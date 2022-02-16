YouTube is gearing up to strengthen its position in the emerging sector of Web3, which is the next phase of the Internet, largely decentralised and based on the blockchain technology. The Google-owned video platform has posted a new job opening on LinkedIn, seeking a project management director to develop and head its Web3 strategies. The appointee will also be responsible for representing YouTube Web3 at executive-level discussions, external organisations, and industry events, the hiring alert notes on the platform's official LinkedIn handle.

YouTube is looking for interested candidates to have some experience in buying, selling, and trading of crypto assets such as cryptocurrencies as well as non-fungible tokes (NFTs).

Along with some experience in the crypto space, the full-time job requires a fifteen-year experience in the field of product management.

“Understanding of cryptocurrencies, blockchain, consensus mechanisms, NFTs, and other Web3 technologies and knowledge of the creator economy, YouTube, artists and gamers,” have additionally been listed as preferred qualifications by the platform.

YouTube, that launched in December 2005, is presently one of Google's most successful arms with reportedly over 2.24 billion users worldwide.

The platform has decided to expand its initiatives into Web3 this year, with exploring other related sectors like NFTs as well as the metaverse in order to connect artists with their audiences on a deeper level.

“Giving a verifiable way for fans to own unique videos, photos, art, and even experiences from their favourite creators could be a compelling prospect for creators and their audiences,” Neil Mohan, Chief Product Officer, YouTube had noted in a blog post released on February 10.

The candidate chosen to lead YouTube's Web3 efforts will be building a new team and work cross-functionally with partners across product, engineering, content partnerships, finance, marketing, regional leadership, policy and communications among other sectors.

The last date to apply for this role is February 24 and the minimum qualification is a Bachelor's degree in computer science.

Recently, a similar job listing was posted by Microsoft as well.

The software giant was scouting for the “Director of Business Development- Cryptocurrencies" earlier this month, and the applying process was closed within three days.

As part of their job, the appointee will shape the roadmap for Microsoft's upcoming projects around Decentralised Finance (DeFi), NFTs, as well as Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAOs), according to the company's job posting.