WWE has inked a multi-year deal with Blockchain Creative Labs — Fox Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment's non-fungible token (NFT) business and studio — to launch an NFT marketplace for WWE licensed digital tokens and collectables. The partnership will allow WWE to create NFTs that celebrate its most iconic moments, past and present WWE Superstars, and its flagship events, such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam. Specifics like the name of the marketplace and its launch date are yet to be confirmed but will be made public in the coming weeks.

The marketplace will be powered by Eluvio's blockchain technology and serve as a hub for consumers to purchase, trade, sell and store digital tokens and will be interoperable across Ethereum and other blockchains. To participate in the WWE NFT marketplace, fans will be required to create a secure WWE digital wallet through Eluvio that acts as a vault and enables consumers to purchase collectables using traditional currency or cryptocurrency assets.

"We know WWE's passionate fan community will love owning authentic digital goods across the organization's creative universe — from past and present stars to classic, culture-defining moments," said Scott Greenberg, CEO of Blockchain Creative Labs and Co-Founder/ CEO of Bento Box Entertainment in an announcement.

"Our NFT studio is all about enabling fans to own NFTs and tokens that carry utility and social clout directly from the creators and brands they are passionate about, spanning animation, sports, shows and movies to music, books, art, pop culture and every other Web3-powered media asset you can possibly imagine," he added.

Meanwhile, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy and Development, Scott Zanghellini claims that the newly-inked partnership allows both companies to explore new and creative ways for WWE's passionate fanbase.

In addition to the WWE NFT Marketplace, Blockchain Creative Labs recently launched "The MaskVerse" for a popular American TV show named "The Masked Singer." The joint venture also intends to launch a dedicated digital Marketplace for Emmy Award-winning creator Dan Harmon's upcoming animated comedy, Krapopolis, marking the first animated series to be curated entirely on the blockchain.