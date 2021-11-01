Technology News
loading

WWE Partners With Blockchain Creative Labs to Announce NFT Marketplace Due to Launch Soon

WWE's NFT marketplace does not feature a name or a launch date yet but an announcement is due soon.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 1 November 2021 15:48 IST
WWE Partners With Blockchain Creative Labs to Announce NFT Marketplace Due to Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Facebook/ WWE

WWE will create authentic NFTs that celebrate the company’s entire catalogue of digital assets

Highlights
  • WWE signs exclusive multi-year deal with Blockchain Creative Labs
  • WWE's NFT marketplace will be based on the Eluvio blockchain
  • NFT enthusiasts will be required to create a WWE digital wallet

WWE has inked a multi-year deal with Blockchain Creative Labs — Fox Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment's non-fungible token (NFT) business and studio — to launch an NFT marketplace for WWE licensed digital tokens and collectables. The partnership will allow WWE to create NFTs that celebrate its most iconic moments, past and present WWE Superstars, and its flagship events, such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam. Specifics like the name of the marketplace and its launch date are yet to be confirmed but will be made public in the coming weeks.

The marketplace will be powered by Eluvio's blockchain technology and serve as a hub for consumers to purchase, trade, sell and store digital tokens and will be interoperable across Ethereum and other blockchains. To participate in the WWE NFT marketplace, fans will be required to create a secure WWE digital wallet through Eluvio that acts as a vault and enables consumers to purchase collectables using traditional currency or cryptocurrency assets.

"We know WWE's passionate fan community will love owning authentic digital goods across the organization's creative universe — from past and present stars to classic, culture-defining moments," said Scott Greenberg, CEO of Blockchain Creative Labs and Co-Founder/ CEO of Bento Box Entertainment in an announcement.

"Our NFT studio is all about enabling fans to own NFTs and tokens that carry utility and social clout directly from the creators and brands they are passionate about, spanning animation, sports, shows and movies to music, books, art, pop culture and every other Web3-powered media asset you can possibly imagine," he added.

Meanwhile, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy and Development, Scott Zanghellini claims that the newly-inked partnership allows both companies to explore new and creative ways for WWE's passionate fanbase.

In addition to the WWE NFT Marketplace, Blockchain Creative Labs recently launched "The MaskVerse" for a popular American TV show named "The Masked Singer." The joint venture also intends to launch a dedicated digital Marketplace for Emmy Award-winning creator Dan Harmon's upcoming animated comedy, Krapopolis, marking the first animated series to be curated entirely on the blockchain.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NFT, WWE, WWE NFT, Blockchain
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Facebook’s Meta Rebranding Leads to Rise in Share Value of This Canada Company With Same Name
Oppo A95 Live Photos Surface Online, 4G Variant Tipped to Launch in November in Southeast Asia

Related Stories

WWE Partners With Blockchain Creative Labs to Announce NFT Marketplace Due to Launch Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Edward Snowden Warns Against Betting Big on Dog Coin Clone Like Shiba Inu
  2. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  3. Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers Launched in India
  4. WhatsApp Pay Cashbacks Seen Rolling Out to Android, iPhone Beta Users in India
  5. Elon Musk Says 'Much Respect' for Starlink India Director Sanjay Bhargava
  6. Redmi Note 11 Series Said to Be Rebranded as Xiaomi 11i for India
  7. Redmi Smart Band Pro, Redmi Watch 2 Lite With SpO2 Tracking Announced
  8. AMC Theatres CEO Posts Poll About Enabling SHIB Payments
  9. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  10. Vivo V23e Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. GE Appliances, Einride Team Up to Operate Automated Electric Trucks in US
  2. Oppo A95 Live Photos Surface Online, 4G Variant Tipped to Launch in November in Southeast Asia
  3. WWE Partners With Blockchain Creative Labs to Announce NFT Marketplace Due to Launch Soon
  4. Facebook’s Meta Rebranding Leads to Rise in Share Value of This Canada Company With Same Name
  5. AMC Theatres' US Chain May Accept Shiba Inu Payments Amid Coin’s Rocketing Value Growth
  6. PUBG Mobile x League of Legends Crossover Event Teased Ahead of Release of Netflix Show Arcane
  7. Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 15,499
  8. Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 SE Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Official Announcement
  9. Vienna Tourist Board Opens OnlyFans Account to Allow Viewing of 'Explicit' Artworks
  10. WhatsApp From Meta: Facebook’s Rebranding Starts Showing Up to Beta Testers on Android, iOS
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com