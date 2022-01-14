Technology News
YuzuSwap, the First Decentralised Exchange on Oasis, Crosses $100-Million TVL Within 13 Hours of Launch

Oasis Network's YuzuSwap has attracted over $100 million (roughly Rs. XXX) in total value locked (TVL) within a day of launching.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 14 January 2022 14:34 IST
Photo Credit: Oasis Network/ YuzuSwap

YuzuSwap is an AMM Decentralized Exchange (DEX) built on Oasis

Highlights
  • The TVL on Emerald crossed $100 million within 13 hours of launch
  • YuzuSwap attracts investors through its extensive set of features
  • Binance Labs investment boosts the development of the Oasis Protocol

YuzuSwap, the first decentralised exchange on the Oasis Network, has witnessed a tremendous adoption following its launch on January 11, indicating a growing need for decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols. YuzuSwap managed a total value locked (TVL) — also understood as the entire value of assets staked on decentralised protocols — of $100 million (roughly Rs. 741.42 crore) within its first 24 hours of operation, according to the exchange. Over a 24-hour period, trading volumes hit $323 million (roughly Rs. 2,394.66 crore).

YuzuSwap was created with a smart contract ecosystem that is perfectly interoperable with the Ethereum Virtual Machine, Emerald by Oasis Network, which is a Layer-1 decentralised blockchain network designed to be uniquely scalable and versatile with privacy-focussed at its core. YuzuSwap makes use of a peer-to-peer automated market maker by aiming low-cost token swaps offerings on Ethereum and within the Oasis ecosystem, and token and non-fungible token (NFT) asset trades from six other blockchains through the Oasis Network.

YuzuSwap debuted on the same day that Binance Labs, the crypto exchange's venture capital arm, announced its investment in Oasis Network's $200 million (roughly Rs. 1482.84 crore) developer fund. The Oasis Ecosystem Fund, which is funded by Hashed, Jump Capital, and Dragonfly Capital, among others, was created to help enterprises built on the Oasis Network get off the ground.

The involvement of Binance Labs resulted in positivity and a significant increase in the value of ROSE, the native cryptocurrency of Oasis Network. As per CoinGecko, ROSE has gained over 25 percent in the last week and at the time of publishing, is trading above $0.50 (roughly Rs. 37.06).

Oasis Foundation, in November 2021, launched a $160 million (roughly Rs. 1,186.19 crore) ecosystem fund to help founders and developers on the Oasis network and ecosystem. Decentralised exchanges dominate the DeFi market in terms of total value locked. According to the data published by DeFiLlama, 14 DEXs have reached a TVL of at least $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,413.71 crore) at the time of publishing.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: YuzuSwap, Oasis Network, Ethereum, Blockchain, Decentralised Finance, Decentralised Exchange, DeFi, DEX
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Mark Cuban Says 80 Percent of His New, ‘Non-Shark Tank’ Investments Back Crypto Sector
