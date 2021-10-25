Technology News
loading
Opinion

Dogecoin - What I Hate, Love, and Fear About the Cryptocurrency

The Shiba Inu themed meme token was initially created as a joke

By Rohas Nagpal | Updated: 25 October 2021 08:34 IST
Dogecoin - What I Hate, Love, and Fear About the Cryptocurrency

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Shiba Inu dog breed that inspired Dogecoin

Highlights
  • Dogecoin is based on Luckycoin, forked from Litecoin, based on Bitcoin!
  • The Dogecoin foundation includes Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin
  • Dogecoin can be used in a ton of places

Meme coins are cryptocurrencies that are based on or inspired by memes. There are 128 meme coins with a total market cap of over $44 billion. The largest meme coin is Dogecoin with a market capitalisation of $32 billion. That's almost the same as Axis Bank!

According to its website, Dogecoin is an "open-source peer-to-peer digital currency, favored by Shiba Inus worldwide". In case you don't know, Shiba Inu is a breed of hunting dog from Japan. But SHIBA INU (SHIB) is a different cryptocurrency. Yes, it's a little confusing!

DOGE has an interesting history. One of its co-founders, Jackson Palmer, tweeted that he is "investing" in an imaginary cryptocurrency called Dogecoin. His friends encouraged him to actually create it as a real cryptocurrency. And he did!

Although Dogecoin was born on December 6, 2013, it started picking up many years later, in 2020, thanks to TikTok influencers. And this year it's gotten a lot of attention from Reddit users and of course Elon Musk and his tweets, especially this one:

1. What I love about Dogecoin

The first thing I love about Dogecoin is its ancestry. It is based on Luckycoin, which is forked from Litecoin, which is forked from Bitcoin!

Second, Dogecoin uses a special version of "proof-of-work" which makes it costly for hackers to attack its network.

Third, the Dogecoin Foundation includes Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

And fourth, Dogecoin can be used in a ton of places. Click to see where you can spend your Dogecoin.

2. What I hate about Dogecoin

The first thing I hate about Dogecoin is its "inflationary" nature. Originally Dogecoin had a maximum supply of 100 billion coins. But later this limit was removed and today, an unlimited number of Dogecoins can be created.

Did you know that 10,000 Dogecoins are created every minute? Compare that with Bitcoin's current creation rate of 6.25 per 10 minutes!

The second thing I hate about Dogecoin is how easy it is for Elon Musk's tweets to move the prices!

3. What I fear about Dogecoin

In the last 12 months, Dogecoin prices have seen a low of $0.002452 and a high of $0.7376. Some people have made a lot of money from Dogecoin.

It's almost a surety that eventually Dogecoin will go bust. And many speculators are going to lose big time. And that's going to give crypto-haters another chance to bash cryptocurrencies.

Rohas Nagpal is the author of the Future Money Playbook and Chief Blockchain Architect at the Wrapped Asset Project. He is also an amateur boxer and a retired hacker. You can follow him on LinkedIn.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, dogecoin, shiba inu
Google’s Massive Data Centres in US Spark Worry Over Scarce Western Water

Related Stories

Dogecoin - What I Hate, Love, and Fear About the Cryptocurrency
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How Doosra Tackles Spam by Reversing the Indian Phone Call System
  2. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  4. PUBG: New State Will Be Released in India and Around the Globe on November 11
  5. What if an Asteroid Were Going to Hit Earth? NASA Expert Answers
  6. PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5 Tipped to Be Available on October 25
  7. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  8. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A31 Getting Latest Security Patch: Report
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 3
  10. Dogecoin - What I Hate, Love, and Fear About the Cryptocurrency
#Latest Stories
  1. India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Today: Time, How to Watch Live
  2. Google’s Massive Data Centres in US Spark Worry Over Scarce Western Water
  3. Google, IBM, Other Tech Giants Underreport Carbon Footprint, Says Study
  4. Jio Profit Increases 24 Percent as Reliance Recovers from Pandemic Slowdown
  5. Lyft Records Over 4,000 Sexual Assault Cases in Long-Overdue Safety Report
  6. NASA Artemis Moon Mission Launch Planned for February 2022
  7. In Transplant Breakthrough, Pig Kidney Attached to Human Successfully
  8. Android 12 Beta for iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Legend, iQoo Z3, iQoo Z5 to Start Rolling Out in India By December-End
  9. BMW to Phase Out Combustion Engines From Main Plant by 2024
  10. Facebook Now Reportedly Accused of Wrongdoing by Another Whistleblower
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com