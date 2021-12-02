Technology News
loading

Volatility Is Colossal: Vladimir Putin Calls for Greater Crypto Monitoring, Regulation

Vladimir Putin says people who speak about the dangers of investing in the crypto market must be listened to.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 2 December 2021 13:52 IST
Volatility Is Colossal: Vladimir Putin Calls for Greater Crypto Monitoring, Regulation

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes cryptocurrencies are too unstable

Highlights
  • The statement comes amid Russia considering a national digital currency
  • Several legal reforms and fresh laws required in Russia to regulate digit
  • Putin was speaking at an investment forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed criticism of the crypto space calling the market highly risky. While speaking at the Russian Calling investment forum in Moscow, Putin called for greater monitoring and regulation of the crypto-related activities in Russia. The statement comes at a time Russia is considering the launch of its national digital currency, backed by the central bank. At least eight laws and five codes will have to be changed in Russia before it gets its national digital currency.

“It is not backed by anything, [and] the volatility is colossal, so the risks are very high. We also believe that we need to listen to those who talk about those high risks,” Russian publication Lenta.ru quoted Putin as saying.

Earlier in October too, Putin had voiced doubts about the space when he said that cryptocurrencies were too unstable to be used to settle oil contracts for now. He was asked if he could see oil contracts being denominated in cryptocurrencies instead of US dollars in the future.

Putin's statement comes just days after Danniil Egorov, the head of the Russian Federal Taxation Service (FNS) said cryptocurrencies, if not monitored properly, could majorly dent the national treasury.

As part of the regulatory framework Russia is mulling ways to react to crypto tax evasion cases, in case they surface.

Presently, around $2 billion (roughly Rs. 14,984 crore) in revenue is generated from crypto activities in Russia without being taxed, a report by CoinTelegraph said.

As of January 1, 2021, cryptocurrencies were declared “allowed” in Russia – but not to be used as an exchange for goods and services. Russians can mine, trade, and hold cryptocurrencies – but using them as a payment option can push people behind the bars, as per a report by Forbes.

Along with Russia, other nations are also looking at ways to stitch taxation with cryptocurrencies.

In India, for instance, the federal finance ministry has formed a new committee to find out if income made by cryptocurrency trading could be taxed.

Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden also signed a new law that includes tax reporting provisions that apply to cryptocurrencies.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vladimir Putin, Cryptocurrency
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Google Photos for Android Gets New Memories Collections, Fresh Widget
OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Related Stories

Volatility Is Colossal: Vladimir Putin Calls for Greater Crypto Monitoring, Regulation
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
  2. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  3. OnePlus 10 Series Tipped to Be Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Money Heist Berlin Spin-Off Series Announced, Releasing in 2023 on Netflix
  6. Vu Televisions Launches Exclusive Online Store in India
  7. Moto G12 Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configuration Leak Ahead of Launch
  8. Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition TWS Earphones Debut in India
  9. Uber Rides Can Now Be Booked via WhatsApp in India: All Details
  10. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus RT India Price Tipped, 8GB RAM Variant Said to Retail at Rs. 39,999
  2. Vivo S12 Pro Specifications Tipped to Include 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera, 50-Megapixel Selfie Shooter
  3. Tesla Cyberquad for Kids With 24 Km Range, Crybertruck-Inspired Design Launched
  4. Reddit Gets New Real-Time Features Including Live Voting and Comments Count, Typing Indicators, More
  5. Hawkeye Episode 3: Is Maya’s Uncle Wilson Fisk From Daredevil?
  6. iQoo Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 Kickstarts With 'The Grind' Mini Tournament
  7. YouTube Premium Users Get Listening Controls on Android, iOS: Report
  8. OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  9. Volatility Is Colossal: Vladimir Putin Calls for Greater Crypto Monitoring, Regulation
  10. Google Photos for Android Gets New Memories Collections, Fresh Widget
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com