Technology News
loading
Opinion

Top Gaming and Metaverse Cryptos for 2022

Metaverse tokens are the currency used by people within the metaverse. Users can create, buy, and sell goods as well as tokenised funds.

By Rohas Nagpal | Updated: 10 January 2022 10:00 IST
Top Gaming and Metaverse Cryptos for 2022

Photo Credit: Sky Mavis

Axie Infinity is currently amongst the most popular blockchain games

2021 was the year that a lot of people were introduced to the world of cryptocurrency and we're not just talking Bitcoin and Ethereum, but altcoins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, as well as terms like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse. As we hop on to 2022, there's a lot more to look forward to and one such crypto sector which is expected to blossom in the coming year is the world of Web 3.0 — also claimed to be the future of the internet. This five-part series will help you with a deeper understanding of the broadening crypto space and its elements.

For 2022, I am bullish on 5 crypto sectors:

  1. Web 3.0
  2. Gaming & Metaverse
  3. Public Blockchains
  4. Decentralised Finance (DeFi)
  5. Medium-of-Exchange

In the previous edition, we covered the top Web 3.0 Cryptos for 2022. Today, let's talk about the top Gaming and Metaverse Cryptos for 2022.

What is metaverse?

The metaverse is a "parallel digital universe" where you can create your digital avatar and work, travel, learn, play, and party!

The best way to understand the metaverse is by watching these movies — Ready Player One, Avatar, and Wreck-it Ralph.

The metaverse is actually quite an old concept. My first experience with it was using "Second Life" in the early 2000s. The band Duran Duran performed a concert in the Second Life virtual world in 2006.

You can also check out this metaverse mindmap that I have made.

Top gaming and metaverse cryptos

According to me, the most important gaming and metaverse cryptos for 2022 are:

  1. Axie Infinity (AXS)
  2. Enjin Coin (ENJ)
  3. Gala (GALA)
  4. Decentraland (MANA)
  5. The Sandbox (SAND)

The table below shows the primary metrics of these cryptos as of 7 January 2022:

  Price MarketCap
Axie Infinity (AXS) $72 $4.4 billion
Enjin Coin (ENJ) $2.4 $2 billion
Gala (GALA) $0.35 $2.4 billion
Decentraland (MANA) $3.15 $5.7 billion
The Sandbox (SAND) $4.9 $4.5 billion

Source: CoinMarketCap.com (rounded off)

Axie infinity logo Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity is a "battle game" where users battle their Axies (creatures or characters) in real-time. Each Axie is a unique ERC-721 non-fungible token (NFT).

Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) are ERC20 governance tokens in the Axie universe. AXS holders can claim rewards by staking tokens, playing the game, and participating in governance. Players can also earn AXS by playing games and generating content.

Smooth Love Potions (SLP) are ERC20 tokens that can be earned by playing and can be used to breed new Axies.

Enjin logo Enjin

Enjin Coin (ENJ)

Enjin Platform is a service that enables game developers to issue fungible and non-fungible assets as in-game Ethereum tokens. The Enjin marketplace enables the buying and selling of ERC-1155 assets.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that backs the value of fungible and non-fungible tokens.

Gala logo Gala

Gala (GALA)

Gala is a gaming platform that is partially owned and operated by its players. Players can earn GALA tokens by playing.

GALA is a "non-refundable utility token" that can be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem. It can also be used to influence what games Gala should develop.

Decentraland logo Decentraland

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland is an Ethereum-based "virtual reality platform" where you can buy, build upon, and monetize plots of virtual land.

Decentraland uses 2 tokens — MANA and LAND.

MANA is an ERC-20 token that can be burned to acquire non-fungible ERC-721 LAND tokens. MANA tokens can be used to pay for avatars, wearables, names, etc. on the Decentraland marketplace.

The Sandbox logo The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox is a blockchain-based metaverse (virtual world) with a "play-to-earn" model. Its native utility token is $SAND. The metaverse is made up of parcels of digital real-estate called LAND.

Players can build, own, and monetize gaming experiences using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and $SAND. The digital assets created by players as NFTs can be integrated into games with The Sandbox Game Maker.

Next edition: The top Public Blockchains

Rohas Nagpal is the author of the Future Money Playbook and Chief Blockchain Architect at the Wrapped Asset Project. He is also an amateur boxer and a retired hacker. You can follow him on LinkedIn.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto, Metaverse, Axie, Decentraland
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G India Launch Date Set for January 10: Expected Price, Specifications
Stephen Hawking’s 80th Birthday Marked by Google With Animated Doodle, Narration in Physicist’s Voice

Related Stories

Top Gaming and Metaverse Cryptos for 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Price in India Slashed on Flipkart, Amazon
  2. Thunder Tier One Review: Realistic Tactical Shooter From PUBG Developers
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Launch in India Set for January 10
  4. China Tests 'Artificial Sun' 5 Times More Powerful Than Real Sun
  5. Titan EyeX With Open-Ear Speakers Launched in India
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Realme GT 2 Pro BIS Certification Hints at Upcoming India Launch
  8. OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped to Launch in India Early 2022, Price Leaked
  9. Sony HT-S40R 5.1 Channel Home Theatre Soundbar Review
  10. The 61 Most Anticipated Movies of 2022
#Latest Stories
  1. James Webb Space Telescope's 'Golden Eye' Opens, Fully Deployed: NASA
  2. Apple Fitness+ to Launch Collections, Time to Run Services With New Season of Time to Walk, Artist Spotlight
  3. Titan EyeX Smart Glasses With Open-Ear Speakers, Touch-Based Controls Launched in India
  4. Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable 2-in1 Laptop With Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC Launched at CES 2022
  5. NASA Shares Photo of Two Seemingly Colliding Galaxies Captured by Hubble
  6. Reddit Said to Tap Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs for IPO
  7. NSO Group: Polish Leader Admits Country Bought Powerful Israeli Spyware
  8. Volkswagen ID.Buzz: The Beloved Microbus Finally Makes a Comeback, With a Battery
  9. Apple CEO Tim Cook Earned Over 1,400 Times the Company’s Average Worker in 2021
  10. NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Has a Pebble-Sized Problem Obstructing Rock Sample Collection
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com