From Pyaasa to Gladiator.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 20 April 2021 16:05 IST
Photo Credit: Excel/Tiger Baby

  • Amazon Prime Video has over 400 drama movies in India
  • Richie Mehta has two movies on the list below
  • The oldest drama film on the list is from 1971

What are the best drama movies on Amazon Prime Video? The 27 titles below feature actors such as Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Russell Crowe, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajesh Khanna, Waheeda Rehman, Rajnikanth, Mammooty, Ranveer Singh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Hilary Swank, Adam Driver, Brie Larson, and Riz Ahmed. And they have been made by the likes of David Fincher, Ridley Scott, Clint Eastwood, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Guru Dutt, Mani Ratnam, Richie Mehta, Konkona Sensharma, Zoya Akhtar, Morten Tyldum, Sean Penn, and Damien Chazelle. A “⭐” marks an editors' choice.

You might find more drama movies in our list of best movies. If you're looking for more movies on Amazon Prime Video, we've recommendations for some select other genres as well that you should check out.

  1. Amal (2007)

    After a poor Delhi autorickshaw driver (Rupinder Nagra) is named as the sole inheritor by a local billionaire (Naseeruddin Shah) just before his death, he must decide whether to keep it.

  2. Anand (1971)

    Rajesh Khanna stars as the eponymous happy-go-lucky man, who doesn't let his diagnosis of a rare form of cancer get in the way of enjoying what's in front of him. Told from the viewpoint of his doctor friend (Amitabh Bachchan). Hrishikesh Mukherjee directs.

  3. Aruvi (2017)

    A Tamil language social satire from a debutante writer-director, Aruvi follows the eponymous young woman (Aditi Balan), who is going through a bout of existential crisis, and decides to shine a light on the consumerist and misogynistic behaviours in her society.

  4. Cast Away (2000)

    After his plane crash-lands in the Pacific, a FedEx employee (Tom Hanks) wakes up on a deserted island and must use everything at his disposal and transform himself physically to survive living alone.

    cast away cast away

  5. Chak De! India (2007)

    Ostracised and vilified by the press and public, a former Muslim men's hockey captain (Shah Rukh Khan) plans to redeem himself by coaching the unpolished Indian women's hockey team to glory.

  6. C/o Kancharapalem (2018)

    Set in the eponymous Andhra Pradesh town, this Telugu film spans four love stories across religion, caste, and age — from a schoolboy to a middle-aged unmarried man. A debut for writer-director Venkatesh Maha, featuring a cast mostly made up of non-professional actors.

  7. A Death in the Gunj (2016)

    In Konkona Sensharma's feature-length directorial debut, a shy and sensitive Indian student (Vikrant Massey) pays a heavy price for his gentleness, while on a road trip with his conceited relatives and family friends. Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Koechlin star alongside.

  8. Fight Club (1999)

    Brad Pitt and Edward Norton star in this cult hit from David Fincher, about a white-collared insomniac disappointed with his capitalistic lifestyle, who forms an underground fight club with a devil-may-care soap maker, which evolves into something much more.

  9. Gladiator (2000)

    Winner of five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe, this Ridley Scott-directed film tells a moving story of a Roman general (Crowe) who loses everything — his family and rank —to end up as a slave and then seeks vengeance on the perpetrator (Joaquin Phoenix).

  10. Gully Boy (2019)

    An aspiring, young street rapper (Ranveer Singh) from the slums of Mumbai sets out to realise his dream, while dealing with the complications that arise out of his personal life and the socioeconomic strata to which he belongs. Zoya Akhtar directs, and Alia Bhatt stars alongside.

  11. The Imitation Game (2014)

    Though historically inaccurate in various aspects, Benedict Cumberbatch's turn as British mathematician Alan Turing who helps the Allies decrypt the Nazi intelligence codes, Morten Tyldum's direction, and the work of its strong supporting cast brought it much success and acclaim.

    imitation game the imitation game

  12. Into the Wild (2007)

    Based on Jon Krakauer's nonfiction book, Sean Penn goes behind the camera to direct the story of a top student and athlete who gives up all possessions and savings to charity, and hitchhikes across America to live in the Alaskan wilderness.

  13. Iruvar (1997)

    Aishwarya Rai made her acting debut with a dual supporting role in Mani Ratnam's biographical film, which is inspired by the real-life rivalry of 1980s Tamil Nadu political icons M.G. Ramachandran (Mohanlal) and M. Karunanidhi (Prakash Raj).

  14. Kannathil Muthamittal (2002)

    Upon learning that she is adopted, a young girl embarks on a journey across civil war-ravaged Sri Lanka to find her biological mother who is part of the revolutionaries. Mani Ratnam directs.

  15. Kireedam (1989)

    An honest cop's son (Mohanlal) finds himself on a slippery slope after defending his father (Thilakan) from a local mobster in this Malayalam-language drama. Sibi Malayil directs.

  16. Kumbalangi Nights (2019)

    Four brothers who share a love-hate relationship stand behind one of their own in matters of the heart in this Malayalam-language family drama that explores masculinity with nuance and in detail. Directorial debut of Madhu C. Narayanan.

  17. Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016)

    Denied a release for six months by India's censor board, this black comedy centres on four women (Ratna Pathak Shah, and Konkona Sen Sharma among them) in small town India who set out on a journey to discover freedom and happiness in a conservative society.

  18. Million Dollar Baby (2004)

    An overlooked veteran boxing trainer (Clint Eastwood, who also directs) reluctantly agrees to train a former waitress (Hilary Swank) to help achieve her dreams, which leads to a close father-daughter bond that will forever change their lives.

    million dollar baby million dollar baby

  19. Mullum Malarum (1978)

    The late renowned writer-director J. Mahendran made his directorial debut with this Tamil-language drama that eschewed industry conventions of melodrama, overacting, and duets for its story of a cable trolley winch operator and a doting brother (Rajnikanth) who clashes with his boss. Partly based on Uma Chandran's novel of the same name.

  20. Pariyerum Perumal (2018)

    An idealistic young man from a poor, oppressed caste family strikes a friendship with a much wealthier female classmate at law school in this Tamil-language film, earning him the wrath of her relatives and the society at large. Debut for writer-director Mari Selvaraj.

  21. Peranbu (2019)

    After his wife abandons him and their cerebral palsy daughter for another man, a single father (Mammooty) working as a cab driver in Dubai must return home and raise his only kid, while on the brink of homelessness. Originally in Tamil-language.

  22. Pyaasa (1957)

    Guru Dutt directed and starred in this classic set in Calcutta of the 1950s which follows a struggling, anguished poet named Vijay (Dutt) who is unable to get recognition for his work until he meets Gulab (Waheeda Rehman), a prostitute with a heart of gold.

  23. The Report (2019)

    An idealistic government investigator (Adam Driver) uncovers shocking secrets as he dives into the CIA's post-9/11 use of “enhanced interrogation techniques” — in simpler words, torture — and faces severe pushback from those in the know. An Amazon original.

  24. Short Term 12 (2013)

    Brie Larson supervises troubled teenagers at a group home in this semi-autobiographical drama from writer-director Destin Daniel Cretton, while working through her own feelings and future with her long-term boyfriend whom she lives with.

  25. Siddharth (2013)

    After a poor Delhi man's (Rajesh Tailang) 12-year-old son goes missing while away on work hundreds of kilometres away in Punjab, he sets out across the country to find him, fearing he's been trafficked.

    siddharth siddharth movie

  26. Sound of Metal (2020)

    After he begins to lose his hearing, a heavy metal drummer (Riz Ahmed) sets out on a challenging personal journey, all the while secretly holding onto the dream of expensive in-ear implants. Credited for its sound design that puts you in the protagonist's shoes. An Amazon original.

  27. Whiplash (2014)

    An ambitious young drummer (Miles Teller) is pushed to his limits and beyond by an abusive instructor (J.K. Simmons) in what became writer-director Damien Chazelle's breakthrough.

Akhil Arora
