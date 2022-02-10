Technology News
loading

Zynga Plans First NFT Game Launch by 2022 While Expanding Its Horizon Further Into the Web3 Space

Zynga initially gained name recognition through popular Facebook-based social game FarmVille.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 10 February 2022 16:39 IST
Zynga Plans First NFT Game Launch by 2022 While Expanding Its Horizon Further Into the Web3 Space

Photo Credit: Zynga

Zynga plans to get into NFT-based gaming

Highlights
  • The company is looking to expand the size of its blockchain team
  • Zynga’s NFT offerings won't try to cater to casual gamers
  • NFTs won't be introduced to existing Zynga titles like Farmville

Zynga, the San Francisco-based online and mobile game developer best known for FarmVille and CSR Racing series, has announced plans to get into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain-based gaming among other expansion plans in the Web3 space. The game developer's plans for blockchain-based gaming come four months after the firm hired its vice president of blockchain gaming Matt Wolf in November of 2021. Zynga is also said to be looking at expanding its blockchain staff, currently at 15, to about 100 by the end of the year.

Speaking about the firm's NFT-based gaming plans with Axios, Matt Wolf said that Zynga's planned blockchain-based games will be completely new games as it “doesn't make sense” to immediately start adding NFTs to existing games like FarmVille.

He said players can expect the new games to look like Mafia Wars, a now-discontinued social media game in which players took on the role of gangsters and worked to build their own crime family.

Wolf has made it clear that the company's game developers will always have the option to opt-in and out of any NFT plans — a stance that's likely a lesson from internal protests against the technology at other gaming companies — EA and Ubisoft.

That said, despite the criticism, Wolf sees NFT and blockchain technology as the obvious next step in Zynga's evolution with tokenised systems creating new and more realistic forms of value, ownership and wealth creation for gamers.

“By creating an integrated experience that empowers players to own their gaming journey, our goal is to expand Zynga's audience reach and increase engagement and retention,” he added.

Looking at the larger picture of where tokenised systems lie among gaming communities, Zynga appears to be taking a more aggressive step in the blockchain-based gaming sector than many other gaming companies as cryptocurrency-related features have often drawn backlash from enraged gamers. Some players who have added NFTs to their gaming experience believe that companies are simply looking for new ways to squeeze money out of their customers.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, NFT, Blockchain Gaming, Zynga, Web3
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi's Valentine and Mi Sale Brings Big Discounts on Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Redmi Smart TV 43, More

Related Stories

Zynga Plans First NFT Game Launch by 2022 While Expanding Its Horizon Further Into the Web3 Space
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Launched: All Details
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch Next Week
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Set to Launch in India on February 17
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Reservations Begin in India
  5. Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro+ India Prices Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S With 90Hz Displays Debut in India
  7. Realme 9 5G Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 659 5G SoC Launched in India: All the Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S22+ vs Galaxy S22 Ultra
  10. Vivo T1 5G First Impressions: Will it Really Appeal to Gen Z?
#Latest Stories
  1. Shaktimaan Movie Trilogy Announced by Sony Pictures India, Teased to Feature One of India’s ‘Major Superstar’
  2. Realme C35 With 50-Megapixel AI Triple Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. No 'One Size Fits All' Solution Exist for CBDCs, Claims IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva
  4. McDonald's May Soon Launch Metaverse Restaurant Featuring Home Delivery: Report
  5. Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earbuds With Up to 24-Hour Playback Time, IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India
  6. Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earphones Update Brings Support for Google Assistant, Siri: How to Enable
  7. Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 11S: Price, Specifications Compared
  8. Obi-Wan Kenobi Release Date Set for May 25 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar
  9. Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max Smartwatch With 27 Sports Modes, Heart Rate Sensor Unveiled in India: Price, Specifications
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Specifications, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency