Technology News
loading

US Likely to Issue Executive Orders Around Crypto in National Security Memorandum: Reports

Government entities will be reportedly asked to study the crypto space and its elements like stablecoins and NFTs.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 28 January 2022 13:53 IST
US Likely to Issue Executive Orders Around Crypto in National Security Memorandum: Reports

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ David Mcbee

The current market valuation of the crypto sector is $1,682,697,374,753 (roughly Rs. 168,270 crore)

Highlights
  • Crypto-related orders will come as a national security measure
  • Official statement from the White House remains awaited
  • Crypto adoption is becoming rapid in US

Cryptocurrency sector is expanding at a rapid pace and has gathered the interest of several governments around the world that wish to regulate it. Under the leadership of US President Joe Biden, the White House may soon pass executive orders around the crypto sector, media reports quoting sources say. The orders are expected to come as part of Biden's national security memorandum in the coming weeks, the exact timeline of which remains undisclosed as of now.

Government entities will be assigned the role of studying the crypto space and its elements like stablecoins and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) among others, news publication Barron's reported, citing an anonymous White House source as saying.

“This is designed to look holistically at digital assets and develop a set of policies that give coherency to what the government is trying to do in this space,” the source reportedly said.

While Washington, DC, is yet to officially address the subject, rumours around an executive order focussing on the crypto space has been making the rounds in the US for a while now.

Earlier this month, Forbes reported that the Biden government may soon bring in some significant changes to the currently decentralised crypto regime that is witnessing rapid adoption in the US.

Crypto payments have become a thing in the US with several brands beginning to accept cryptocurrencies for payments including Elon Musk-owned Tesla, Mark Cuban's NBA team Dallas Mavericks, and movie hall chain AMC Theatres, among other brands.

Along with the US, other nations like India and Russia are also mulling ways to tax crypto incomes and regulate the crypto sector to curb its exploitation for illicit activities.

The high-power consuming nature of crypto mining along with the chances of cryptocurrencies disrupting the financial monopolies of central banks around the world are some other concerns associated with the sector so far.

Last year, the global crypto market capitalisation rose to $3 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,15,66,720 crore) in a new all-time high. The aforementioned concerns around the crypto space, however, has wiped off over $1 trillion (roughly 70,00,000 crore) from its total market cap in recent days.

As per CoinMarketCap, the current market valuation of the crypto sector is $1,682,697,374,753 (roughly Rs. 12,631,540 crore).

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Regulation, US, Bitcoin, Joe Biden
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Pegasus: Rights Group Says Lebanese Staffer Targeted With NSO Spyware
First-Time Owners of Electric Vehicles Reluctant to Switch Back: Survey

Related Stories

US Likely to Issue Executive Orders Around Crypto in National Security Memorandum: Reports
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Could Soon Let Group Admins Delete Messages for All Users
  2. Netflix Is Now Available on Tata Play Through Combo Packs
  3. Oppo Reno 7 5G India Pricing Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  4. iPhone Users Get Face ID Unlock Feature Wearing a Mask
  5. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Dolby Digital Audio Launched
  6. OnePlus 9RT Review: Better Late Than Never
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Tipped to Launch on February 11: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G Certification Hints at Upcoming Launch
  9. Vivo Y75 5G With 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Getting One UI 4.0 Update Based on Android 12: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Memory Fusion Feature Rolling Out to Select Smartphones, Will Add Virtual RAM
  2. Lenovo Legion Y90 Specifications Tipped via Alleged TENAA Listing, May Come With Up to 16GB of RAM
  3. PUBG New State Renamed to New State Mobile, Krafton Announces Lunar New Year Rewards
  4. iPhone 14 May Get eSIM-Only and Nano-SIM Card Slot Models; New ‘Trade-In Tool’ Spotted
  5. US Likely to Issue Executive Orders Around Crypto in National Security Memorandum: Reports
  6. Google Play Store is Getting an ‘Offers’ Tab That Will Highlight Best Deals on Games, Apps, Movies
  7. Apple Accused of Stifling Competition as Dozens of US States Back Fortnite-Maker Epic Games
  8. SpaceX 2022 Schedule: Elon Musk’s Company Has 52 Launches Lined Up This Year
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Prices Leak, Said to Have Similar Launch Prices as Galaxy S21 Models
  10. Water Flowed on Mars Longer Than Previously Thought, New NASA Research Raises Questions on Microbial Life
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency