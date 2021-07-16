Technology News
loading

UK Authority To Launch 11 Million GBP Digital Marketing Campaign To Warn Users About Risks of Bitcoin, Other Cryptocurrencies

According to FCA research, nearly 2.5 million people in the United Kingdom had crypto assets.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 16 July 2021 10:31 IST
UK Authority To Launch 11 Million GBP Digital Marketing Campaign To Warn Users About Risks of Bitcoin, Other Cryptocurrencies

Photo Credit: Reuters

Bitcoin and other crypto assets have been facing a long bull run after soaring earlier in the year

Highlights
  • The UK FCA plans to spend 11 million GBP to educate investors
  • It warned that people are seeing investing in crypto as entertainment
  • It said that people should be prepared to lose their money

Investors in crypto assets should be prepared to lose all their money, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), an independent regulatory body for financial services and markets in the UK said. Nikhil Rathi, CEO, FCA, on Thursday said that when technology is used to promote new investments to consumers, the right control needs to be in place. In a speech delivered at the FCA's "Our Role and Business Plan webinar", Rathi said that there was a huge increase in young people investing, but it was led by risky investments like cryptocurrencies. Rathi said that the regulatory body was creating an 11 million GBP (Rs. 113.4 crore) digital marketing campaign to warn them against the risks.

According to research, which FCA published last year, nearly 2.5 million people in the United Kingdom possessed crypto assets. The latest analysis, Rathi said in his speech, showed that those "having a go" at digital currencies were not just comparatively younger but proportionally, more likely from an ethnic minority. The 51-year-old added that there was evidence to corroborate that just like the GameStop episode, more people looked at investment as entertainment and were therefore behaving less rationally and more emotionally.

This, he said, was egged on by anonymous and unaccountable social media influencers, adding, this was a category of consumers they were not used to engaging with. Primarily, they are 18 to 30-year-olds more likely to be drawn in by social media, Rathi said.  

Although there is a lot of potential of earning through smart investing in the cryptocurrency market, it certainly needs to be done in a systematic manner, even if some proponents keep talking about "holding forever." Investors need to know about the risks, and do their own research, so that if they are staking their money, they are doing so in a smart and planned manner.

Speaking of risks associated with the crypto market, Rathi said they are "stark", adding the body has repeatedly made clear that the investors should be prepared to lose all their money. Interestingly, this comes just a day after Dogecoin co-creator Jackson Palmer said he will never return to cryptocurrency, adding it was an “inherently right-wing, hyper-capitalistic technology”.

Rathi, on the other hand, said that as technology encounters the increasing number of consumer freedoms, we will be confronted with judgments and trade-offs we've not come across before. Not just that, he added that deep ethical questions, especially with the increasing usage of machine learning artificial intelligence to target consumers, will also confront us. Having said that, Rathi added that we need to be more open about it. "We also need to communicate clearly that these are not just questions for regulators but for society – for Parliament and for the government," he said.

On its website, the FCA said that it's the conduct regulator for around 51,000 financial services firms and financial markets in the UK and the prudential supervisor for 49,000 firms, setting specific standards for around 18,000 firms. Established on April 1, 2013, the body aims to market work well, not just for its members but also for individuals, for business, large and small, and for the economy as a whole.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FCA, Cryptocurrency, Investing
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Spaceflight Auction Winner Cancels Over ‘Scheduling Conflicts’, College Student Gets In
Loki Season 1 Review: Laying Out the Marvel Multiverse

Related Stories

UK Authority To Launch 11 Million GBP Digital Marketing Campaign To Warn Users About Risks of Bitcoin, Other Cryptocurrencies
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Multi-Device Support Starts Rolling Out for Beta Testers
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  3. Twitter ‘Fleets’ Feature to Shut Down, Company Working on Something New
  4. Can You Guess What This Image Is? NASA Says It's Not a 'Potato'
  5. Vivo Y72 5G Price in India Tipped Day Ahead of Launch
  6. Hyderabad-Based Engineer Arrested for Pirating OTT Content: Report
  7. Clubhouse Launches Direct Messages Feature ‘Backchannel’
  8. Netflix May Offer Video Games at No Extra Cost, New Kids Features Launched
  9. Vivo Y72 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  10. Amazfit GTR 2 LTE Version Brings eSIM Calling to the Smartwatch
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition Goes on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers, Features
  2. UK Authority To Launch 11 Million GBP Digital Marketing Campaign To Warn Users About Risks of Bitcoin, Other Cryptocurrencies
  3. Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Spaceflight Auction Winner Cancels Over ‘Scheduling Conflicts’, College Student Gets In
  4. WhatsApp Says It Banned Over 2 Million Accounts in in One Month to Prevent Harmful Behaviour
  5. Ola Scooter Reservations at Rs. 499 Ahead of Electric Scooter's Official Launch
  6. MediaTek Helio G96, MediaTek Helio G88 4G SoCs Announced for Budget, Mid-Range Smartphones
  7. Xbox Series X, Series S May Get a Controller Upgrade Inspired by PlayStation 5’s DualSense
  8. Zomato IPO Attracting Young Investors, 27 Percent of Applicants on Day 1 Were Under 25: Paytm Money
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Users Report White and Green Display Issues That Get Worse With Time
  10. Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo to Launch in India on July 23, Amazon Teases
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com