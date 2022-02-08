SuperGaming, a Pune-based game developer, has announced that Siddharth Menon, co-founder and COO of Indian crypto exchange, WazirX, will be joining the company as an advisor for its upcoming Web3 initiatives. Menon will help SuperGaming flesh out its future plans which is likely to include involvement in designing the economy of SuperGaming's future portfolio of games. On top of that, SuperGaming says that Menon will take on the role of advising game developers on the best way to harness the power of Web3 through the company's crypto platform.

SuperGaming has over five years of game development experience with recent hits such as FPS title MaskGun with 60 million players and Silly Royale with 14 million players. It's also working on Indus — a crafted-in-India for-the-world battle royale for PC, consoles, and mobile. In addition to this, the company has its own gaming engine for running large-scale, real-time multiplayer games used by third-party studios with the official PAC-MAN game being the most famous of these.

WEB3 games are going to unlock a 1-2Trillion dollar market. We have to build it responsibly, protecting players & investors. One that is value/utility exchange driven.



Looking forward to contributing my experience in the WEB3 market & economics to gaming.✌️#BuildForCrypto???? https://t.co/iXZERgp2DV — Siddharth ( WazirX ) (@BuddhaSource) February 8, 2022

"We have built over 100 games in the past with a deep focus on how to make them the most fun experiences for our players," said Roby John, CEO and co-founder, SuperGaming. "While the crypto space brings new opportunities, we want to be extremely thoughtful — and careful — with how we bring aspects of cryptocurrencies and the blockchain to our games."

Having built WazirX, one of the country's most popular cryptocurrency marketplaces with over eight million users, Siddharth Menon brings a fair bit of experience into SuperGaming.

"Web3 is going to change the way we play games," says Siddharth Menon, co-founder and COO of WazirX. "However right now, the way Web3 games are built is unsustainable. I believe it has to be built in a way that lets us protect players, investors, and traders. For example: game assets need to be designed for high liquidity and for high frequency traders. I am excited to come on as advisor to SuperGaming and bring its games to Web3 in a more sustainable and responsible way. It's early days but I am very bullish on the Web3 gaming space.”