Technology News
loading

Wimbledon-Winning Moment of Andy Murray Auctioned as an NFT, Fetches $177,777

The buyer of Murray's Wimbledon NFT will not own the copyright of the video, but will receive a small digital screen to display it on.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 July 2021 10:22 IST
Wimbledon-Winning Moment of Andy Murray Auctioned as an NFT, Fetches $177,777

Photo Credit: Reuters/ Tim Hans/WENEW

WENEW will host auction with single-edition NFT of Andy Murray's match-winning point at Wimbledon 2013

Highlights
  • Buyer of Murray's Wimbledon "moment" will not own copyright of the video
  • An NFT enthusiast known as Pranksy told Reuters he was the buyer
  • Murray said he does not personally own any cryptocurrencies

A non-fungible token (NFT) representing the moment Andy Murray won Wimbledon in 2013 sold for $177,777 (roughly Rs. 1.3 crores) at auction on Monday, the platform running the sale said.

The Scottish tennis star announced last month that a series of blockchain-based collectibles representing his Wimbledon victory would be up for sale on a platform called WENEW, which sells videos of moments from culture and history in the form of NFTs.

An NFT is a cryptocurrency asset which records ownership of a digital item, such as an image, video or text, on blockchain. While anyone can view or download it, only the buyer can claim ownership.

The buyer of Murray's Wimbledon "moment" will not own the copyright of the video. But they will receive a small digital screen to display it on, two tickets to Centre Court for the 2022 men's Wimbledon finals, a chance to play tennis with Murray and signed souvenirs.

Murray said he first found out about NFTs when the American digital artist Beeple sold an NFT artwork for $69.3 million (roughly Rs. 514 crores) at Christie's in March. Beeple is one of WENEW's founders.

"I'm still learning about NFTs but it feels like an exciting area and one I'm sure more athletes and content creators will be getting involved in," Murray told Reuters via email.

An NFT enthusiast known as Pranksy told Reuters he was the buyer.

In addition to the main "moment" showing Murray's match-winning point, the platform also sold more than 600 limited edition NFTs representing other moments related to the 2013 victory, priced between $49 (roughly Rs. 3,640) and $4,999 (roughly Rs. 3.7 lakhs) each.

Murray said he does not personally own any cryptocurrencies or crypto assets such as NFTs, but he is learning more each day and would buy an NFT "moment" from WENEW in future.

Murray, who won Olympics gold at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games, will defend his title in Tokyo.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NFT, Andy Murray, Wimbledon, cryptocurrency
Kaseya Ransomware Attack Affected Up to 1,500 Businesses, CEO Says

Related Stories

Wimbledon-Winning Moment of Andy Murray Auctioned as an NFT, Fetches $177,777
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Play Removes Nine Malicious Apps That Reportedly Stole Facebook Logins
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 Launch Date Could Be July 24
  3. Samsung Galaxy F22 Launching in India Today: All Details Here
  4. Nokia G20 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Vivo Y72 5G India Launch Date Tipped to Be July 15
  6. These Motorola Edge 20 Series Smartphones Are Tipped to Launch in July
  7. Realme GT Master Edition Price, Specifications, Design Tipped in New Leak
  8. Redmi Watch Review : There's a Chink in The Armour
  9. AI-Based Survey Finds Tennis to Be Most 'Euphoric' Sport to Watch
  10. Nokia G20 Pre-Booking to Start July 7 at 12 Noon, Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10T Teased to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  2. REvil Ransomware Attack: Coop, Other Affected Firms Could Take Weeks to Recover
  3. JP Morgan Analyst Says Bitcoin Bear Run Will End When Its Share of Crypto Market Rises Above 50 Percent
  4. Wimbledon-Winning Moment of Andy Murray Auctioned as an NFT, Fetches $177,777
  5. Kaseya Ransomware Attack Affected Up to 1,500 Businesses, CEO Says
  6. Twitter Failed to Comply With IT Rules, Could Lose Immunity: Centre to Delhi High Court
  7. Samsung Galaxy F22 India Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Garmin Venu 2, Garmin Venu 2S GPS Smartwatches With Health Snapshot Feature Launched in India
  9. Vivo Y72 5G India Launch on July 15, Specifications to Include 8GB RAM, 90Hz Display: Report
  10. iPhone 13 Series to Offer Faster Wireless Charging, Portrait Mode Video Feature: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com