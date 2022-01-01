Technology News
loading

WazirX Fined Rs 49.2 Crore for Tax Evasion Worth Rs 40.5 Crore

Tax evasion was detected while investigating the business activities of the cryptocurrency exchange.

By ANI | Updated: 1 January 2022 11:52 IST
WazirX Fined Rs 49.2 Crore for Tax Evasion Worth Rs 40.5 Crore

Photo Credit: WazirX

WazirX is alleged to have evaded GST for the commission it charges

Highlights
  • WazirX has been investigated by GST Mumbai East Commissionerate
  • The case is a part of the special anti-tax evasion drive
  • Investigation into the case is in progress

GST Mumbai East Commissionerate of Mumbai Zone on Friday detected a GST evasion worth Rs 40.5 crore and recovered Rs 49.20 crore in cash pertaining to GST evaded, interest, and penalty from the cryptocurrency exchange WazirX.

As per a press release from the Commissionerate, the detection was made while investigating the business activities of the exchange, which is managed by Zanmai Labs and cryptocurrency WRX is owned by Binance Investment, Seychelles.

According to the release, this exchange provides an option to the trader to transact in rupee or WRX. The WRX have to be purchased from the WazirX platform. The taxpayer is charging commission on each transaction in cryptocurrency from both buyer and seller both, it said.

"However, the rate of commission is different for both transactions. The transaction in rupee attracts the commission of 0.2 percent and the transaction in WRX attracts the commission of 0.1 percent," added the release.

During the investigation, it came to notice that the taxpayer used to collect revenue from the commission as trading fees, deposit fees, and withdrawal fees. The taxpayer was paying GST only on commission earned in rupee but was not paying GST on commission earned in WRX. A GST at the rate of 18 percent is applicable on these transaction fees. GST of Rs. 40.5 crore was not paid, which was paid along with interest and penalty on December 30. Total Rs. 49.2 crore have been recovered on the spot from the WazirX. Further investigation is in progress.

The above case is a part of the special anti-tax evasion drive, which relies on intensive data mining and data analytics, initiated by the CGST Mumbai Zone. The officers of CGST Mumbai zone are investigating business transactions related to emerging economic spaces like e-commerce, online gaming, Non-Fungible Tokens to identify the areas of possible tax evasion.

"The CGST department will cover all the cryptocurrency exchanges falling in the Mumbai zone and will also intensify this drive in the coming days," stated the release.

Investigation into the case is in progress.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WazirX, cryptocurrency
China Harvests Droves of Data From Western Social Media: Report

Related Stories

WazirX Fined Rs 49.2 Crore for Tax Evasion Worth Rs 40.5 Crore
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts in India, USA, UK, and Around the World
  2. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  3. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price in India Teased Ahead of Official Launch
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date Tipped by Official-Looking Teaser Video
  5. Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS Earbuds With IP57 Rating Launched in India
  6. Vivo Y21T Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Expected Launch Next Week
  7. From Gehraiyaan to Return to Hogwarts: What to Watch in January on OTT
  8. The Gadgets We Can’t Wait to Buy in 2022
  9. Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts India Platform, Release Date Announced
  10. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A13 5G India Launch Timeline Tipped: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. WazirX Fined Rs 49.2 Crore for Tax Evasion Worth Rs 40.5 Crore
  2. China Harvests Droves of Data From Western Social Media: Report
  3. Maricoin: First LGBT+ Cryptocurrency Bets on 'Changing the World’
  4. CES 2022 to Now End a Day Earlier Than Planned as Omicron Cases Surge
  5. Apple Faces CCI Antitrust Probe Over Alleged Abuse of App Market
  6. Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts Date, Time, Where to Watch, Cast, Trailer, and More
  7. Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS Earbuds With Up to 28-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A13 5G Tipped to Launch in India by February
  9. Facebook Took Action on 16.2 Million Content Pieces in November in India: Meta
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India Data Transfer: Today Is the Last Day to Copy PUBG Mobile Data
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com