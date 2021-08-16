Technology News
loading

Walmart Seeking to Hire Cryptocurrency Lead in US as It Looks at Developing Digital Currency Strategy

The joinee will be expected to own and drive the digital currency strategy for Walmart.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 16 August 2021 16:54 IST
Walmart Seeking to Hire Cryptocurrency Lead in US as It Looks at Developing Digital Currency Strategy

Walmart aims to jump on to the crypto bandwagon

Highlights
  • Walmart's opening is based out of Bentonville, Arkansas, US
  • The new joinee is expected to identify crypto investment opportunities
  • Joinee will serve as a crypto expert internally as well as externally

Walmart, the American retail giant, is seeking to hire a Digital Currency and Cryptocurrency Product Lead, who will be entrusted with the task of developing the digital currency strategy and product roadmap. Not just that, as a cryptocurrency lead of operations at the company, the new joinee will also be responsible for driving the vision for the product and capabilities roadmap, the company said. Besides, the product lead will also help identify technology and customer trends and then plan investments required to further build on those trends. 

Walmart is essentially looking for someone who will partner effectively with the product, technology, and design leaders to deliver results. According to the job description, the person will be expected to own and drive the digital currency strategy for Walmart. Besides, the person will also be tasked with identifying investment and partnerships related to cryptocurrencies and serve as a subject matter expert internally as well as externally. 

Among the minimum qualifications for the job is a bachelor's degree in business, engineering or any related field. The person should have experience of at least seven years in mergers and acquisitions, investment banking, business development, or related areas.

Walmart has shared a set of preferred qualifications as well. They would prefer someone with prior experience in the leadership role of cross-functional teams, or someone who has post-merger management activities involving acquisitions and divestitures in the past. Apart from this, a master's degree or higher in business, engineering, or related field is among the preferred qualifications. Project management experience, supervisory experience leading corporate development teams also count among preferred qualifications for the role. 

Here's everything you need to know about the job

The position is based out of Bentonville, Arkansas, US. Founded in 1962, the retail giant is said to be currently employing over 2.3 million people worldwide. Walmart has over 10,500 stores across the globe.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Walmart,  Cryotocurrency, Walmart Hiring, Cryptocurrency Job
Logitech G Pro Wireless Lightweight Gaming Mouse With Hero 25K Sensor for Enhanced Accuracy Launched in India
Mi 11T, Redmi K40 Ultra Specifications Tipped; Expected to Come With MediaTek SoC

Related Stories

Walmart Seeking to Hire Cryptocurrency Lead in US as It Looks at Developing Digital Currency Strategy
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooters Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max 6GB + 64GB Model Discontinued
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Phones Launched in India
  4. Redmi 10 Launch Accidentally Confirmed by Xiaomi, Full Specifications Out
  5. Redmi 10 Launch Teased, to Sport 50-Megapixel Primary Camera
  6. Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition Colourways, Storage Configuration Tipped
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Realme Book Pricing, Key Specifications Allegedly Leaked
  9. Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Begins: Deals, Discounts, More
  10. Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications Tipped, May Sport Triple Rear Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook, Telcos to Extend Subsea Cable to Four Countries in World’s Largest Project
  2. Walmart Seeking to Hire Cryptocurrency Lead in US as It Looks at Developing Digital Currency Strategy
  3. Mi 11T, Redmi K40 Ultra Specifications Tipped; Expected to Come With MediaTek SoC
  4. Logitech G Pro Wireless Lightweight Gaming Mouse With Hero 25K Sensor for Enhanced Accuracy Launched in India
  5. DeFi: Latest Front in Cryptocurrency's Hacking Problem
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Phones Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  7. Space Jam: A New Legacy Out August 19 in India on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies
  8. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing Ahead of India Launch
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India Crosses 50 Million Downloads, Players Rewarded With Galaxy Messenger Set Outfit
  10. Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 India Event on August 26, New Mi Notebook and Mi TVs Expected
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com