Technology News
loading
Opinion

Deep Dive Into Decentralised Finance: Top 5 DeFi Assets

Wrapped Bitcoin, Anyswap, Olympus, Wonderland, and Huobi Metrics have been listed as the top five DeFi assets.

By Rohas Nagpal | Updated: 6 December 2021 08:00 IST
Deep Dive Into Decentralised Finance: Top 5 DeFi Assets

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Rohas Nagpal

Majority of the DeFi protocols are built on Ethereum

Decentralised Finance or (DeFi) systems, a majority of which are built on the Ethereum blockchain, make financial products appear on public blockchain without falling under the regulations of banks and national or international administration. In the first edition of "DeFi Deep Dive", we learned about "Valuing DeFi Blockchains". In this edition, let's discuss the top five DeFi Assets by "Total Value Locked (TVL)".

Top Five DeFi Assets

bitcoin bitcoin_rohas_nagpal

 

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC): It is the first tokenised version of Bitcoin (BTC) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. It is an ERC20 token that is backed 1:1 by Bitcoin.

WBTC enables Bitcoin's integration into Ethereum's ecosystem of decentralised exchanges, crypto lending, prediction markets, etc. WBTC's 1:1 ratio with Bitcoin is automatically monitored via a network of merchants and custodians.

wrapped bitcoin wrapped_bitcoin

 

Anyswap (ANY): This is an open-source protocol that manages the movement of tokens between blockchains. Anyswap has been incorporated by many cryptos including XRP, Litecoin, and Tether.

Anyswap uses "private key sharding" in which the private key is split and managed by multiple nodes to guarantee the safety of assets. ANY token holders decide which cryptos should be listed on the Anyswap decentralised exchange.

kd olympus

 

Olympus (OHM): It is a stablecoin that is not pegged to fiat currency. Its value floats based on the value of its underlying treasury of assets and parameters that are set by its Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO). The stability is maintained by minting and burning OHM.

wonderland Wonderland

 

Wonderland (TIME): This is an Avalanche-based decentralised reserve currency protocol. The TIME token is not pegged to fiat currency. It is an algorithmic reserve currency and each TIME is backed by 1 Magic Internet Money (MIM) which is a stablecoin backed by interest-bearing tokens issued by abracadabra.money.

houbi bitcoin Huobi_BTC

 

Huobi BTC (HBTC): It is a tokenised version of Bitcoin (BTC). You can get HBTC in your exchange account by depositing cryptos into Huobi Global's exchange account. HBTC is supported by decentralised protocols such as Uniswap, Curve, Harvest, C.R.E.A.M., BoringDAO, Nest, and ForTube.

Basic Metrics

Here are some of the metrics of the top 5 DeFi assets:

Name TVL Price MCap/TVL
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) $ 14.31 billion $ 55,819 1
Anyswap (ANY) $ 5 billion $ 15 0.05
Olympus DAO (OHM) $ 4.4 billion $ 748 0.9
Wonderland (TIME) $ 2.7 billion $ 7493 0.65
Huobi BTC (HBTC) $ 2.25 billion $ 55,819 1

Note:-

The figures are as on 2 December, 2021 and are rounded off.

Sources: CoinMarketCap, Messari, Future Money Wallet.

TVL = Total Value Locked

Mcap = Market Capitalisation

This is the second in a series of articles exploring DeFi, with more to come next week.

Rohas Nagpal is the author of the Future Money Playbook and Chief Blockchain Architect at the Wrapped Asset Project. He is also an amateur boxer and a retired hacker. You can follow him on LinkedIn.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Defi, Wrapped Bitcoin, Anyswap, Olympus, Wonderland, Huobi Bitcoin
Xiaomi 12 Leaked Image Tips 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup
WhatsApp Beta Testing Skin Tone Combinations for Couple Emojis on Android, Sticker Store on Desktop

Related Stories

Deep Dive Into Decentralised Finance: Top 5 DeFi Assets
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Restocks in India
  2. PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Will Be Back in Stock on December 6
  3. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  4. Xiaomi 11T Pro Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  5. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  6. Xiaomi Monitor 27-Inch 4K, Redmi Monitor 27-Inch Pro Debut: All Details
  7. Elon Musk, Halfway Through His Pledge, Has Sold $11 Billion of Tesla Stock
  8. Black Widow Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  9. Money Heist Berlin Spin-Off Series Announced, Releasing in 2023 on Netflix
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. PS5 India December 6 Restock: How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition
  2. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Swings Through India in First Look
  3. 'Face With Tears of Joy', 'Red Heart' Most Used Emojis of 2021: Unicode Consortium
  4. Twitter Admits Policy 'Errors' After Far-Right Abuse Its New Rules of Posting Pictures
  5. Xiaomi Monitor 27-Inch 4K With Professional Modes, Redmi Monitor 27-Inch Pro Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Bitcoin Price Down by a Fifth as Crypto Market Crash Sees $1 Billion Worth Liquidated
  7. Facebook Messenger Is Launching a Split Payments Feature for Users to Quickly Share Expenses
  8. Tiny Robot Courier Trucks Get Stuck After Snowfall in Estonia: Watch
  9. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Receiving MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition Update in India
  10. Sony Said to Plan New PlayStation Subscription Service Codenamed ‘Spartacus’ That Will Rival Xbox Game Pass
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com