Technology News
loading
Opinion

How to Buy, Sell, and Hold Crypto

Let's talk about buying, selling, and holding crypto.

By Rohas Nagpal | Updated: 6 September 2021 08:05 IST
How to Buy, Sell, and Hold Crypto

Usually, people store their crypto in a mobile or Web wallet

Highlights
  • You start by generating a "wallet"
  • The private key is what you would need to "sign" transactions
  • The most common is to use a crypto exchange

Let's talk about buying, selling, and holding crypto. The first thing to know is that cryptos are very different from other stuff that you invest in. When you buy gold, you actually get coins (or bricks) of the shiny metal. You can keep these coins safe in... a safe! When you buy a house, you actually get physical "possession" of it.

Crypto is very different. You start by generating a "wallet". This is what a typical Bitcoin wallet looks like:

[private] => 4dbc14f358dd8460e0385a7f6bf41543bfbd18536df17663b506fb39e888e8b4
[public] => 025df5e6c5745cc3a7a710b0b3ee5b45ed283b80e667719f9775a55442dd769e71
[address] => 163oHghC4NBoJtTRdwQzZTJk14BeVt51Jg
[wif] => KyppLYGbQd2eByxJmh1hA9L3fEdwefugp58cLC74kCv8Yi4WAUXQ

If you write this down on a piece of paper, it would be called a... paper wallet. Usually, people store their crypto in a mobile or Web wallet. That's a mobile app or Web service that stores your keys and addresses.

The address is similar to your bank account or UPI ID. Anyone can send crypto to your address. If you send crypto to the "wrong" address, it's gone forever! Also, remember that the same address doesn't work for all cryptos e.g. a Bitcoin address won't work for Dogecoin.

The private key is what you would need to "sign" transactions i.e. to send crypto to someone else. If someone gets hold of your private key, they can transfer all your crypto to another address. This is what happens in most crypto "hacks".

There are many ways in which you can buy, sell and hold crypto

The most common is to use a crypto exchange. A crypto exchange authenticates you using your username, password, and email / SMS OTP (one-time-password). Once you are logged into your account, you can transfer fiat (rupees, dollars, etc.) to your account and use it to buy crypto. Similarly, you can sell the crypto and get the fiat into your bank account.

The problem with the centralised exchange method is that the crypto is not in your "wallet". It's in the exchange's wallet. So if the crypto exchange packs up or the team decides to vanish with your crypto, there is virtually nothing you can do.

You should use crypto exchanges only for trading. If you are going to hold the crypto for a longer period, then you should use a paper wallet, a hardware wallet, or a software wallet. These are called "non-custodial" wallets because no one else has custody of your private keys, only you do. In fact there's a saying in the crypt world that goes "Not your keys, not your coins".

Paper wallets are inconvenient to use but are the safest option. Consider using them if you have a large amount of crypto to keep for a long period of time.

Hardware wallets are a little pricey and there's always the risk of losing or breaking them. I am speaking from experience!

Software wallets are free and very easy to use. But if you accidentally delete them, your crypto is gone forever. Again, I am speaking from experience! So remember to back up the seed phrase - a bunch of words that you can write down.

An example of a seed phrase is:
history lumber quote board young dove robust kit invite plastic regular skull

If you are just getting started, I would recommend that you download Trust Wallet, the most popular software wallet. It supports 53 blockchains and more than 160,000 cryptos and digital assets. You can buy cryptos using a credit card and even earn interest on your crypto balance.

Another cool way of trading crypto is to use "swapping" services like Uniswap which you can use for trading Ethereum ERC-20 based tokens. These are also called decentralised crypto exchanges. See figure below:

uniswap crypto uniswap_crypto

Rohas Nagpal is the author of the Future Money Playbook and Chief Blockchain Architect at the Wrapped Asset Project. He is also an amateur boxer and a retired hacker. You can follow him on LinkedIn.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto wallet, Hardware wallet, Software wallet, Paper wallet, Trust wallet, Crypto exchange
Realme Pad India Launch Set for September 9 at 12:30pm via Virtual Event
Vivo X70 Pro+, Vivo X70 Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listings Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

How to Buy, Sell, and Hold Crypto
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Imminent as Quick Start Guide Surfaces
  2. Shang-Chi: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  3. Redmi 10 Prime With 90Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India
  4. Shang-Chi Has Leaked on Torrent Sites and Piracy Networks
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  7. BenQ WiT ScreenBar, WiT ScreenBar Plus Monitor Lights Launched in India
  8. Redmi 10 Prime First Impressions: Ready for Prime Time?
  9. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5
  10. How to Repost a Story on Instagram
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Quick Start Guide Surfaces Online, Galaxy A Series May Have Standardised OIS in 2022
  2. Abba Reunites After 40 Years, but as Digital Avatars Belting Out Their Greatest Hits
  3. Reese Witherspoon Invests in Ethereum, Paris Hilton Says She Loves Bitcoin
  4. Flipkart Co-Founder Sachin Bansal Challenges Enforcement Directorate Probe in FDI Case
  5. Didi Denies Reports That China Is Coordinating Companies to Invest in It
  6. Twitter May Soon Let Users Add Bitcoin, Ethereum Addresses to Their Profiles for Tips
  7. Facebook Algorithm Fuelled Spread of Misinformation Over Factual News During 2020 US Elections: Study
  8. WhatsApp Message Reactions May Support All Emojis, Money Heist Fans Get Special Sticker Pack
  9. Ether Price Briefly Tops $4,000 as Upgrade, NFT Momentum Gathers Pace
  10. AI Art: Kolkata Exhibition to Showcase Artworks Created With Assistance of Artificial Intelligence
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com