Visa Launches Cryptocurrency Advisory Service for Financial Institutions, Merchants

A new global study by Visa showed nearly 40 percent of crypto owners surveyed would be likely or very likely to switch their primary bank.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 December 2021 12:40 IST
Visa currently uses its network to allow buying, selling, and custody of digital currency

Highlights
  • Move by Visa comes against the backdrop of unprecedented investor demand
  • Visa's services include educating institutions about cryptocurrencies
  • Visa offers a credit card that lets users earn Bitcoin

Visa, the world's largest payment processor, on Wednesday launched a global crypto advisory service for clients such as banks and also merchants, as the adoption of digital currencies gains steam.

The move by Visa comes against the backdrop of unprecedented investor demand for cryptocurrency services and the company's latest offering is geared towards financial institutions eager to attract or retain customers with a crypto offering, retailers looking to delve into non-fungible tokens (NFTs), or central banks exploring digital currencies.

Visa's services include educating institutions about cryptocurrencies, allowing clients to use the payment processor's network for digital offerings, and helping manage backend operations.

"We came to Visa to learn more about crypto and stablecoins and the use cases that are most relevant for our retail and commercial business lines," said Uma Wilson, executive vice president at UMB Bank, a regional US lender.

A new global study by Visa showed nearly 40 percent of crypto owners surveyed would be likely or very likely to switch their primary bank to one that offers crypto-related products in the next 12 months.

Visa currently uses its network to allow buying, selling, and custody of digital currency. It also offers a credit card that lets users earn Bitcoin on purchases and also allows the use of USD Coin, a stablecoin cryptocurrency whose value is pegged directly to the US dollar, to settle transactions on its payment network. Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 40.68 lakh as of 12:30pm on December 8.

However, for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin to be used as a medium of exchange, price stability is needed, Visa's Chief Financial Officer Vasant Prabhu told Reuters. 

"If the price is going to fluctuate from $60,000 (roughly Rs. 45.27 lakh) to $50,000 (roughly Rs. 37.72 lakh) in a few hours, it's a very difficult thing for a merchant to accept (bitcoin) as a currency," Prabhu said.

"I don't know if cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin will ever be a medium of exchange. Stablecoins will," he said, adding that Visa would facilitate such transactions when the time was right.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Visa, Cryptocurrency Market, Cryptocurrency Exchange, Bitcoin, Bitcoin price in India, Cryptocurrency Advisory Service
