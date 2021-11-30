A day after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey resigned, famed tech blogger Jane Machun Wong cracked a way to add Ethereum to Twitter's Tip Jar feature that is rolling out now. The development is interesting because Dorsey, who has been a major Bitcoin supporter, has refused to invest in Ethereum on multiple occasions.

Sharing a screenshot of the tweaked feature, Wong said she seems to have done her “magic” to enable tipping in Ethereum, which is the world's second-most valued cryptocurrency after Bitcoin.

She further added a wallet address for people to tips on it.

You can also try it out by sending something to that address



wongmjane.eth, or:

0x3B706114b380c3741b1Fd43e061F6A1c017e997A https://t.co/UXVKBfBM4P — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 29, 2021

Wong's advanced tech skills left crypto enthusiasts excited with some saying Dorsey's departure may be a start of a pro-Ethereum approach at the company.

Jack leaving just unleashed some Twitter Eth love - most bullish move Twitter ever made in the product pic.twitter.com/GXFc0VRJOs — Maya Zehavi (@mayazi) November 29, 2021

While the tweak feature is not expected to be visible or available for everybody for now, advanced engineers can follow Wong's footsteps into adding Ethereum tips to the Tip Jar feature on their own.

For now, Twitter is looking into the matter and will respond to it later, a report by Decrypt said.

Twitter has been taking steps to drive crypto adoption via its platform which is used by millions of people worldwide.

Recently, it announced the addition of a new tab to let people showcase their non-fungible token (NFT) holdings on the platform.

Fifteen years after having founded Twitter, Dorsey bid adieu to his CEO chair on November 29.

As per New York Times, the former Twitter chief aims to focus on cryptocurrencies and philanthropy in the coming days.