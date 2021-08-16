Walmart, the American retail giant, is seeking to hire a Digital Currency and Cryptocurrency Product Lead, who will be entrusted with the task of developing the digital currency strategy and product roadmap. Not just that, as a cryptocurrency lead of operations at the company, the new joinee will also be responsible for driving the vision for the product and capabilities roadmap, the company said. Besides, the product lead will also help identify technology and customer trends and then plan investments required to further build on those trends.

Walmart is essentially looking for someone who will partner effectively with the product, technology, and design leaders to deliver results. According to the job description, the person will be expected to own and drive the digital currency strategy for Walmart. Besides, the person will also be tasked with identifying investment and partnerships related to cryptocurrencies and serve as a subject matter expert internally as well as externally.

Among the minimum qualifications for the job is a bachelor's degree in business, engineering or any related field. The person should have experience of at least seven years in mergers and acquisitions, investment banking, business development, or related areas.

Walmart has shared a set of preferred qualifications as well. They would prefer someone with prior experience in the leadership role of cross-functional teams, or someone who has post-merger management activities involving acquisitions and divestitures in the past. Apart from this, a master's degree or higher in business, engineering, or related field is among the preferred qualifications. Project management experience, supervisory experience leading corporate development teams also count among preferred qualifications for the role.

Here's everything you need to know about the job.

The position is based out of Bentonville, Arkansas, US. Founded in 1962, the retail giant is said to be currently employing over 2.3 million people worldwide. Walmart has over 10,500 stores across the globe.