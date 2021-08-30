Should You Invest in Cryptocurrency?

Photo Credit: Bloomberg
Everybody wants to invest in crypto. Including my house help's 14-year old son. True story. I am always asked how to invest in crypto. But I think the most important question people should ask me is, "Should I invest in crypto?". Crypto is a new, small, highly immature, and extremely volatile market.
Don't invest in cryptocurrency because you think it's "cool". A fixed deposit with a boring bank might not sound cool but may be a better investment for many people. Let's start with six questions that you must answer honestly:
Photo Credit: Rohas Nagpal
If you can honestly answer "yes" to all these questions, then let's talk about some recent crypto disasters:
If you are still sure that you want to invest in crypto, then let's get started. Over the next few weeks I will talk about:
And I have some homework for you - figure out which of the 3 types of crypto investors you are. For this, read about 3 cryptocurrencies - Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE), and decide which one you like the best.
Rohas Nagpal is the author of the Future Money Playbook and Chief Blockchain Architect at the Wrapped Asset Project. He is also an amateur boxer and a retired hacker. You can follow him on LinkedIn.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement