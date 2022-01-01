The 61 Most Anticipated Movies of 2022

What are the biggest and most anticipated movies in 2022? From Hollywood, we have at least nine Marvel and DC superhero movies. A new Thor, Aquaman, Doctor Strange, Black Panther and Spider-Verse film with Chris Hemsworth, Jason Momoa, and Benedict Cumberbatch among others. A first standalone title for Ezra Miller's The Flash. The start of a potential new Batman, Black Adam, and Morbius franchise with Robert Pattinson, Dwayne Johnson, and Jared Leto, respectively. New entries in the Avatar, Minions, Top Gun, Jurassic World, Mission: Impossible, Fantastic Beasts, and Sonic the Hedgehog film series. Also, a new hopeful franchise in Uncharted, based on the PlayStation game. Plus, two Pixar movies and a Mario movie (LOL, what?).

From Bollywood and India at large, 2022 will bring new movies starring the likes of Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar. In terms of titles, there's the hotly anticipated RRR, K.G.F: Chapter 2, Brahmāstra, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Gangubai Kathiawadi among many more. Of course, the bigger question thanks to the emergence of the Omicron variant is how many movies will actually release as planned. There's no guarantee that the release dates mentioned below will hold. It's like 2020 and 2021 all over again. Sigh.

January

RRR

Release date: January 7, 2022

S.S. Rajamouli of Baahubali fame directs this Telugu action period drama that follows two fictitious revolutionaries in the 1920s who fought against the British Raj and the Nizams of Hyderabad. This will be reportedly one of the most expensive Indian films of all time. N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan star in lead roles, and Bollywood's Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn have smaller roles.

Radhe Shyam

Release date: January 14, 2022

Prabhas assays the role of a visionary palmist in this period love saga who claims to know the fate of everyone and everything. The Baahubali star will be romancing Pooja Hegde set in Europe of 1970s.

Prithviraj

Release date: January 21, 2022

Akshay Kumar plays the 12th-century Rajput warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan in what marks Yash Raj Film's debut in the historical drama genre. The 2017 Miss World contest winner Manushi Chillar makes her feature film debut as Chauhan's love interest, Princess Sanyogita.

Gehraiyaan

Release Date: January 25, 2022 (Amazon Prime Video)

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday lead this romantic drama about “complex modern relationships” that looks like a tale of dreams, unreciprocated desires, and guilt over being unfaithful towards their partners. Helmed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan is his third movie after Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Kapoor & Sons. Karan Johar's Dharma have collaborated for the second time with Amazon Prime Video after Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah.

Morbius

Release Date: January 28, 2022

Based on the Marvel Comics, Morbius the Living Vampire, Jared Leto steps into the role of a biochemist who is suffering from a rare blood disorder and is dangerously ill. In the process to cure himself, he accidentally infects himself with a form of vampirism. This American superhero film is helmed by Daniel Espinosa who also directed Child 44 and Life (2017).

February

Badhaai Do

Release Date: February 4, 2022

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar play a cop and a PT teacher, respectively, in this spiritual sequel to Badhaai Ho that was based on parental pregnancy. Badhaai Do director Harshavardhan Kulkarni has hinted that the film will touch upon big a social issue, and it seems to be about two homosexual couples, and as per reports, Ankur Rathee and Neha Dhupia are playing Rao's boyfriend and Bhumi's girlfriend, respectively.

Shabaash Mithu

Release Date: February 4, 2022

Bengali cinema's Srijit Mukherji helms this biographical sports drama based on the life of Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj (Taapsee Pannu). Shabaash Mithu spans her journey of becoming a cricketer and achieving heights in this male-dominated sport by breaking stereotypes and making India proud. Vijay Raaz also stars.

Major

Release Date: February 11, 2022

Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan (Adivi Sesh, from Baahubali: The Beginning) who sacrificed his life while rescuing hostages during the terrorist attack at the Taj Mahal Palace in November 2008. Unnikrishnan was consequently awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award. Major was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

Death on the Nile

Release Date: February 11, 2022

When a murder takes place aboard a cruise ship, a holiday of the rich and the honeymoon of an idyllic couple are cut short. Hercule Poirot (played by director Kenneth Branagh) sets out to investigate the murder of a young heiress in this mysterious, glamorous, and star-studded film. An adaptation of Agatha Christie's classic novel of the same name, it stars Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Rose Leslie, Dawn French, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

Uncharted

Release Date: February 18, 2022

Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and seasoned treasure hunter Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) come together to recover a fortune lost 500 years ago. In order to get to the prize, they must fight Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he is the rightful heir to the treasure. But primarily, they must learn to work with each other.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Release date: February 18, 2022

When the young Ganga (Alia Bhatt) is sold into prostitution by her suitor, little does she know that she'll grow into an important political figure and earn the title of a “madam” in the same brothel. Loosely inspired by the life of a real-life sex worker of then-Bombay's red-light district Kamathipura, Gangubai Kathiawadi marks a first-of-its-kind project for Bhatt.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Release Date: February 25, 2022

Timid Gujarati man Jayesh Parekh (Ranveer Singh) gathers the courage to fight the social structure of his hometown to help build a better society and save the life of his unborn daughter. The comedy film is helmed by Divyang Thakkar. Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah have pivotal roles.

March

Bachchan Pandey

Release Date: March 4, 2022

After an ageing gangster's (Akshay Kumar) assistants rape and murder his carefree daughter (Kriti Sanon), he teams up with her girlfriend (Jacqueline Fernandez) to bring her justice. Bachchan Pandey is an official remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram. Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi also star.

The Batman

Release Date: March 4, 2022

Charting the new Dark Knight's first adventure in his second year of fighting crime, Batman/ Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) uncovers corruption in Gotham City — only this time it connects to his own family that has always been into philanthropy. In his kind pursuits, the superhero has to fight serial killer the Riddler/ Edward Nashton (Paul Dano) and get along with Catwoman/ Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz) who may or may not be a friend.

The Batman Trailer Sets Up Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz as Partners-in-Crime

Turning Red

Release date: March 11, 2022

Pixar's latest is about teenager Mei Lee (voiced by ABC) who discovers that she has started “poofing” into a red panda whenever she gets too excited. The computer-animated drama — set in the early 2000s — is set to bring a spoonful of nostalgia for the viewers. The directorial debut of Domee Ship, Turning Red is also going to be the first Pixar film to be solely directed by a woman.

Ghani

Release date: March 18, 2022

A passionate kickboxer's (Varun Teji) journey takes an unexpected turn in this Telugu sports drama. Teji received special training for the titular role in London by renowned boxer Tony Jeffries, who had brought home a bronze in the 2008 Summer Olympics. Saiee Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Naveen Chandra, Jagpathi Babu, and Upendra also star.

Shamshera

Release Date: March 18, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor stars in this Indian adaptation of Howard Pyle's “Merry Adventures of Robin Hood” set in pre-Independence 19th-century India, where a dacoit tribe is fighting for their rights and freedom from the British. Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor are also part of the cast.

Shamshera was initially slated to release in 2020, but got delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Lost City

Release Date: March 25, 2022

This action-adventure rom-com is about reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) who writes about exotic places in her popular adventure novels featuring Alan, a handsome cover model. During her book promotional tour, she gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Channing Tatum) who wants to find an ancient city's lost treasure she has mentioned in her latest story. This lands Loretta and Alan in a jungle adventure in which Alan manages to rescue her.

Brad Pitt also stars. The Lost City is helmed by Aaron and Adam Nee.

Anek

Release Date: March 31, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana reunites with Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha for this socio-political spy thriller set against the geopolitical backdrop of Northeast India.

April

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Release Date: April 8, 2022

In the sequel to the 2020 live-action original Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. When Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns with a new partner, Knuckles (Idris Elba), in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilisations, it's time for Sonic to prove his mettle by getting to it first.

Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails (voiced by Colleen O'Shaughnessey), and together they embark on a journey to find the gem before it gets into the wrong hands.

Ambulance

Release Date: April 8, 2022

Desperate for money to cover his wife's medical bills, Will Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) asks for a loan from the one person he shouldn't: his adoptive brother Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal). A career criminal who wears charm up his sleeves, Danny instead persuades Will to pull off a bank heist worth $32 million — the biggest ever in the history of Los Angeles.

With his wife's survival on the line, Will doesn't say no. But when things don't go as planned, the brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life, and EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González) onboard. Now Will and Danny must evade the police, keep their hostages alive, and try not to kill each other. Michael Bay directs.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Release Date: April 8, 2022

Giving interesting insights into the youth of Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and how he came to be, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore takes you way back into the corridors of Hogwarts. The film also follows the adventures of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) — this time on a mission to Brazil to thwart the plans of dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen).

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Trailer Asks You to Trust Dumbledore

K.G.F: Chapter 2

Release date: April 14, 2022

Rocky (Yash), saviour to the good and a foe to the evil, is interpreted as a threat by the government. As he tries to bring about justice in the corrupted and bloody land of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), he is opposed for his good deeds and is continuously challenged by the ones in power, including the villain Adheera (Sanjay Dutt).

Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon also star. Shot in Kannada, K.G.F: Chapter 2 will also be offered in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam dubs.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Release Date: April 14, 2022

Aamir Khan and Kareen Kapoor Khan star in this official remake of Oscar-winning Forrest Gump. It narrates important events of Indian history — such as Operation Blue Star, the 1983 Cricket World Cup, and the Kargil War — from the point of view of the titular autistic man (Aamir) with a wide emotional spectrum. It has been shot in more than a hundred locations across India, and reportedly features Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance.

Salaar

Release Date: April 14, 2022

Prabhas and Shruti Haasan star in this action thriller written and directed by KGF's Prashanth Neel. Salaar was simultaneously shot in Kannada and Telugu.

The Northman

Release Date: April 22, 2022

Alexander Skarsgård is on a revenge mission as the Viking Prince Amleth after his father is murdered. The Northman takes viewers to the faraway lands of Iceland at the turn of the 10th century. Shot extensively in Northern Ireland and Ireland.

Runway 34

Release Date: April 29, 2022

Ajay Devgn stars and directs this thriller film inspired by true events that we don't know much about. Originally titled Mayday, Runway 34 also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Aakanksha Singh, Carry Minati, and Angira Dhar. Devgn returns to the director's chair after Shivaay in 2016, and U Me Aur Hum in 2008.

Heropanti 2

Release Date: April 29, 2022

In this sequel to Tiger Shroff's debut film Heropanti, he is dispatched by the Indian government on a mission to Russia. For miraculous reasons, people begin to think that he is the leader of the Russian troops. Don't ask us questions, we don't know what's going on. Choreographer Ahmed Khan makes his directorial debut. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria also star.

May

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Release Date: May 6, 2022

In the sequel to the 2016 Marvel film Doctor Strange, the titular sorcerer (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his evil twin (Cumberbatch) seemingly go head-to-head — as one of them conducts his research on the Time Stone, the other causes hindrances. Strange seeks the help of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) as Marvel dives further into the multiverse. Strange's friend-turned-foe Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) is also back to cause mayhem. Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong also star.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer Reveals Evil Doctor Strange

Mission Majnu

Release Date: May 13, 2022

Sidharth Malhotra leads this untold story of India's most audacious and daring secret operation held in the heart of Pakistan. Curiously, the filmmakers have yet to tell us more, so the operation is also untold. Tamil cinema's Rashmika Mandanna makes her Hindi-language debut. Kumud Mishra and Sharib Hashmi also star. Shantanu Bagchi directs Mission Majnu.

Top Gun: Maverick

Release Date: May 27, 2022

After more than thirty years of service as one of the top aviators in the Navy, Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is now the new flight instructor at TOPGUN, the US Navy Fighter Weapons School. He has been successful as a captain, having a proud record behind him, but has been dodging any advancement in rank that would bring his career to a halt.

Top Gun: Maverick Trailer Wonders Why Tom Cruise's Fighter Pilot Is Stuck in Life

June

Maidaan

Release Date: June 3, 2022

Ajay Devgn plays Syed Abdul Rahim, the architect of Indian football and the national team's coach and manager during the golden era of Indian football from 1952–1962. Aryann Bhowmik, Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh, and Nitanshi Goel also have roles in Maidaan.

Jurassic World Dominion

Release Date: June 10, 2022

Four years after the dinosaurs escaped the island and began roaming the planet, mankind has to deal with the threats they pose. Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, and Omar Sy star. The third entry in the Jurassic World trilogy and the sixth overall, Jurassic World Dominion arrives in 2022 after a year's delay. Colin Trevorrow returns as director after sitting out the sequel.

Lightyear

Release date: June 17, 2022

A spin-off of the popular Toy Story franchise, Lightyear explores the origin story of the human test pilot Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Chris Evans) who later became a space ranger, and thus inspired the popular Buzz Lightyear action figures recurring throughout the Pixar series. Taika Waititi also has a role.

Elvis

Release Date: June 24, 2022

A Baz Luhrmann directorial, the (untitled) biographical drama follows the life of the legendary rock-and-roll singer and actor Elvis Presley (Austin Butler). Tom Hanks is playing Presley's manager. Olivia DeJonge, Yola Quartey, Luke Bracey, and Kelvin Harrison have supporting roles.

July

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Release Date: July 1, 2022

In this sequel to Minions, a 12-year-old attempts to become the world's greatest supervillain. Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) is a fanboy of supervillain supergroup Vicious 6, and hatches a plan to join them along with his companions.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Release Date: July 8, 2022

In the sequel to Thor: Ragnarok, Thor's former love interest Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) becomes the Mighty Thor and gains his powers, while suffering from cancer. At the start of Thor: Love and Thunder, the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) is with the Guardians of the Galaxy, having left with them at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Tessa Thompson returns as Valkyrie, the new ruler of New Asgard, and will be looking for her queen. Christian Bale joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villain Gorr the God Butcher. Taika Waititi returns as director, and also co-writes this fourth movie in the Thor saga along with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Thor: Love and Thunder Filming Wraps, Chris Hemsworth Reveals on Instagram

Bullet Train

Release Date: July 15, 2022

An adaptation of the Japanese mystery thriller novel “Deadline” about five assassins boarding one of the fastest trains in Japan — with only a few stops in between — only to find out that their motives might be interconnected. The ensemble cast brings together big Hollywood players such as Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Cirkus

Release Date: July 15, 2022

Ranveer Singh has a dual role in Rohit Shetty's official remake of the 1982 acclaimed comedy Angoor that was based on William Shakespeare's play “The Comedy of Errors”. Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez play the female leads.

Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Ashwini Kalsekar, Anil Charanjeett, and Murli Sharma have supporting roles. Cirkus will be Shetty's third film with Singh.

Black Adam

Release Date: July 29, 2022

Dwayne Johnson stars as the titular anti-hero and Shazam's archenemy from the DC Comics. Black Adam charts his journey from being forced into slavery 5,000 years ago to fighting his way to modern times. Johnson will go up against the Justice Society of America: Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan).

August

Adipurush

Release Date: August 11, 2022

Based on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan step into the roles of Ram, Sita, and Ravan. Though their characters aren't actually called that. It's Adipurush (Prabhas), Janaki (Sanon), and Lankesh (Khan). One of the most expensive Indian films ever made with a reported budget of Rs. 500 crore (about $66 million).

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush has been shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously.

Raksha Bandhan

Release date: August 11, 2022

Akshay Kumar and Aanand L. Rai collaborate for the second time after Atrangi Re for this family drama revolving around sibling relationships, which has been named after the Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan that celebrates brother-sister relationships.

Kumar says that Raksha Bandhan is one of the fastest films that he has signed in his acting career of three decades. He also dedicated the movie to his real-life sister Alka Bhatia. Kumar will be romancing his national award-winning film Toilet EK Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar.

Secret Headquarters

Release Date: August 12, 2022

This family action movie follows a young Charlie who discovers a secret headquarters under his home that seems to belong to a superhero. He clubs with his friends in order to protect the facility, which may be the storehouse for his father's secret double life. Secret Headquarters stars Owen Wilson, Michael Peña, and Jesse Williams among others.

Liger

Release date: August 25, 2022

Former American boxer Mike Tyson makes his debut in the Indian film industry with this action-packed flick about a kickboxer (Vijay Deverakonda) who stutters. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. Deverakonda underwent special martial arts training in Thailand.

September

Don't Worry Darling

Release date: September 23, 2022

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh lead this period thriller set in the 1950s. Everything goes well until a loving housewife (Pugh) discovers a disturbing truth about her husband (Styles) and the utopian community that they are living in. The psychological thriller also stars director Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, and Chris Pine.

Brahmāstra

Release date: September 25, 2022

The first in a pre-announced trilogy follows Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) who travels back 3,000 years to the pre-Mahabharat era to learn more about Brahmastra, a celestial weapon capable of destroying the universe and mentioned in ancient Indian texts. Alia Bhatt plays the female lead. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia also star. Will release in 3D and IMAX 3D formats.

Vikram Vedha remake

Release Date: September 30, 2022

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan lead this Hindi-language remake of the 2017 Tamil movie of the same name, in the hands of returning directors Pushkar and Gayathri. Roshan will step into the shoes of Vijay Sethupathi and portray a notorious don, while Khan takes over from R Madhavan as an earnest police officer. Radhika Apte also has a pivotal role.

Mission: Impossible 7

Release date: September 30, 2022

Tom Cruise returns as IMF agent Ethan Hunt alongside a majority of the previous star cast — Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt — reprising their original roles. The seventh entry in the Mission: Impossible franchise will be the third instalment to be directed by McQuarrie, after Rogue Nation and Fallout.

October

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)

Release Date: October 7, 2022

Spider-Man a.k.a. Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) is somehow reunited with Spider-Woman/ Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) in this sequel to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Together with a new team, they must face a new and powerful villain. Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson, and Issa Rae voice other Spider-People.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Swings Through India in First Look

Ram Setu

Release Date: October 24, 2022

An archaeologist (Akshay Kumar) wants to find out whether the Ram Setu bridge — officially known as Adam's Bridge — is a myth or a reality. Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satyadev Kancharana have prominent roles.

Abhishek Sharma directs. Ram Setu's release will coincide with Diwali 2022.

November

The Flash

Release Date: November 4, 2022

The Flash (Ezra Miller) travels back in time to prevent his mother's murder — for which his father was falsely imprisoned. It stars Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton — both as Batman. The cast is complete with Michael Shannon, Temuera Morrison, Antje Traue, Ron Livingston, Sasha Calle, and Kiersey Clemons.

David O. Russell's next

Release Date: November 4, 2022

The next film from the director of American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook doesn't even have a title or a plot at this point (at least, not publicly). But its A-list ensemble is grabbing the headlines: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, and Taylor Swift.

Russell, who has won Oscars for his aforementioned movies, is also the writer here. It's his first feature since the 2015 comedy-drama Joy.

Shehzada

Release Date: November 4, 2022

After appearing in the 2019 rom-com Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon reunite as leads in this action drama from Dishoom director Rohit Dhawan. Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar, and Ankur Rathee have supporting roles in Shehzada.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Release Date: November 11, 2022

Following the death of Chadwick Boseman who played Black Panther, the sequel to the 2018 original will continue to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda and all its varied characters. Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett return to reprise their roles. Dominique Thorne will make her debut as Ironheart before her eponymous Disney+ series. Michaela Coel is also part of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast.

Ryan Coogler is also back as director and co-writer alongside Joe Robert Cole.

Yodha

Release Date: November 11, 2022

Following last year's Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra will once again play a soldier in this action thriller who must rescue the passengers of a hijacked plane, fight terrorists, and devise a survival strategy after the plane's engine dies. Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna play female leads; Khanna is known predominantly for her work in Tamil and Telugu cinema.

December

Pippa

Release Date: December 9, 2022

Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli star in this war drama about Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta (Khatter) of the Indian Army's 45th Cavalry who fought the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War along with his siblings for the liberation of Bangladesh. Raja Krishna Menon directs.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Release Date: December 16, 2022

Jason Momoa returns as Atlantis king and Justice League member Aquaman/ Arthur Curry in this sequel to the 2018 original. Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, Randall Park, and Vincent Regan also star. James Wan returns as director on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Go Behind the Scenes of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Avatar 2

Release date: December 16, 2022

Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) are now married and living peacefully. All that changes after an old threat returns, making the premise for the first of the four planned sequels — who asked for these? — of the Academy Award-winning Avatar.

While a major chunk of the original cast is returning to reprise their roles, many new faces will also appear — including Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, and CJ Jones.

James Cameron returns as director.

Mario movie

Release Date: December 21, 2022

Chris Pratt voices the celebrated plumber Mario and Anya Taylor-Joy plays princess Peach in this animated feature film adaptation of the video game series of the same name. Charlie Day is Luigi, Jack Black is Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key is Toad, Seth Rogen is Donkey Kong, and Fred Armisen is Cranky Kong. Teen Titans Go! creators Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic direct.

Babylon

Release Date: December 25, 2022

Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle of La La Land, Whiplash, and First Man fame is back with another ambitious project. The Brad Pitt-starrer is said to be set in the Golden Age of Hollywood during the 1920s when the cinematic transition from talkies took over. Pitt's character is rumoured to be based on Jon Gilbert, a celebrated silent film star whose career took a fall along with the fade of talkies.

Margot Robbie, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Samara Weaving, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Tobey Maguire, and Jean Smart are also part of the ensemble cast.

Merry Christmas

Release date: December 25, 2022

Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif lead this thriller by Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan. Sethupathi will be collaborating with a Bollywood actress for the second time after Annabelle Sethupati in 2021. The film will be shot exclusively in Mumbai.