAW agent who marries into a Pakistani military family to spy on the enemy prior to and during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Some critics found it improbable.

  9. Roja (1992)

    Before Dil Se.. and Bombay, Mani Ratnam's exploration of human relationships against the backdrop of politics began with this Tamil-language film, about a newly-wed woman who moves to Kashmir and struggles to find her husband after he is kidnapped by Kashmiri separatists.

  10. The Town (2010)

    While a group of lifelong Boston friends plan a major final heist at Fenway Park, one of them (Ben Affleck) falls in love with the hostage (Rebecca Hall) from an earlier robbery, complicating matters. Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner, Blake Lively co-star.

  11. Virus (2019)

    Set against the backdrop of the 2018 Nipah virus outbreak in the Indian state of Kerala, individuals from various walks of life come together to contain its spread in this gripping Malayalam-language thriller. Parvathy, Tovino Thomas, and Revathi star.

  12. Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

    The decade-long international manhunt for Osama bin Laden is the focus of this thriller from Kathryn Bigelow, dramatised as and when needed to keep a CIA intelligence analyst (Jessica Chastain) at the centre of the story.

