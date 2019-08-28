Technology News
loading

OnePlus Music Festival Set for November 16 in India, Katy Perry to Headline the Event

Dua Lipa is also reported to be a part of the OnePlus Music Festival.

By | Updated: 28 August 2019 14:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus Music Festival Set for November 16 in India, Katy Perry to Headline the Event

OnePlus will soon announce more artists performing at the festival

Highlights
  • The event will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai
  • The company may launch the OnePlus 7T at the big festival
  • Insider.com is taking registrations for early access of tickets

OnePlus is hosting a Music Festival on November 16 in Mumbai, and megastar Katy Perry will be headlining the event. The tech giant has announced the first singer for the OnePlus Music Festival, hinting that there will be more such announcements running up to the big night. The event will be held at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai, and Insider.com is taking registrations for early access. These registered users will get early access to tickets whenever OnePlus decides to start selling them.

The Chinese company has confirmed that Katy Perry will be headlining the OnePlus Music Festival in Mumbai. This is the first time OnePlus is hosting a music festival in the country, and it could be possible that the company will launch the OnePlus 7T during the event, or at least tease it. The OnePlus 6T launch event in Mumbai had artists like Brodha V and DJ Ishani performing, and OnePlus is clearly taking it up a notch this year. Of course, this is pure conjecture from our end.

“I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai. I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats at the OnePlus Music Festival," said Katy Perry.

A report in GQ suggests Dua Lipa will also be a part of the OnePlus Music Festival. If true, this will be Dua Lipa's first ever concert in India, while Katy Perry has performed before in 2012 during the opening night of the Indian Premiere League (IPL). This would be her first performance in Mumbai however.

To register for the event, head to Insider's event page, and sign up by filling in all the necessary details. This will guarantee early access to ticket purchase. The price of these tickets are not known as of yet, but OnePlus should make all the necessary announcements soon.

“We are super excited that Katy Perry will be starring in our first-ever OnePlus Music Festival in India! We decided to host this festival to share our passion for music with our community, who are at the heart of everything we do. With Katy on board, this is sure to be a one of a kind experience,” said Carl Pei, Co-Founder, OnePlus.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Music Festival, Katy Perry, OnePlus 7T
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Samsung Galaxy M30s Price in India Tipped to Be Between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000
Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) Reportedly Starts Receiving Android Pie Update With August Security Patch
Honor Smartphones
OnePlus Music Festival Set for November 16 in India, Katy Perry to Headline the Event
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  2. Realme XT First Impressions
  3. Oppo Reno 2 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Realme XT Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  5. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price and Variants Leaked
  6. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Leaked in Case Renders and Hands-On Video
  7. Google Pixel 4 Leaked Live Images Show Familiar Design With Thick Bezel
  8. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  9. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  10. ISRO Releases Fresh Set of Photos of Moon Craters Taken by Chandrayaan-2
#Latest Stories
  1. HP Chromebook 14 With Intel Apollo Lake Processors Launched in India Starting Rs. 23,990
  2. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Leaked in Case Renders; Hands-On Video of Dummy Unit Tips Design Details
  3. Supernova Remnants Found in Antarctic Could Be 20 Million Years Old
  4. Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) Reportedly Starts Receiving Android Pie Update With August Security Patch
  5. OnePlus Music Festival Set for November 16 in India, Katy Perry to Headline the Event
  6. Samsung Galaxy M30s Price in India Tipped to Be Between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000
  7. Oppo Reno 2 Series Launching in India Today: Live Updates From the Event
  8. Google Pixel 4 Leaked Hands-On Images Show Large Camera Module, Thick Top Bezel
  9. iOS 13.1 Developer Beta Released Even Before iOS 13 Leaves Beta
  10. Samsung Galaxy M30s Leaked in Case Renders, Tipped to Sport 6,000mAh Battery; Galaxy A70s Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.