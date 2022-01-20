Technology News
loading

UK Financial Watchdog Likely to Toughen Rules on Advertising High Risk Investments, Including Crypto

An FCA survey revealed that 69 percent of young crypto investors wrongly believed crypto assets were regulated by UK’s financial watchdog

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 20 January 2022 15:20 IST
UK Financial Watchdog Likely to Toughen Rules on Advertising High Risk Investments, Including Crypto

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ian Taylor

UK’s Advertising Standards Agency of the UK has flagged crypto assets under red alert priority

Highlights
  • Despite volatile nature, crypto sector expanding in UK
  • Several investors aged between 18–40 are misinformed
  • UK wishes to make warnings against crypto investments louder

UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is planning to tighten the noose around crypto advertisements in the country. The financial watchdog is planning to protect UK citizens from indulging in high-risk investments including cryptocurrencies. In recent months, crypto-promoting advertisements have faced criticism in the UK, especially from officials sitting on legislative positions. Despite its volatile nature, the crypto sector is expanding rapidly with millions of people from around the world experimenting with cryptocurrencies. UK's financial watchdog believes that several crypto investors are misinformed that leads them to financial losses.

A recent survey by the FCA revealed that 69 percent of crypto investors believed the assets to be regulated by the agency. Following this revelation, the body has decided to bring in strict rules against the promotion of high-risk investments in the country. Most of these people are aged between 18–40, a report by London-based news portal City A.M. said.

“We are consulting on proposals to strengthen our financial promotion rules for high-risk investments, and for authorised firms which approve and communicate financial promotions,” the FCA said in an official post.

It proposes to strengthen risk warnings, ban inducements to investments, and introduce stronger appropriateness tests to assess a consumer's experience and knowledge levels.

The FCA has invited feedbacks on classification of high-risk investments, consumer journey into high-risk investments, strengthening the role of firms approving and communicating financial promotions, as well as applying financial promotion rules to qualifying crypto assets.

“We will consider all feedback and, depending on the responses, publish a Policy Statement and final Handbook rules in summer 2022. For requirements relating to crypto asset promotions, we propose that any changes apply from the date qualifying crypto assets are brought within the financial promotion regime,” the FCA added, while also revealing that it plans to give companies three months to comply with whatever rules it brings in later this year.

Earlier this month, UK's Treasury had confirmed its intention to legislate and bring certain crypto assets under the scope of financial promotion regulations. Top of Form

Meanwhile, the Advertising Standards Agency of the UK has flagged crypto assets under red alert priority and has so far banned digital asset promotions by Arsenal, Coinbase, and Papa John's pizza among other brands.

Earlier in January, the UK government also launched an independent group of lawmakers intending to regulate the maturing digital currencies market. The name of this newly formed body is the “Crypto and Digital Assets Group”.

The group will explore a range of topics including protecting consumers from fraud and scams, advertising, financial education and inclusion, the UK's role as a leader in financial services and innovation, environmental issues, and the future of digital payments.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Assets, UK, Crypto Advertisements
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Redmi Note 11 Pro Global Variant Design Suggested by Leaked Marketing Images, Specifications Also Tipped
Tesla, India Said to Be Stuck in 'Weird Stalemate' on Tax Cut Demands With No Investment Pledge

Related Stories

UK Financial Watchdog Likely to Toughen Rules on Advertising High Risk Investments, Including Crypto
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  2. Wordle: How to Play, Strategies, Tips and Tricks
  3. OnePlus Nord Series Phone Priced Under Rs. 20,000 Tipped to Launch in Q3
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
  5. Lenovo Launches a New Windows 11 Tablet, Convertible for Students
  6. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, 120W Charging Debuts in India
  7. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals Still Available
  8. Realme 9 Series Price in India and Launch Details Confirmed by Executive
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. UK Financial Watchdog Likely to Toughen Rules on Advertising High Risk Investments, Including Crypto
  2. Tesla, India Said to Be Stuck in 'Weird Stalemate' on Tax Cut Demands With No Investment Pledge
  3. Opera Releases Web3 Browser to Let Users Seamlessly Link Crypto Wallets to Blockchain Services
  4. Redmi Note 11 Pro Global Variant Design Suggested by Leaked Marketing Images, Specifications Also Tipped
  5. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Launched in India, to Surface Pro 7+ Be Made Available to Consumers
  6. iQoo 9 Pro Indian Variant With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench, Hints at Imminent Launch
  7. OnePlus Nord Series Phone Priced Under Rs. 20,000 Tipped to Launch in India in Q3: Leaked Specifications
  8. Life on Mars: NASA's Curiosity Rover Finds Intriguing Carbon Signatures on the Red Planet
  9. Tecno Pova Neo With 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Selfie Flash Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. OneWeb, Hughes Sign 6-Year Pact to Provide Satellite Broadband Services in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com