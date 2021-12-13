Technology News
Yuvraj Singh Announces NFT Collection Inspired by Memorable On-Field Moments

The collection will go live on Christmas on NFT marketplace Colexion.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 13 December 2021 11:52 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/ Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh announced a retirement from cricket in 2019 after 19 years of playing the game

Highlights
  • The NFT collection was announced on Singh’s 40th birthday
  • Elaborate details about the pieces have not been revealed as yet
  • Fans of the cricketer are excited with this announcement

Yuvraj Singh, the new retired all-rounder of the Indian cricket team, has decided to release non-fungible tokens (NFTs) inspired by his life as a cricketer. Singh made the announcement marking his 40th birthday on December 12. In his own words, the cricket star desires to gift some precious moments from his on-field journey for his fans to own. NFTs are digital collectibles like video clips, sketches, autographed posters, the ownership of which can be transferrable and secure on the blockchain network.

While Singh has not revealed the pieces he is auctioning off as NFTs, in a two-minute long video posted on Twitter offers glimpses of his bat, cricket kit, and trophies along with his pictures from his younger days.

Singh's tweet about launching his NFT collection left cricket fans excited.

This NFT series will be launched on Christmas, December 25 in partnership with NFT marketplace Colexion.

This is not the first time however, that an Indian cricketer has come up with an NFT collection. In October, cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar had released a collection of NFTs, that included a captured moment of him becoming the first player to score 10,000 runs among other memorable achievements.

Between July and September this year, NFT sales volume surged to $10.7 billion (roughly Rs. 79,820 crore), up by over eight-fold from the previous quarter, according to data from market tracker DappRadar.

Along with international celebrities, several Indian artists have also entered into the NFT space.

In recent months, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and actor Salman Khan among others also treated their fans with NFT collections.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

Further reading: NFT, Yuvraj Singh, Yuvraj Singh NFT, Cryptocurrency
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
