WazirX Co-Founder Siddharth Menon Joins Pune-Based Game Developer SuperGaming to Focus on Web3 Initiatives

Menon will be focused on evolving the in-game economy of SuperGaming's portfolio of upcoming games.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 8 February 2022 19:12 IST
Photo Credit: SuperGaming

SuperGaming is a Pune-based game development company started in 2019

  • Menon will help build the economy of blockchain and crypto games
  • Siddharth Menon built his career on the back of WazirX's success
  • SuperGaming is known for popular games such as MaskGun

SuperGaming, a Pune-based game developer, has announced that Siddharth Menon, co-founder and COO of Indian crypto exchange, WazirX, will be joining the company as an advisor for its upcoming Web3 initiatives. Menon will help SuperGaming flesh out its future plans which is likely to include involvement in designing the economy of SuperGaming's future portfolio of games. On top of that, SuperGaming says that Menon will take on the role of advising game developers on the best way to harness the power of Web3 through the company's crypto platform.

SuperGaming has over five years of game development experience with recent hits such as FPS title MaskGun with 60 million players and Silly Royale with 14 million players. It's also working on Indus — a crafted-in-India for-the-world battle royale for PC, consoles, and mobile. In addition to this, the company has its own gaming engine for running large-scale, real-time multiplayer games used by third-party studios with the official PAC-MAN game being the most famous of these.

"We have built over 100 games in the past with a deep focus on how to make them the most fun experiences for our players," said Roby John, CEO and co-founder, SuperGaming. "While the crypto space brings new opportunities, we want to be extremely thoughtful — and careful — with how we bring aspects of cryptocurrencies and the blockchain to our games."

Having built WazirX, one of the country's most popular cryptocurrency marketplaces with over eight million users, Siddharth Menon brings a fair bit of experience into SuperGaming.

"Web3 is going to change the way we play games," says Siddharth Menon, co-founder and COO of WazirX. "However right now, the way Web3 games are built is unsustainable. I believe it has to be built in a way that lets us protect players, investors, and traders. For example: game assets need to be designed for high liquidity and for high frequency traders. I am excited to come on as advisor to SuperGaming and bring its games to Web3 in a more sustainable and responsible way. It's early days but I am very bullish on the Web3 gaming space.”

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, WazirX, Siddharth Menon, Blockchain Gaming, Web3
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
