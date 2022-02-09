Ubisoft Partners With The Sandbox to Bring Rabbids to the Metaverse

_Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on [Orbital](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/orbital), the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on [Spotify](https://open.spotify.com/show/1TQIHsTESxrsHleJVhUKcr), [Gaana](https://gaana.com/podcast/orbital-season-1), [JioSaavn](https://www.jiosaavn.com/shows/orbital/1/r9VmNAJ211U), [Google Podcasts](https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9jZG4uZ2FkZ2V0czM2MC5jb20vY29udGVudC9kYXRhL3htbC9vcmJpdGFsLnhtbA), [Apple Podcasts](https://itunes.apple.com/in/podcast/orbital-gadgets-360-podcast/id1121036073), [Amazon Music](https://music.amazon.in/podcasts/e3a8ca64-3005-4427-a89e-b3e8ec828c3b/Orbital) and wherever you get your podcasts._

Ubisoft is continuing its foray into new frontiers in the Web3 domain, announcing a partnership with metaverse platform The Sandbox, which will see the company bring its notable game franchises into the Ethereum-based game world. Ubisoft will launch its interactive space in The Sandbox with its Rabbids franchise, bringing in blocky recreations of the goofy, rabbit-like alien creatures that users can utilise within the game's VoxEdit and Game Maker tools. The publisher also plans to bring other IPs from its sizable portfolio of popular gaming franchises.The Sandbox has partnered with multiple other companies within its metaverse. Most recently, it partnered with Warner Music Group to create a music-themed world in the metaverse. Sebastien Borget, COO and co-founder of The Sandbox, [said](https://medium.com/sandbox-game/the-sandbox-partners-with-ubisoft-to-bring-rabbids-to-the-metaverse-c7c08fd1360e), “We welcome Ubisoft into the open metaverse as we work together to create new possibilities for players, fans, and creators with blockchain and Web3.”Guillaume Mammi, [Ubisoft's](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/ubisoft) senior manager of new business and partnerships, said in a statement, “We're excited to bring the [Rabbids](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/rabbids) to The Sandbox community and to empower players to create their own original experiences incorporating elements of our gaming IP. We can't wait to see how they make the Rabbids' world their own. The Sandbox is an obvious new fun playground addition to the long list of Rabbids world invasions, and a great opportunity for Ubisoft to experiment a metaverse experience for its brands.”Ubisoft's top video game IP includes [Assassin's Creed](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/assasins-creed), [Just Dance](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/just-dance), [Far Cry](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/farcry), and [Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/rainbow-six), although it hasn't announced which additional IP will enter [The Sandbox](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/the-sandbox). Meanwhile, the company has been experimenting with other gameplay experiences alongside its dabbling in a metaverse experience. It was one of the first AAA game publishers to announce its own NFTs. It rolled these non-fungible tokens ([NFTs](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/nft)), called Digits, out to Ghost Recon Breakpoint.The Sandbox, on the other hand, is an online metaverse platform that lets anyone purchase LAND plots sold as NFTs. Users can then build interactive experiences atop that digital land, and even monetise the land by charging money to access games and spaces, or by renting out owned land to other builders. Players can also buy and sell NFTs, as well as utilise external NFT assets.* * *