Photo Credit: Sony Pictures
What are the best crime movies on Amazon Prime Video? The nine titles below star the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, Matt Damon, Ryan Gosling, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Kamal Haasan. And they come from directors in Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Mani Ratnam, Anurag Kashyap, Michael Mann, David O. Russell, Nicolas Winding Refn, and Sergio Leone among others. A “⭐” marks an editors' choice.
You might find more crime movies in our list of best movies. If you're looking for more movies on Amazon Prime Video, we've recommendations for some select other genres as well that you should check out.
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video
The Best Drama Movies on Amazon Prime Video
The Best Romantic Movies on Amazon Prime Video
The Best Thriller Movies on Amazon Prime Video
In the late 1970s, two con artists (Christian Bale and Amy Adams) are forced to work for an FBI agent (Bradley Cooper) and set up a sting operation that plans to bring down several corrupt politicians and members of the Mafia. Jennifer Lawrence, Jeremy Renner star alongside.
Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio star in Steven Spielberg's biopic of Frank Abagnale (DiCaprio), who forged millions of dollars worth of cheques as a teenager, while being pursued by an FBI agent (Hanks).
Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon star as an undercover cop and a mole in the Boston police, respectively, trying to identify each other in Martin Scorsese's remake of the 2002 Hong Kongese original called Infernal Affairs. Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, and Martin Sheen also star.
A stuntman moonlighting as a getaway driver (Ryan Gosling) grows fond of his neighbour (Carey Mulligan) and her young son, and then takes part in a botched heist to protect them from the debt-ridden husband (Oscar Isaac). Nicolas Winding Refn directs.
Inspired by the 2008 Tamil-language film Subramaniapuram, Anurag Kashyap concocts a gangster epic that blends politics, vengeance, and romance as it looks at the power struggles between three crime families in and around the Jharkhand city of Dhanbad, the epicentre of the coal mafia.
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro star on opposite sides of the law — the former a detective, the latter a thief — in Michael Mann's stylistic crime drama, with a group of bank robbers planning a heist unaware the police are onto them.
Seemingly inspired by The Godfather — though good luck getting writer-director Mani Ratnam to admit it — and the life of Bombay (now Mumbai) crime boss Varadarajan Mudaliar, it depicts and the life and death of Velu (Kamal Haasan) who becomes a gangster and builds an empire.
Spanning four decades, Sergio Leone's final sprawling film about a kid in a Jewish slum (Robert De Niro) who rises to prominence in New York's world of organised crime remains one of the greatest gangster films of all-time.
Loosely based on the life of Mumbai gangster Chhota Rajan, a young man (Sanjay Dutt) from the ghettos accidentally murders someone, which leads him into a life of crime where he swiftly climbs up the ladder — before launching into a spiral.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement