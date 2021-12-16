Technology News
loading

UK Advertisement Watchdog Bans Crypto Companies From Hosting Ads

According to the ASA, new guidance on cryptocurrency advertising is in the works.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 16 December 2021 18:47 IST
UK Advertisement Watchdog Bans Crypto Companies From Hosting Ads

Photo Credit: Pexels

The UK watchdog has banned seven adverts promoting cryptocurrencies

Highlights
  • Most of the ads were released by popular crypto trading platforms
  • Coinbase faced additional allegations for misleading consumers
  • The ASA ordered the companies to ensure the ads don't appear again

UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has decided to ban seven cryptocurrency ads on grounds of being misleading and "irresponsibly taking advantage of consumers' inexperience and for failing to illustrate the risk of the investment." The banned advertisements include those by popular Pizza chain Papa John's Pizza, as well as a host of reputed crypto exchanges in Coinbase, Kraken, Etoro, and Luno. The watchdog also declared crypto assets as a "red-alert priority."

Besides giving specific instructions to each company about what they must do to comply with its advertising standards in the future, the ASA ordered all the companies to ensure they don't appear again.

"The ads were addressed to a general audience and we considered that most of those who engaged in a promotion linked to buying pizza were likely to be inexperienced in their understanding of cryptocurrencies and the risks inherent in doing so," explained the UK advertising watchdog.

The advertisements included one from pizza chain Papa Johns which promoted “free bitcoin worth £10 [roughly Rs. 1,017.44]" and "Save £15 [roughly Rs. 1,526.51] when you spend £30 [roughly Rs. 3,052.32] or more & get £10 [roughly Rs. 1,017.44] worth of Bitcoin from Luno!" on its website and Twitter. The authority considered whether these ads were irresponsible because they "took advantage of consumers' inexperience or credulity" and trivialised investment in crypto.

Papa John's said that the ads made no comment on investing in Bitcoin and the promotion only offered a mechanism for customers to get free Bitcoin. They likened the promotion to a discount on products or a cashback offer, the only difference being that the saving was paid in Bitcoin.

But the ASA said that as part of the promotion a consumer would have to set up an account with Luno, a cryptocurrency exchange, which gave consumers the option to trade in cryptocurrencies either with the promotional amount of Bitcoin or their own money.

Crypto exchange platform Coinbase also had a paid-for Facebook ad banned, which included text stating "£5 [roughly Rs. 508.83] in #Bitcoin in 2010 would be worth over £100,000 [roughly Rs. 1.01 crore] in January 2021. Don't miss out on the next decade – get started on Coinbase today."

Under the heading “coinbase”, a list of bullet points included text which stated “Simple and easy to use", "Never been hacked" and "Trusted". Under the heading “The Competition”, a list of bullet points included text which stated “Unregulated”. At the bottom of the post, text stated “Buy bitcoin in 5 minutes with as little as £25 [roughly Rs. 2,543]”.

Coinbase said that the ad did not state or imply that cryptocurrencies were an investment. It added that consumers were made aware of the relevant risks through their user agreement and had the opportunity to discover more through the "Learn" pages on their website and through their “Earn” product. It explained that through those resources they made clear that cryptocurrencies were a high-risk product.

Coinbase faced additional allegations for misleading consumers because its ad referred to its competitors as "unregulated," implying that Coinbase was regulated. ASA made a clear distinction between companies that could be regulated by the FCA and cryptocurrency services that in general are not.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Coinbase, eToro, kraken, Cryptocurrency
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Vi Launches Rs. 155, Rs. 239, Rs. 666, Rs. 699 Prepaid Recharge Plans: Benefits, Validity

Related Stories

UK Advertisement Watchdog Bans Crypto Companies From Hosting Ads
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  2. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 10MB Data for 1 Day
  3. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  4. Spider-Man No Way Home: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  5. All You Need to Know About The Witcher Season 2
  6. Spider-Man: No Way Home — Our Spoiler-Free Review
  7. Acer India Brings Up to Rs. 40,000 Discount on Gaming Laptops in Sale
  8. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  9. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  10. Nothing Ear 1 to Go on Sale During Flipkart Big Saving Days
#Latest Stories
  1. UK Advertisement Watchdog Bans Crypto Companies From Hosting Ads
  2. Vi Launches Rs. 155, Rs. 239, Rs. 666, Rs. 699 Prepaid Recharge Plans: Benefits, Validity
  3. The Sound of 007: Apple TV+ Plans Documentary on James Bond Soundtracks
  4. Honor Play 30 Plus 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Meta Said to Win Conditional EU Nod for Kustomer Buy
  6. MG Motor to Release NFT Series of Over 1,000 Separate Tokens
  7. Clearview AI Facial Recognition Company Breached Privacy Law: French Watchdog CNIL
  8. Rise Conference Calls Off 2022 Event Citing COVID-19 Fears
  9. Realme GT 2 India Launch Tipped, Realme GT 2 Pro Likely to Come With 150-Degree Ultra Wide Camera
  10. EaseMyTrip Acquires YoloBus for Undisclosed Amount to Expand Non-Air Business
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com