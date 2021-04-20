Technology News
Best Romantic Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India

From Carol to Padosan.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 20 April 2021 16:05 IST
Best Romantic Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India

Photo Credit: Yash Raj Films

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

  • Amazon Prime Video has about 300 romantic movies in India
  • No one is involved in more than one title on the list below
  • The oldest romantic film on the list is from 1959

What are the best romantic movies on Amazon Prime Video? The 15 titles below are a mix of comedies, dramas, and comedy-dramas. They involve actors in Joaquin Phoenix, Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Waheeda Rehman, Amol Palekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumail Nanjiani, Manisha Koirala, and Isabelle Huppert among others. And they are directed by the likes of Spike Jonze, Guru Dutt, Mani Ratnam, Basu Chatterjee, Farhan Akhtar, and James Ponsoldt. A “⭐” marks an editors' choice.

You might find more romantic movies in our list of best movies. If you're looking for more movies on Amazon Prime Video, we've recommendations for some select other genres as well that you should check out.

  1. 45 Years (2015)

    On the verge of their forty-fifth wedding anniversary, a letter bearing the news of the death of the husband's first love, whose body has been discovered frozen in the Swiss Alps' icy glaciers, begins to unravel the marriage itself. Charlotte Rampling, who played the wife, won several awards.

  2. Amour (2012)

    The life-long bond between an octogenarian retired music teacher French couple (Jean-Louis Trintignant and Emmanuelle Riva) — whose only musician daughter (Isabelle Huppert) lives in England — is put to the test after the wife suffers a stroke that paralyses half of her body. Winner of the Palme d'Or and at the Oscars.

  3. The Big Sick (2017)

    Kumail Nanjiani stars as himself in this film loosely based on his romance with his wife, in which an aspiring comedian connects with his girlfriend's parents after she falls into a mysterious coma. An Amazon original.

  4. Bombay (1995)

    Set during the 1992–93 Bombay riots, writer-director Mani Ratnam offers a look at the communal tensions that cause a strain on the relationship between a Muslim woman (Manisha Koirala) and a Hindu man (Arvind Swamy).

    bombay 1995 bombay 1995 movie

  5. Carol (2015)

    Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara star in this intimate, thoughtful and gorgeous drama about two lesbians living in polar-opposite worlds in 1950s New York, as they navigate societal customs and their own wants. Based on Patricia Highsmith's novel, The Price of Salt.

  6. Chhoti Si Baat (1976)

    This remake of the 1960 British film School for Scoundrels transports the story to then-Bombay, where a meek young man (Amol Palekar) turns to life-coach Colonel (Ashok Kumar) to battle a suave, bold man for the affections of a woman. Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Hema Malini cameo as themselves. Basu Chatterjee directs.

  7. Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

    Based on the novel of the same name, a Chinese-American professor travels halfway around the world to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's extremely-rich family, where she must contend with weird relatives, jealous socialites, and the boyfriend's disapproving mother (Michelle Yeoh).

  8. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

    Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut about three inseparable childhood friends whose wildly different approach to relationships creates a strain on their friendship remains a cult favourite. Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta star.

  9. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

    Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's characters fall in love during a trip to Europe with their friends in this now iconic film, but face hurdles as the woman's conservative father has promised her hand in marriage to someone else.

  10. Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)

    After a court order mandates a video cassette store owner and an RSS volunteer (Ayushmann Khurrana) and a plus-sized teacher-in-training (Bhumi Pednekar) to salvage their failing marriage, the two begin to put themselves in each other's shoes, before deciding to take part in a piggyback race. Won a National Award.

  11. Her (2013)

    A lonely man (Joaquin Phoenix) falls in love with an intelligent computer operating system (Scarlett Johansson), who enriches his life and learns from him, in Spike Jonze's masterpiece.

    her movie her movie

  12. Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959)

    Guru Dutt directed and starred in what is regarded as one of the greatest films of all time, about a famous director (Dutt) who casts an unknown woman (Waheeda Rehman) in his next film, and the opposing trajectories of their careers thereon.

  13. Notting Hill (1999)

    Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant lead this rom-com set in the London borough of the same name, about a frumpy bookstore clerk (Grant) whose life is completely changed after he spills juice on a famous American actress (Roberts). Praised by most for being sweet, funny, and intelligent, though some felt it was trite, unrealistic, and too sweet.

  14. Padosan (1968)

    Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Mehmood, and Kishore Kumar star in this remake of the 1952 Bengali film Pasher Bari, about a young man (Dutt) who falls in love with his new neighbour (Banu) and then enlists the help of his singer-actor friend (Kumar) to woo her away from her music teacher (Mehmood).

  15. The Spectacular Now (2013)

    Ditched by his girlfriend, a popular, perpetually drunk 18-year-old (Miles Teller) falls for a funny, nerdy and introverted classmate (Shailene Woodley) who get into a toxic co-dependent relationship that serves as a raw and honest portrayal of teen romance, a rare thing on-screen.

Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
Best Romantic Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
