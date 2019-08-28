OnePlus is hosting a Music Festival on November 16 in Mumbai, and megastar Katy Perry will be headlining the event. The tech giant has announced the first singer for the OnePlus Music Festival, hinting that there will be more such announcements running up to the big night. The event will be held at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai, and Insider.com is taking registrations for early access. These registered users will get early access to tickets whenever OnePlus decides to start selling them.

The Chinese company has confirmed that Katy Perry will be headlining the OnePlus Music Festival in Mumbai. This is the first time OnePlus is hosting a music festival in the country, and it could be possible that the company will launch the OnePlus 7T during the event, or at least tease it. The OnePlus 6T launch event in Mumbai had artists like Brodha V and DJ Ishani performing, and OnePlus is clearly taking it up a notch this year. Of course, this is pure conjecture from our end.

“I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai. I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats at the OnePlus Music Festival," said Katy Perry.

A report in GQ suggests Dua Lipa will also be a part of the OnePlus Music Festival. If true, this will be Dua Lipa's first ever concert in India, while Katy Perry has performed before in 2012 during the opening night of the Indian Premiere League (IPL). This would be her first performance in Mumbai however.

To register for the event, head to Insider's event page, and sign up by filling in all the necessary details. This will guarantee early access to ticket purchase. The price of these tickets are not known as of yet, but OnePlus should make all the necessary announcements soon.

“We are super excited that Katy Perry will be starring in our first-ever OnePlus Music Festival in India! We decided to host this festival to share our passion for music with our community, who are at the heart of everything we do. With Katy on board, this is sure to be a one of a kind experience,” said Carl Pei, Co-Founder, OnePlus.