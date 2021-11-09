Technology News
loading

Zimbabwe Mulls Legalising Cryptocurrency as Legal Tender, Consultations With Private Sector Underway

The Zimbabwean government is in talks with private sector players.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 9 November 2021 14:27 IST
Zimbabwe Mulls Legalising Cryptocurrency as Legal Tender, Consultations With Private Sector Underway

Bitcoin is presently trading at $67,000 (roughly Rs. 49.5 lakh) on international exchanges

Highlights
  • The government of Zimbabwe is considering Bitcoin as a legal tender
  • Government official Charles Wekwete revealed developments during a summit
  • In September, El Salvador became the first country to legalise Bitcoin

The government of Zimbabwe is reportedly considering the adoption of decentralised cryptocurrency Bitcoin as a legal payment option alongside the national currency, the Zimbabwean Dollar. Charles Wekwete, the head of the e-Government technology in the South African country has revealed that discussions on legalising Bitcoin payments are underway with the private sector players. He did not state when the final decision on the subject should be expected from the Zimbabwean government.

As per Wekwete, the government fears that cryptocurrency could be exploited by notorious people to facilitate mal-practices like money laundering and to fund other illegal activities with little or no chance of being traced.

“Governments are still trying to understand and properly trying to create policies on how to deal with it (cryptocurrency). In our case, initially we were trying to understand their implication because they are a fundamental departure from previously known financial instruments and there are a lot of fears about cross border movement of funds, money laundering, externalisation of funds and illicit flow of funds to fund illicit issues,” a report by Zimbabwean news portal Bulawayo24 quoted the top official as saying.

Suggestions have been invited by individuals and companies under the private sector to participate in finalising Bitcoin adoption in Zimbabwe.

Wekwete has noted that after the government adopted the digital economy framework earlier, “cryptocurrency cannot be ignored”.

Earlier this year, El Salvador became the first country in the world to legalise Bitcoin as a legal tender.

The idea that Zimbabwe could follow El Salvador on the route to crypto adoption has opened a gate of opinions on Twitter.

In October, a parliamentarian in Tonga, the last Polynesian kingdom of the South Pacific pushed for Bitcoin adoption citing that remittance-dependent countries could save boat-loads of money that is currently cut as a service fee by banks from the money their abroad working citizens send back home.

In recent times, the crypto culture has witnessed a massive expansion around the world. While the governments of several nations like the US, India, and Pakistan among others are working on regulating the crypto space, many international companies are acknowledging the culture.

Presently, the over-all valuation of the crypto market is brimming at the $3.007 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,22,79,296 crore)-mark, as per market research tracker, CoinGecko.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zimbabwe, Cryptocurrency, El Salvador, Bitcoin
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
US Charges Ukrainian and Russian in Major Ransomware Spree, Seizes $6 Million
AMD Lands Meta as Data Centre Chip Customer, Takes on Nvidia

Related Stories

Zimbabwe Mulls Legalising Cryptocurrency as Legal Tender, Consultations With Private Sector Underway
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Virgin Galactic Has Sold 100 More Space Tickets
  2. Netflix Unveils Stranger Things 4 Release Date, New Teaser, Episode Titles
  3. Lava Agni 5G With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Debuts in India
  4. Installation of Private EV Charger Will Cost Delhi Residents Rs. 2,500
  5. Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. How to Use WhatsApp on Multiple Devices Without Keeping Your Phone Online
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Vivo V23e With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera, 44W Fast Charging Launched
  9. ZTE Blade L9 Entry-Level Smartphone Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Eternals Box Office Starts With $162 Million Opening Weekend
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra May Launch in China as Moto Edge X, Specifications Surface Online
  2. EU Commission to Be Sole Enforcer of Tech Rules, EU Countries Agree
  3. Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen Says Beefed Up EU Tech Rules Could Be Global Standard
  4. NASA Shares Stunning Image of X-Shaped Red Rectangle Nebula
  5. Zimbabwe Mulls Legalising Cryptocurrency as Legal Tender, Consultations With Private Sector Underway
  6. AMD Lands Meta as Data Centre Chip Customer, Takes on Nvidia
  7. US Charges Ukrainian and Russian in Major Ransomware Spree, Seizes $6 Million
  8. Vivo V23e With Triple Rear Cameras, 44W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme GT 2 Pro Price Tipped, May Launch in Early 2022: Report
  10. Heinz Collaborates With Astrobiologists to Produce Ketchup From Tomatoes Grown in Simulated 'Martian' Soil
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com