PayPal's Venmo Allows Credit Cardholders to Buy Cryptocurrency With Cashback

Cardholders will be able to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 August 2021 11:10 IST
Venmo's parent PayPal is one of the most active mainstream financial companies in cryptocurrencies

Highlights
  • Cardholders will not be charged fees for the transaction
  • The users can at any time hold or sell such assets within the Venmo app
  • Adoption of digital assets has gathered pace this year

Paypal-owned Venmo on Tuesday rolled out a feature that would allow holders of its credit cards to automatically buy cryptocurrencies with the cashback earned on their purchases.

Cardholders will be able to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash through the "Cash Back to Crypto" feature and will not be charged fees for the transaction, Venmo said in a statement. Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 34.4 lakhs, while Ethereum price in India stood at Rs. 2.38 lakhs and Litecoin price in India stood at Rs. 12,620 as of 11am IST on August 11.

The users can at any time hold or sell such assets within the Venmo app and change their choice of cryptocurrency.

The peer-to-peer payment service already allows its more than 70 million users to purchase the four cryptocurrencies through its direct buying option, which was introduced in April and carries a fee.

Adoption of digital assets has gathered pace this year, with Venmo's parent PayPal becoming one of the most active mainstream financial companies in cryptocurrencies.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PayPal, Venmo, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price in India, Ethereum, Ethereum Price in India, Litecoin, Litecoin Price in India
