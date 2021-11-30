Technology News
Tweaked Feature Enables Ethereum Tips Alongside Bitcoin on Twitter a Day After Jack Dorsey Resigns

Famous engineer Jane Manchun Wong said she seems to have done her magic to enable tipping in Ethereum.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 30 November 2021 19:40 IST
The current trading value of Ethereum is $2,731 (roughly Rs. 35,500) per token

A day after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey resigned, famed tech blogger Jane Machun Wong cracked a way to add Ethereum to Twitter's Tip Jar feature that is rolling out now. The development is interesting because Dorsey, who has been a major Bitcoin supporter, has refused to invest in Ethereum on multiple occasions.

Sharing a screenshot of the tweaked feature, Wong said she seems to have done her “magic” to enable tipping in Ethereum, which is the world's second-most valued cryptocurrency after Bitcoin.

She further added a wallet address for people to tips on it.

Wong's advanced tech skills left crypto enthusiasts excited with some saying Dorsey's departure may be a start of a pro-Ethereum approach at the company.

While the tweak feature is not expected to be visible or available for everybody for now, advanced engineers can follow Wong's footsteps into adding Ethereum tips to the Tip Jar feature on their own.

For now, Twitter is looking into the matter and will respond to it later, a report by Decrypt said.

Twitter has been taking steps to drive crypto adoption via its platform which is used by millions of people worldwide.

Recently, it announced the addition of a new tab to let people showcase their non-fungible token (NFT) holdings on the platform.

Fifteen years after having founded Twitter, Dorsey bid adieu to his CEO chair on November 29.

As per New York Times, the former Twitter chief aims to focus on cryptocurrencies and philanthropy in the coming days.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Radhika Parashar
