Technology News
loading

Walmart Orders Installation of 200 Bitcoin ATMs Across US Retail Stores

The Bitcoin ATMs, however, will not work like other traditional cash dispensing machines.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 22 October 2021 18:45 IST
Walmart Orders Installation of 200 Bitcoin ATMs Across US Retail Stores

Bitcoin is the most-valued cryptocurrency in the world

Highlights
  • Walmart is bringing 200 Bitcoin ATMs to select stores
  • The initiative is limited within the US as of now
  • Bitcoin ATMs will not allow withdrawal of the crypto coin

In a bid to actively participate in the crypto-adoption drive, American retail giant Walmart has decided to get 200 Bitcoin ATMs installed in select store branches located across the country. People visiting Walmart stores will be able to insert a banknote in exchange for a paper voucher that brings along a redemption code. People are required to set up an account on a crypto-cash exchange platform and complete a background check. In Walmart's case, the crypto-cash platform is Coinme.

These Bitcoin ATMs however, won't allow customers to withdraw Bitcoin from their account. The world's most-valued cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is currently trading at $66,000 (roughly Rs. 49.4 lakh).

“Walmart expands Bitcoin access to more people, though, and gives it further legitimacy among skeptics, should they roll it out beyond an initial pilot,” in a report, Bloomberg quoted industry experts as saying.

The public reaction to the news has been overwhelming on social media.

As part of its future plans, Walmart aims to install around 8,000 Bitcoin ATMs in its retail stores across the US.

While these ATMs could potentially prove vital in escalating Bitcoin adoption in the US, they charge a significant surcharge of 11 percent on each transaction.

While four percent of it is for the Bitcoin option, the other seven percent is the cach exchange fee. These fees are comparatively lower on crypto exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase, among others.

The operation of Bitcoin ATMs is picking up pace in other parts of the world as well. In El Salvador for instance, Bitcoin ATMs allow people to transact in the crypto token or convert it to fiat. In September, El Salvador became the first country in the world to legalise the Bitcoin as a legal tender.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Walmart, Bitcoin, Bitcoin ATMs, Cryptocurrency, US
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Noise Sense Bluetooth Neckband-Style Earphones With Up to 25-Hour Playback Time Launched in India

Related Stories

Walmart Orders Installation of 200 Bitcoin ATMs Across US Retail Stores
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Redmi Note 11 Specifications Suggested in Official Teasers Ahead of Launch
  3. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones Aren’t Coming to India: Here’s Why
  4. Facebook Fined Over GBP 50 Million by British Regulator: Here’s Why
  5. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  6. Vitalik Buterin Trades $4.3 Million Worth Dog Coins
  7. What if an Asteroid Were Going to Hit Earth? NASA Expert Answers
  8. Hisense Brings 3 New Full-Array QLED TVs to India: All Details
  9. WhatsApp Brings ‘Collections’ to Better Organise Business Catalogues
  10. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. PayPal Co-Founder Peter Thiel Says He Wishes He'd Invested More in Bitcoin
  2. Noise Sense Bluetooth Neckband-Style Earphones With Up to 25-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  3. Walmart Orders Installation of 200 Bitcoin ATMs Across US Retail Stores
  4. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A31 Getting October 2021 Security Patch: Report
  5. Tencent Says 'Loophole' Allowed WeChat Searches on Google, Bing
  6. Apple’s 16-Inch MacBook Pro (2021) With M1 Max Chip to Include a ‘High Power Mode’ for Performance Boost
  7. Windows 11 Build 22000.282 Update Released, AMD Ryzen Processor Latency Issue Fixed
  8. Investors Pour $20 Million on 'Mojito' That Creates NFT Marketplaces Amid Growing Crypto-Culture
  9. Twitter Spaces: All Android, iOS Users Can Now Host Their Own Space
  10. Facebook Messenger Introduces New AR Group Effects for Video Calls and Rooms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com